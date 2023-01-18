Winder Police Department arrested a 17-year-old who was caught on camera trespassing the property of a towing company after business hours and stealing a vehicle from its lot. The teenager was also caught on camera at a separate closed business, where he parked the vehicle and left on foot. Officers were able to find the man inside a fast food restaurant. He made up a story to officers that a man on Snapchat named “Street Money” had let him borrow the car.
The teenager was charged with theft by taking-motor vehicle; entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft of felony; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; theft by taking-motor vehicle parts of accessories; driving without a valid license and loitering and prowling.
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Winder PD:
• Arrest warrant serviced Jan. 5 at 2900 University Pkwy., Lawrenceville, where an inmate transports was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; no insurance; unlawful possession of open containers Jan. 6 at 8 N Broad St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Failure to register vehicle or trailer Jan. 3 at 6 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Fleeing/attempting to elude police; refusal to leave premises when requested; reckless driving Jan. 6 at 220 W May St., where a man was held at gunpoint after returning to a location he was asked to leave and doing doughnuts around the parking lot.
• Possession of drug related objects; marijuana possession less than 1 oz. Jan. 7 at 420 Exchange Blvd., where a suspicious vehicle was seen parked at a business during after-hours.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; pedestrian under the influence (PUI) Jan. 7 at 69 Buena Vista St., where a man was reported in the middle of the roadway and was believed to be hallucinating.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property Jan. 7 at 666 Exchange Blvd., where a woman reported her purse stolen.
• Following too closely; hit and run Jan. 9 at SR 8, where a vehicle accident occurred.
• Following too closely; hit and run Jan. 10, where a car accident occurred.
• Hold for other agency; driving while license suspended; no insurance; expired license plate Jan. 9 at 8 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol Jan. 9 at 217 E May St., where a single vehicle accident occurred.
• Driving without a valid license; driving unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle Jan. 9 at Wade St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Arrest warrant services Jan. 10 at 173 Settle St., where a man with an active warrant resides.
• Driving while license suspended or revoked; tag light required Jan. 10 at W Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Criminal trespass-unlawful entry Jan. 10 at 7 E May St., where a homeless man trespassed Burger King, where he’s been barred.
• No insurance Jan. 10 at N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Driving without a valid license; speeding Jan. 11 at S Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
