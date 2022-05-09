The Auburn Police Department recently arrested James Clayton Bradford, 48, 271 Carter Rd., Auburn, and charged him with Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol – less safe and reckless driving. Bradford was arrested at his residence after a complaint was received about a man in a truck who almost hit several children with his truck.
The complainant told officers Bradford was asleep inside his truck parked in the road in front of the complainant’s residence when he observed people approach the vehicle and pour out the alcohol that was in the bed of the truck. The complainant said the people spoke with Bradford and he started the truck and drove into the neighbor’s yard and almost hit multiple children playing the in the neighbor’s yard before getting back on the road and leaving the scene.
Bradford was picked up at his residence where he was found “laid over” in the front seat asleep.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrest by APD include:
•Nigel A. Green, 40, 1109 West Adrian Cir., Conyers, failure to obey a traffic control device and warrant arrest.
•Deloren Stalon Tucker, 35, 1199 To Lani Path, Stone Mountain, warrant arrest.
•Amanda Helen Browning, 33, 2083 Collins Hill Rd., Lawrenceville, warrant arrest.
INCIDENTS
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•failure to obey a traffic control device and warrant arrest on Sunbelt Way, where the driver of a dump truck was stopped for driving through a “No Trucks Allowed” area.
•warrant arrest at the DeKalb County Jail, where a man was picked up on an outstanding warrant.
•warrant arrest at the Franklin County Jail, where a woman with an outstanding warrant was picked up.
•damage to personal property on Mount Moriah Rd., where a man reported a lawn mower threw rocks that hit his vehicle as he passed a lawn crew.
•theft by taking – motor vehicle at a Woodlawn Dr. residence, where a man reported his wife refused to return his truck to him.
