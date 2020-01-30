Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Winder Police Department include:
BCSO
•Quintisha Shailil Sherod, 24, 247 Coleridge Ct., Athens – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Tyreece Malicke Click, 17, 24 Matthews School Rd., Winder – battery.
•Jennifer Annemarie Evans, 37, 1925 East Bay St., Hoschton – probation violation.
•Eduar Daneri-Caceres, 30, unknown, Athens – failure to exercise due care when using cell phone and driving without a valid license.
•Dustin Brooks House, 37, 153 Creekwood Rd., Winder – failure to report an accident, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
•Rod Tyler Thomas, 27, 25 Thurmond Rd. NE, Statham – probation violation (four counts).
•Robert Lewis Taylor, 60, 226 Capitol Ave., Winder – probation violation.
•Adam Scott Britt, 38, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – probation violation (two counts).
•Stephanie Brooke Tierney, 29, 74 Howard Cir., Winder – probation violation (three counts).
•Aaron Lee Burr, 22, 15 Virginia Ave., Winder – probation violation.
•Otis Harold Shavon Holman, 22, 190 Georgia Ave., Winder – theft by deception.
•Danielle Leola Carter, 26, 339 Tanglewood Rd., Auburn – expired license plate, driving on a suspended license and no insurance.
•Benny Hardy Harmon, 31, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – terroristic threats and acts (two counts).
•Naszier Stover, 20, 1133 Seasons Parkway, Norcross – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Josef Kai Mosi Mentor, 19, 1456 Pine Log Rd. NE, Conyers – speeding and driving under the influence-drugs.
•John Vernon Mulligan, 51, 419 Harmony Ln., Auburn – false imprisonment, battery and simple assault.
•Michael Anthony Thompson, 40, 722 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – probation violation.
•William Justin Green, 51, 746 Michael Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Heather Lauren Reeves, 35, 153 Creekwood Rd., Winder – failure to report an accident
•Michael Shayne Kinna, 34, 165 Shenandoah Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Robert Lloyd Carlisle, 46, 3062 Indian Shoals Rd., Dacula – open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain a lane and possession of methamphetamine.
•William Heath Hicks, 42, 860 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – theft by receiving stolen property.
•Brian Daniel Smith, 51, 1655 Trey Ln., Winder – simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•Nancy Kaye Peek, 58, 118 Martha St., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Catalina Salgado, 47, 862 Hawk Creek Trail, Winder –driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Stephen Jarrod Skinner, 27, 870 Will Maynard Rd., Winder – probation violation (two counts) and driving on a suspended license.
•Alexia Marie Smith, 30, 105 Lighthouse Way, Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Halle Kalil Burgess, 21, 68 Marion Lay St., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Scott Matthew Wells, 17, 220 Lexington Cir., Athens – class D license holder operating a vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m., speeding, racing on streets, reckless driving and fleeing police.
•Chien Lee Nguyen, 32, 602 Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Terry Lee Watkins, 44, 209 Ridgeway Rd., Bethlehem – criminal trespass-family violence, simple battery-family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Judy Howard Hewatt, 61, 1306 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Tracey Wyatt Amerson, 43, 305 Tipton Rd., Clarkesville – failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended license.
•Christopher Eugene Jackson, 31, 4428 Memorial Dr., Nicholson – probation violation.
•Shaniqua Lucille Sykes, 29, 18 Quail Ct., Winder – obstructing a person making an emergency phone call, criminal trespass, failure to appear and battery-family violence.
•Christy Rochelle Peek, 45, 309 Dreamland Ct., Winder – probation violation.
•David Aaron Carroll, 41, homeless – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and criminal trespass.
•Kenneth Bernard Pittman, 53, 389 Hammond Rd., Statham – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Marilyn Jane Harris, 55, 541 Creek Hollow Way, Athens – deposit account fraud.
•Frankey Deanna Casper, 25, 1532 Spring Valley Rd., Athens – possession of methamphetamine.
•Sheffield Ward Newland, 49, 150 The Preserve Dr., Apt. 31, Athens – theft by shoplifting.
•Tasha Leigh Ann Massey, 35, 1285 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – failure to appear.
•Kristin Danielle Maddox, 29, 350 Pinecrest Rd., Auburn – too fast for conditions, open container violation, failure to maintain a lane and hit-and-run.
•Bobby Joe Ward, 52, 935 Gainesville Hwy., Winder – possession of methamphetamine.
