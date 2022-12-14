Garrett Farm was recently sold to Diaz Management following the death of the owner of the 10-acre farm on Miles Patrick Road.
Diaz Management has proposed a rezone of the property from the City of Winder's agricultural zoning district (AG) to its high-density single family residential (R-1B) zoning district to allow for the development of a subdivision consisting of 23 single family homes with amenities, including an open-air outdoor cabana with restrooms, playground, community gardens and a walking trail.
Descendants who inherited the farm after the passing of their father spoke during public hearing, describing to the Winder Mayor and City Council how difficult the decision was to sell the farm and that they feel "very misled" by the new property owner, describing him as "very deceptive."
According to one of the Garrett daughters, they were told the farm and their father's home would be preserved and well-maintained, not torn down to build a high-density neighborhood.
In addition to the three daughters who sold the farm, several concerned neighbors spoke out in opposition to the proposal, including many adjoining property owners in the Century Oaks subdivision.
"Your legacy will be seemingly motivated by greed and your apparent disregard for our citizens," Susan Cash, resident of Century Oaks speaking in opposition to development at Garrett Farm, told council during public hearing.
"You guys gave got to stop. Enough is enough. We don’t have the infrastructure," said another speaker.
The City of Winder planning staff recommends denial of the request, citing an inconsistency with adjacent properties, or "spot zoning."
In its recommendation for denial, staff also pointed to the maximum density allowed in the proposed R1-B zoning district, which is 4.3 units per acre and more than double the maximum density allowed in adjacent R-1 zoning, which only allows for a maximum of 1.74 units per acre.
What's more, the proposed zoning doesn't align with the city's Future Land Use Map, which places the parcel in the Suburban Neighborhood character area, which suggests homes at lower densities.
The application was postponed upon the request of the applicant and the postponement was approved by council in a 4-2 vote with councilmembers Stephanie Brit and Jimmy Terrell opposed.
