Winder Police Department arrested a 17-year-old who was caught on camera trespassing the property of a towing company after business hours and stealing a vehicle from its lot. The teenager was also caught on camera at a separate closed business, where he parked the vehicle and left on foot. Officers were able to find the man inside a fast food restaurant. He made up a story to officers that a man on Snapchat named “Street Money” had let him borrow the car.

The teenager was charged with theft by taking-motor vehicle; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft of felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by taking-motor vehicle parts of accessories; driving without a valid license and loitering and prowling.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.