•Kristy Lynn Hill, 41, 57 Jameston Dr., Jefferson – failure to maintain a lane, DUI-drugs, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jason Lee Brooks, 42, 5032 Reed Dr., Oakwood – probation violation.
•Joseph Daniel Autry, 32, 122 Arnold Rd., Statham – driving an unsafe vehicle, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
•Brittany Leigh Clark, 42, 677 Majesty Crossing, Winder – sale of marijuana and inmate in custody for court only.
•Jessica Rachel Mathis, 32, 857 Glenn Carrie Rd., Hull – probation violation.
•Yancy Anthony Manning, 40, 907 Westwood Ln., Winder – failure to register as a sex offender.
•James Ethan Hall, 19, 470 Poplar Springs Rd., Hoschton – carrying weapons without a license in a school safety zone, at a school function or on a school bus.
OTHER AGENCY
•Tazsar T. Toney, 29, 2594 Barndale Rd., Lawrenceville.
•Seth Lee Cropper, 36, 610 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens.
•Dianna Elizabeth Capps, 52, 490 Gainesville Hwy., Winder.
WINDER
•Stephanie Laura Thomas, 30, 655 Sheringham Ln., Alpharetta – DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Joshua Richard Mendez, 27, 172 Regency Dr., Bethlehem – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration, possession and use of drug-related objects and no insurance.
•Linda Lee Limbaugh, 17, 151 W. New St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Manuel Humberto Garibaldi, 22, 151 W. New St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and window tint violation.
•Donovan R. Mercurius, 54, 378 Embassy Dr., Winder – third-degree cruelty to a child (three counts) and battery-family violence.
•Catherine Alexander, 59, 181 Wood Ave., Winder – aggravated assault.
•Brandon Russell Adams, 33, 522 Windy Trl., Bethlehem – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and driving on a suspended license.
•Gary Don Adams, 40, 23 Horton St., Winder – public drunkenness.
•Anthony Lawrence Wingfield, 41, 216 Graham St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, manufacturing a controlled substance near a housing project, failure to maintain a lane and possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Todd Kennedy, 57, Hallmark Place, Dahlonega – DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Christopher Robin Myers, 31, 2051 Rocky Mill Dr., Lawrenceville – expired license plate and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Darwin N. Ortez, 30, 412 Harpy Eagle Dr., Winder – expired license plate and driving without a valid license.
•Elihue Grant Foskey Jr., 49, 434 Shenandoah Ct., Winder – stalking-family violence.
•Mimi Dion Wagner-Jerrim, 53, 405 Winfield Terrace, Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kelsey Leigh Timms, 22, 1483 Hwy. 124, Auburn – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Dwayne Edward Butler, 43, 128 Cedar Creek Dr., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Dalton Jace Crimm, 28, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher Blake Whitley, 35, 438 Slew Ave., Lawrenceville – driving on a suspended license.
•Damien Travoy Jenkins, 30, 282 Apperson Dr., Winder – terroristic threats.
•Vincent Wallace, 26, 372 Pinnacle Dr., Winder – possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Brian Keith Baughcum, 35, 167 Langford St., Winder – failure to stop at a railroad crossing, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Robert Edward Knight, 45, 840 Idlewood Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Revall McKnight, 59, 119 Griffith St., Winder – contempt of State Court, criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•Quavius Darnel Hendley, 26, 1300 Princess Dr., Winder – probation violation and held on a local warrant.
•Mario Goodwin Wilburn, 42, 109 Midland Ct., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and public drunkenness.
•Alexander Neng Xiong, 32, 302 Rocky Point Ct., Winder – probation violation (two counts), simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•Deanna Shinnise Redding, 40, 105 Lily Dr., Winder – sentenced inmate and aggravated assault.
•Marcias Dwayne Harvey, 39, 805 South Carter Dr., Jonesboro – simple assault-family violence.
•Kevin Villegas, 27, 407 Harpy Eagle Dr., Winder – laying drags, reckless driving and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Jason A. Williams, 44, homeless, Winder – urban camping and improper use of public places, unlawful possession of open containers and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Robert Lee Bowers, 20, 102 Lighthouse Way, Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and unlawful to possess altered identification documents (seven counts).
•Patrick Oneal Austin, 39, 127 Perry St., Monroe – open container violation and possession of marijuana.
•Benjamin James Cason, 22, 7130 Greenridge Dr., Loganville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.