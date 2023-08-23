Winder Police were dispatched to the Exchange Apartments Aug. 10 after a caller advised a teenager was pointing a gun at people.
On scene, the responding officer observed a large crowd gathering outside an apartment building and two females arguing in the parking lot. The officer separated them while a second officer arrived on scene and made contact with a teenager, who he confirmed didn’t have a gun in his possession.
The mother of the teenager, who was involved in the argument, told the officers the confrontation happened after an adult male confronted her son accusing him of having a firearm and breaking into his home. She said the woman she was arguing with, later identified as the man’s wife, drove into the parking lot and almost struck her son with her vehicle.
While talking to the teen’s mother, the officer saw another female, who wasn’t involved in the confrontation, walk away to pick up a bat, but complied when the officer told her to drop it. She told officers she was upset because her son was also confronted by the adult male.
The male, who officers immediately noticed was intoxicated, called his wife advising her the teenager had brandished a firearm towards him.
The wife arrived on the scene, exited her vehicle and confronted the teenager while he was talking to her husband. She said she put her hand in the teenager’s face and told him she didn’t want to talk to him, which is when his mother confronted her and they began arguing. The wife confirmed she and the mother had never met before.
The teen’s mother later told officers that when his wife showed up on scene, she pulled into the parking lot aggressively and began yelling profanities at her and her sons. Her son recorded the incident on his phone, which showed the man’s wife put her hand in his face and knock the phone out of his hand. His mother said during the confrontation, the wife struck her in the face.
On the son’s recording, officers could see the wife driving fast toward the apartment parking spot, nearly striking the step rail on the sidewalk where the teenagers were standing. He also saw both females exchange strikes with each other.
Both women were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace, public affray (fighting) and disorderly conduct. The man was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and public drunkenness.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following are other incidents recently reported to the Winder PD:
• DUI-multiple substances Aug. 10 at 159 Wood Cir., where a suspicious person was reported banging on the front door and carport door of a residence aggressively saying, “come out and play, Timothy,” making threats and using racial slurs.
• Entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony; theft by taking; criminal trespass Aug. 10 at 839 Exchange Cir., where a man reported someone entered his vehicle, stole two speakers and two amplifiers, and damaged his door lock.
• Criminal trespass: disorderly conduct Aug. 10 at 180 W Athens St., where a man entered two locations he had been criminally trespassed from and was using profanity and cussing at workers.
• Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; license to be displayed upon demand of law enforcement officer; possession and use of drug related objects; marijuana possession Aug. 10 at Polite Rd., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Improper lane change; lighted headlights required; obscured license plate; DUI-under age 21 .02% or more; consumption/open container violation; minor purchasing, attempting to purchase or possessing tobacco or vapor products Aug. 11 at 221 Memory Ln., where a traffic stop was conducted resulting in an arrest.
• Financial transaction card theft Aug. 3 at 43 S Broad St., where a woman reported fraudulent spending on her bank account after receiving a suspicious phone call.
• Criminal trespass Aug. 11 at 64 E May St., where a man reported his vehicle damaged.
• Marijuana possession; possession and use of drug related objects; following too closely Aug. 11 at W Athens St., where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred.
• Purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana; possession and use of drug related objects Aug. 12 at W Wright St., where a teen was found with 34.11 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.
• DUI-alcohol; purchase, possess or have control of Controlled Substance in Schedule I or Narcotic in Schedule II; consumption/open container violation; hold for other agency; failure to obey stop sign Aug. 12 at Park Ave., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Simple assault-Family Violence Aug. 12 at 284 Apperson Dr., where a man threatened his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.
• Arrest warrant Aug. 13 at 35 Horton St., where a possible harassment call was reported.
• Damage to property Aug. 13 at 228 N Broad St., where a man reported a roof rack fell off a vehicle at the car wash and damaged the vehicle behind it.
• Lost/found property Aug. 13 at 183 W Athens St., where a woman reported her keys missing.
• Arrest warrant Aug. 14 at 316 N Broad St., where a man with a warrant was discharged from the hospital.
• Deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or. More Aug. 14 at 200 Macey Way, where a woman reported a job scam.
• Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects; consumption/open container violation Aug. 15 at 123 McNeal Rd., where a suspicious vehicle was seen parked outside a closed business with its lights on. Upon search, officers found five plastic bags containing up to 12 grams of methamphetamine each among other drug paraphernalia.
• Damage to property Aug. 15 at 410 Exchange Blvd., where a vehicle accident with no injuries occurred after a woman’s vehicle was struck by a business’s promotional tent.
• Theft by taking-motor vehicle; entering automobile with intent to commit theft or felony Aug. 12 at 171 N Broad St., where a woman reported another woman entered her vehicle days prior and stole her keys.
• Abandoned vehicle Aug. 16 at Sims Rd., where officers discovered an unoccupied vehicle parked partially in the roadway.
