On Feb. 24, the Barrow County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) hosted the beginning of the 23rd class to be taught in Barrow County.
Operating under Barrow County Emergency Services, the class receives disaster response training from firefighters, law enforcement, and long serving CERT members. This class, like many things in 2020, was made memorable because it had to shut down in the middle of the training classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The students worked well with the class organizers in coming back to the class and going over what they had previously learned as a refresher,” class leaders said.
The 23rd CERT class graduated July 23. They learned numerous things throughout the class in both lecture and hands-on training. The final event for the class is always a mock disaster where students get to respond and utilize the training they have just received to use.
After graduating from the CERT class, graduates are given the opportunity to join the Barrow County CERT team. CERT volunteers work special events and occasionally work with local public safety agencies. If a large disaster was to occur in Barrow County, many of the citizens who have received the CERT training would be able to respond to help their families and neighbors immediately afterwards.
“As we have all seen, it can take days for the immediate emergencies to be controlled and having neighbors that are trained in disaster response helping neighbors can greatly reduce the effects of the disaster,” leaders said.
Since 1993, CERT has impacted communities across the country, building essentials skills and capabilities to prepare for and respond to any disaster. There are now CERT programs in all 50 states, including many tribal nations and U.S. territories.
If you would like to sign up for the class or need more information about the CERT program in Barrow County, contact Penny Clack at pclack@barrowga.org or at 770-307-2987. You can also go to www.barrowcert.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.