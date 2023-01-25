The following individuals were recently arrested by the Auburn Police Department:
•Coleman Lee Rowe, 30, Primrose Lane, Auburn, disorderly conduct and warrant arrest. Rowe was picked up at a home on Primrose Lane when officers were dispatched to a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend.
•Janice Sakowich, 64, Parks Mill Road, Auburn, warrant arrest. Sakokwich was picked up at her home after being involved in the stabbing of a male.
The following recent incidents were among those that the APD responded to:
•damage to property at an Elk Grove Drive residence, where a man reported someone had damaged the rental truck he was driving while it was parked at Ingles.
•replacement of lost or stolen tag at a Hilltop Circle residence, where a man reported a trailer tag missing.
•commercial vehicle parking violation on Wynfield Drive, where a flat-bed building materials truck was parked in a residential area.
•abandoning or discarding a motor vehicle on Atlanta Highway at Auburn Run, where a vehicle was abandoned partially in the roadway with it hazard lights flashing.
•commercial vehicle parking violation on Cabots Lane, where a box truck was parked in a residential area.
