The following incidents were among those the Winder Police Department recently responded to:
•The owners of an East Athens Street business reported that someone had broken in through the back door and stolen approximately $2,000 from the cash register. Police were reviewing footage from a neighboring restaurant’s cameras that showed the back entrance to the business.
•A Winder man was arrested on drug possession and other charges after being pulled over for a headlight violation on East Candler Street. The vehicle matched the description of one involved in a hit-and-run three days earlier and had a missing headlight and damage on the front end.
•A Dallas woman was arrested for disturbing the peace at Fort Yargo State Park after she was reported to be cursing at children and “throwing things around.”
•A camera was stolen and a lockbox, possibly with money in it, was damaged during a burglary at a church on Jefferson Highway.
•A Winder man was arrested for battery after slamming a woman to the ground during a dispute. The woman said he made “sexual advances” toward her, which she rebuffed.
•A Winder man was arrested following a domestic dispute with his girlfriend over her car keys.
•A Winder woman was arrested for disorderly conduct, simple battery and possession of drug-related objects following an argument in the parking lot of Dollar Tree on North Broad Street.
•A witness reported that a white fifth-wheel truck with a trailer that was hauling several cars struck the railroad crossing warning lights at West May and Horton streets.
•A Winder man was arrested for dragging his girlfriend during a physical altercation in front of her young children at their residence.
•A man, his ex-girlfriend and her adult son were all arrested following a physical dispute at her residence. The man was invited to the residence to pick up the ex-girlfriend and an elderly man for a doctor’s appointment and an argument started while they were in his truck. After interviews of the suspects and witnesses was gathered, the ex-boyfriend was arrested for deliberately spitting on them and threatening to crash his vehicle into a telephone pole and kill all three of them. The ex-girlfriend was arrested for throwing shoes at and injuring him and using abusive language, and her son was arrested for “violently shaking” and attempting to enter the ex-boyfriend’s truck to try to inflict violence against him.
•An arrest warrant was issued for a Kennesaw man charged with causing damage at and stealing tools and a television from a restaurant on West Athens Street. The female complainant said she had purchased the restaurant from the suspect in 2018. The woman said the two had an agreement where the man would complete a remodeling of the restaurant but that he had prolonged it and then began sending her messages accusing her of stealing his business.
•A Winder man was arrested for pushing his mother during an argument while he was drinking and became intoxicated.
•A Winder woman was arrested on drug and DUI charges after she was found parked in a car at a gas station on East May Street and showed signs of being under the influence of narcotics.
•A Winder woman was arrested following a physical dispute with her ex-boyfriend in which she was found to be the primary aggressor.
•A warrant was issued for a Winder man who threw a sandwich at his wife and grabbed her by the shirt collar during a dispute. He left the scene before police arrived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.