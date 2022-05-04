The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Barrow County Emergency Services (BCES) is joining with Teens in the Driver’s Seat and Family, Careers and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) to promote Prom Pledge Week at Apalachee High School.
“This is a cooperative effort to bring awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” stated BCSO deputy Heather Stafford, who is the student resource officer at Apalachee.
“Unfortunately, over the years we have always seen an increase in the use of drugs and alcohol during proms and what that can cost the students and their families.”
During the week of May 9-12, there will be a push for juniors and seniors to sign the pledge during their lunch breaks.
FCCLA student members will have a table set up in the lunchroom where students can sign the pledge. For signing the pledge, students will receive either a wristband or a car air freshener to remind them of their pledge.
BCSO and BCES are also working to put up banners to remind everyone of the pledge initiative.
What's more, on Friday, May 13, BCSO and BCES will be working together to present a realistic motor vehicle accident scene at the flag pole in front of the school.
Deputies and firefighters will respond to the “live” scene as if it was real. There will be actors also involved that will play the part of patients, families and witnesses. Students will be given the opportunity to watch the scene unfold, as fire and deputies rush to the accident. Students will watch as the car is cut open by firefighters to remove patients, and even watch as a medical helicopter responds to transport the most critical patient.
This scene will be very realistic and remind the students of the huge payment that can occur if they drive under the influence,” stated Deputy Stafford. “We are hoping that all of our wonderful students will sign and honor the Prom Pledge.”
