The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 24 people last week, including the following:
•Julie Regina Hall, 32, Gainesville, failure to appear and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 9, 2023 @ 5:34 pm
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office charged 24 people last week, including the following:
•Julie Regina Hall, 32, Gainesville, failure to appear and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Jonathan Dean Norton, 48, 1532 John Morris Road, Maysville, criminal trespass, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and simple battery.
•Christi Diane Slade, 50, 74 East Pedonia Road, Timonium, Md., armed robbery.
•Jamie Lynn Loving, 46, 570 Clayton Street, Commerce, false report of a crime.
•Chad O’Neal Maddox, 41, 400 Old Colony Place, Commerce, false report of a crime.
•Spencer Bernard Smith, 57, 2058 Buford Highway, Buford, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Antonio Jermaine Strickland, 45, 44 Woodbine Street, Commerce, possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Anthony Thomas Watkins, 39, 358 Spring Street, Commerce, probation violation.
•Darren Jacob Wright, 35, 626 Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked, identity theft and exploitation to disabled or elderly person.
•Steven Mitchell Croker, 37, 598 Lakeside Circle, Cornelia, parole violation.
•Richard Kurt Franz, 62, 252 Jade Way, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Jeffery W. Hixenbaugh, 64, 181 Trout Lane, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Jerri Irvin Mason, 56, 2014 Damascus Road, Homer, possession of methamphetamine.
•Jade Myree Standridge, 38, Commerce, possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Jeffery Scott Stephens, 57, 663 Moss Mill Road, Baldwin, possession of methamphetamine.
•Tiffany Ann Barnette, 25, 344 Hidden Valley Drive, Alto, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and probation violation.
•Teresa Cain, 76, 348 Hunters Glen, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Carolyn Edith Cearley, 46, 5841 Highway 106, Hull, failure to appear.
•Jimmy Marlow, 56, 782 Queens Road, Gillsville, driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of methamphetamine.
•Teresa Gail Purdy, 57, 668 Russ Rumsey Road, Maysville, theft of property.
•Stacey Thomas Daniels, 50, 352 Chatham Street, Baldwin, violate family violence order.
•Rudy Alexis Delgado-Boteo, 24, 777 Stacey Court, Lilburn, driving without a valid license.
•Bryan Keith Angel, 34, 186 River Bend Road, Commerce, burglary and aggravated assault.
•Harrison Wade Gullickson, 33, 1002 Old Hunter Road, Statham, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and public drunkenness.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.