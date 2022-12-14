Garrett Farm

Garrett Farm on Miles Patrick Road, near County Line Elementary School.

Garrett Farm was recently sold to Diaz Management following the death of the owner of the 10-acre farm on Miles Patrick Road.

Diaz Management has proposed a rezone of the property from the City of Winder's agricultural zoning district (AG) to its high-density single family residential (R-1B) zoning district to allow for the development of a subdivision consisting of 23 single family homes with amenities, including an open-air outdoor cabana with restrooms, playground, community gardens and a walking trail.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.