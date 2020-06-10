The Winder Police Department responded last week to at least three reports of anti-police and anarchy messages being spray-painted on business.
Just after 1 a.m. June 2, an overnight shift employee of Ingles on North Broad Street reported that while he was on his break, he observed three males with masks or handkerchiefs over their faces spray paint “F*** 12” and “Kill 12,” a slang reference to police, on the south and west sides of the building. When the suspects spotted the complainant, they left on foot, heading south. He said the suspects did not walk anywhere where they would have been captured on surveillance camera.
Around 2 a.m., police found “F*** 12” spray-painted on the sign for the Boulevard Shoppes on Exchange Boulevard in Bethlehem. It was not known whether the same suspects were responsible for the vandalism.
Just after 11:30 p.m. June 2, more spray-painted signs were reported on the side of the Dunkin Donuts building on Exchange Boulevard. The signs read “F*** a pig” and “War.” There was a capital A inside a circle, a common symbol for anarchy.
There was no other information on the suspects as of late last week.
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following other incidents were among those the WPD recently responded to:
•A Winder man was arrested for striking his girlfriend in the face during a dispute at a Doster Drive residence. The man’s vehicle was later reported broken into and $3,100 in cash and two bottles of oxycodone were stolen. A suspect had not been identified at the time of the report. A woman the man called to get personal items from his vehicle to bring to the Barrow County Detention Center reported that a window on the car had been smashed in.
•A woman at a Horton Street residence that her car had been broken into and that $150 in cash, clothing, makeup and phone chargers had been stolen. Police had not identified a suspect at the time of the report but the woman said she’d seen an unknown black male standing outside her residence near her trash cans, staring at her residence, “nearly every night.”
•A Winder man was arrested for reckless driving after he was spotted weaving between lanes and tailgating other vehicles on Highway 316 and then reaching speeds of around 100 miles per hour on Monroe Highway in rainy conditions. The man denied that he had been speeding when he was pulled over.
•A Winder man was arrested for choking his brother during a dispute over money at a Wood Avenue residence.
•A Lawrenceville man was transported to a hospital after he was found lying on a wood pallet at a construction area on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The man appeared to be disoriented and did not provide information on a motorcycle he had driven to the location. It turned out that another person had sold him the motor cycle but it had a canceled registration.
•A Winder man was arrested for kicking down his girlfriend’s bedroom door during a domestic dispute at a Georgia Avenue residence.
•A Winder man was arrested for false imprisonment and other charges after grabbing and dragging his girlfriend across a parking lot during an argument at a Village Court residence.
•A woman at a Ryan Road residence reported a vehicle and struck and damaged her garage. A neighbor had parked the vehicle but its brake had apparently malfunctioned.
•A Winder man was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession and possession of drug-related objects following a traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light on West May Street near Beulah Street. The man’s vehicle had been reported to be suspiciously circling another vehicle in the Circle K gas station parking lot at the intersection.
•A Winder man was arrested for stabbing another man several times in the left arm and once on the side of his chest in the area of Horton Street and West May Street. When confronted by police while walking in the area of the Aldi grocery store, the man said the person he stabbed had “shot at him” because of “what was going on with the family” but would not elaborate when asked repeatedly to explain what happened. The stabbing victim was transported to an area hospital for his wounds.
•A piece of construction equipment was reported vandalized at a Lays Drive construction site. The complainant reported the safety lever to a bulldozer had been damaged. There was no security footage that captured the suspect or suspects.
•The office manager for a Resource Parkway business reported that a lock had been thrown through the window to the office from the outside in.
•A Winder man was arrested for simple assault and aggressive driving after he brandished a gun and yelled racial slurs at him in the area of Ingles. The suspect, a black male, was later pulled over by Barrow County sheriff’s deputies at Christmas Avenue and Gifton Thomas Road in Bethlehem.
•A homeless man was arrested for criminal trespass after coming to a Wood Avenue residence he was no longer a tenant of and refusing to leave.
•A home builder at a Massey Lane home under construction reported that three plastic window blinds had been stolen from the property.
•A Winder woman at a Castilla Way residence was arrested for scratching her husband and breaking both his television and phone during an argument.
•A Statham man was arrested for public drunkenness, obstruction and simple battery against a police officer during a scuffle following a report of a disturbance between several people on Highland Drive.
