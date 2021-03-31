The following arrests were reported around the county March 22-28 by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments, and the Georgia State Patrol.
BCSO
•Jake Durham Alexander, 29, 550 Hayes Lake Rd., Statham — battery, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Robert Mitchal Rowe, 62, 156 Mulberry Rd., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs.
•Brian Keith Thompson, 52, 844 Briscoe Mill Rd. 14, Bethlehem — felony probation violation.
•George W. Cox, 81, 1400 Herrington Rd. 19104, Lawrenceville — aggravated child molestation, incest, sexual battery against a child under 16, felony enticing a child for indecent purposes and first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Ahikam Gedaliah Griffin, 23, 877 City Pond Rd., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Robert Lloyd Carlisle, 48, 2215 6th Ave., Columbus — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Jeffrey Michael Brown, 32, 315 Louis Rd., Winder — felony probation violation.
•Ian Christian Nolan, 50, 228 West Candler St. A, Winder — battery, simple assault and theft by taking.
•Tahjaih Malik Roberts, 18, 1779 Maxey Ln., Winder — driving without a valid license.
•Sandra Lynn Loggins, 54, 3146 Etheridge Dr., Jefferson — felony probation violation.
•Stacy Nicole Carder, 34, 192 Jones Cir., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Stefan Charles Reagin, 35, 2166 Lexington Carlton Rd., Carlton — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Juan Jesus Landry, 19, 271 East Wright St. 2, Winder — theft by taking and criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Raymond Clarence Eldridge, 61, 1430 Water Wheel Dr., Bethlehem — child support violation.
•Randall William Haddock, 61, 130 Azalea Dr., Winder — felony terroristic threats and acts.
•Thomas Alan Lee Freeman, 42, 859 Ode Peppers Ct., Winder — public drunkenness.
•Danielle Leolla Carter, 28, 546 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn — three counts of felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
•Shantel Lamonica Silket, 38, 223 Rocksprings Ct., Athens — driving under the influence of drugs, speeding in a construction zone and taillight violation.
•Zackery Raymond Judy, 23, 522 Heritage Ln., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Michael Anthony Thurmond, 37, 519 Thurmond Cir., Statham — two counts of simple assault.
•Mark Elton Murray Jr., 31, 316 Carter Rd. 73, Auburn — theft by taking and felony probation violation.
•Isaiah Dante Gaines, 25, 2360 Turtle Creek Way, Lawrenceville — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Malik Eugene Cole, 25, 145 Humphry Ct., Winder — failure to report accident with injury, death or damage; hit and run – duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; reckless driving; theft by taking; improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane; and driving too fast for conditions.
•Stephanie Marie Godwin, 35, 454 Lisa Cir., Winder — three counts of theft by taking.
•Jose De Serratos, 37, 387 Pinnacle Dr., Winder — simple assault and simple battery.
•Haley Elizabeth Estick, 25, 316 East Main St., Sackets Harbor, New York — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), open-container violation, following too closely, driving too fast for conditions and violation of the Hands-free Georgia Act.
•Joshua McLaughlin, 33, 1039 Octavia Ct., Winder — aggravated stalking.
•Virginia Nicole Smith, 22, 211 Webster Ave., Albany — felony probation violation.
•Alice Stacy Worley, 47, 431 Argonne Rd. 7, Winder — felony probation violation.
•Monterio Deshun Jackson, 20, 19 Rose Ison Terrace, Monroe — misdemeanor probation violation.
•Dylan Michael Knight, 22, 531 Green Valley Dr., Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Thomas Alan Lee Freeman, 42, 859 Ode Peppers Ct., Winder — harassing communications and pandering.
•Francisco Garcia-Vaca, 40, 41 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and taillight violation.
•Devin Ashley Harris, 41, 716 Fletcher Dr., Winder — criminal trespass – damage to or interference with property.
•Jordan Ryan Whitley, 33, 781 Christmas Ave., Bethlehem — two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and headlight violation.
•Christopher Allen Euton, 41, 716 Fletcher Dr., Winder — giving a false name, address or birthdate to law enforcement.
•Nicholas Andrew Rose, 44, 305 Timberridge Ln., Auburn — public indecency and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.
•Ronald Wade Maloch, 58, 4 Adam King Rd., Winterville — entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and criminal trespass.
•Sheldon Lane Robertson, 60, 1405 Water Wheel Dr., Bethlehem — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Blaine Wilder, 17, 513 Rosewood Cir., Winder — battery and first-degree cruelty to children – deprivation of necessary sustenance.
•Patrick Carl McIntosh, 51, 1450 Millstone Ct., Bethlehem — parole violation.
•Teri Michelle Esco, 44, 312 Honeysuckle Terrace, Auburn — battery, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree cruelty to children and criminal trespass.
•Michael Robert Chappell, 30, 2600 Blanton Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxicating substances and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Nicholas Miguel Carter, 17, 186 Parks Mill Rd. 17, Auburn — theft by taking (motor vehicle) and criminal damage to property (business).
•Drake Anthony Price, 21, 4410 McCullers Rd., Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), speeding in a construction zone and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•William Reese Williams, 45, 1408 Miller Cove Ln., Bethlehem — simple battery, false imprisonment, cruelty to children (intentionally allow child to witness forcible felony/battery/family-violence battery) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (misdemeanor).
•Demarria Marquis Ingram, 23, 3629 In Bloom Way, Auburn — driving under the influence of drugs and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Michael Richard Thomas, 46, 32 Lake Elder Cir., Auburn — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Jeremy Shane Davis, 47, 541 Richmond Place, Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe), reckless driving and following too closely.
AUBURN
•Nicholas Miguel Carter, 17, 1248 Cabot’s Dr., Auburn — misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property.
•Rachele Nicole Notti, 29, 10 Waverly Ln., Winder — misdemeanor probation violation.
•William Isaac Howell, 38, 4140 Tuggle Rd., Buford — possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; knowingly driving a motor vehicle on suspended, canceled or revoked registration; and no insurance.
STATHAM
•Wayne Everett Snickles, 54, 2363 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Holly Anne Griswold, 31, 97 Circle Dr., Winder — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine and two counts of felony probation violation.
•Devin Taylor Stancil, 28, 549 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Tyler William Stancil, 24, 197 Cole Cir., Bethlehem — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and open-container violation.
•Giustino Carmelo Pollandro, 25, 2012 Hwy. 211 NE, Statham — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Lainey Elizabeth Lapointe, 22, 895 Windward Rd., Winder — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Matthew Brett Lancaster, 37, 1325 Old Glory Ct., Hoschton — driving with a suspended or revoked license.
WINDER
•Samuel Lee Fowler, 23, 1167 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn — simple battery.
•Eddie Addar Burgess Jr., 48, 168 West Candler St., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Xing Xai Her, 30, 246 Russell Rd., Winder — possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor marijuana possession, no insurance and registration/license plate violation.
•James Victor Power, 30, 307 Harrison Ln., Winder — two counts of battery, simple battery, simple assault, false imprisonment and criminal trespass.
•Michael Phillip Ruse, 30, 240 Hidden Ct., Winder — driving under the influence of drugs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Angela Denise Iler, 50, 316 Carter Rd. 53, Auburn — panhandling.
•Berta Nava-Huizache, 33, 450 East Midland Ave. 55, Winder — driving without a valid license and improper use of central turn lane.
•Shakari Christina Grissom, 30, 165 Wood Cir., Winder — hold for other agency.
•Tammy Jarrett Nunnally, 55, 4075 Fawn Valley Dr., Loganville — driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Brandon Shane Sapp, 37, 717 Riverview Ln., Winder — reckless driving, driving without a valid license, improper passing and improper use of central turn lane.
•Guy Maverick Capps, 27, 1694 Bullock Trace, Loganville — speeding.
•Jeffrey Allen Harvey, 30, 187 Glenview Terrace, Winder — two counts of felony probation violation.
•Beverly Lynn McDaniel, 52, 171 Sweet Gum Ln., Winder — two counts of party to a crime.
•Bobby Gene McDaniel, 58, 15 Virginia Ave., Winder — felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Tyreece Malicke Click, 18, 281 Booth Rd., Statham — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•John Remy Mattox, 19, 180 Parks Mill Rd. 38, Auburn — receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies; purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; and manufacturing/deliver/distribute/administer/sell/possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
•Amber Lee Buck, 33, 1948 Paynes Pointe, Winder — battery, public drunkenness and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Kristopher Michael Goodman, 44, 693 Creek Stone Dr., Bethlehem — disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
•Dion Mario Davis, 45, 166 North 5th Ave. B, Winder — kidnapping, false imprisonment, simple battery, simple assault, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony probation violation, and crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
GSP
•Jeremiah Nicholas Carter, 30, 2 Candlewood Terrace, Winder — felony probation violation and adult seat belt violation.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Kyle Thomas Herndon, 35, 543 Providence Cir., Statham.
