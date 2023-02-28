The Winder City Council is holding a public hearing Thursday, March 2 to receive comments for the creation of the Winder Comprehensive Plan. The purpose of the hearing is to brief the community on the process to be used to develop the plan, opportunities for public participation in development of the plan and to obtain input on the proposed planning process. All interested parties are encouraged to attend the hearing.
