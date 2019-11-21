Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Marquarvis Joeanthony Camp, 30, 243 Dreamland Cir., Winder – probation violation (two counts) and possession of cocaine.
•Joshua Marcus Smith, 31, 348 Caesar Rd., Winder – parole violation, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of methamphetamine
•Curtis Dwight Ledbetter, 49, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass-family violence and aggravated assault.
•Alfonzo Henry Cade, 43, 203 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – aggravated stalking and violating a family violence order.
BCSO
•Sheena Lafaye Thomas, 26, 1172 Pinebrooke Rd., Auburn – drugs to be kept in original container, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Latasha Melinda Pippin, 40, 391 McClure Rd., Gillsville – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
•Malcolm Curtis Howze, 29, 4382 Pecan Orchard Dr., Memphis – speeding, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and possession of marijuana.
•Douglas Paul Gregory III, 45, 307 Dreamland Ct., Winder – party to a crime (two counts).
•Travion Demario Butler, 30, 75 Marion Lay St., Apt. 2B, Winder – second-degree criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, battery and probation violation.
•Christopher Shawn Butler, 53, 1160 Pocket Rd., Braselton – affixing tag with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, driving on a suspended license, view obstructed, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Brandon Alexander Tobener, 26, 1634 Trey Ln., Winder – probation violation.
•Jerry Lee McDaniel, 39, 852 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – parole violation.
•Julio Silva-Zuniga, 30, 1734 Lamanecha Dr., Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license.
•Robert Jolly Johnston, 55, 2946 Etchison Rd., Loganville – failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•William Thomas McCarthy, 20, 410 Cherry Hill Dr. SE, Marietta – speeding and reckless driving.
•Jonathan Lane Orr, 42, 2075 Ellenburg Rd., Quitman – possession of tools for the commission of a crime (three counts), theft by taking (three counts), second-degree criminal damage to property and entering an automobile with intent to commit theft (three counts).
•Damian Lashay Barton, 33, 745 Ridgeland Rd., Bethlehem – simple battery-family violence.
•Larry Wayne Criswell, 53, 939 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder – failure to appear.
•Nicholas Paul Fortner, 39, 836 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – harassing communications and probation violation.
•Austin Lee McElreath, 20, 260 Capitol Ave., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from road when sidewalk not available.
•Damien Lanier Dunn, 43, 102 Fernbank Ct., Athens – fleeing police and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Joshua Miguel Cruz, 27, 2142 Brook View Ln., Grayson – probation violation.
•James Oliver Johnson, 27. 130 Mears St., Winder – probation violation.
•April Michelle Fowler, 32, 326 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – probation violation (three counts).
•Teresa Cindy Gailey, 54, 169 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder – theft by taking (two counts).
•Carlos Hely Mostacero, 48, 945 Grier Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Shirley Karina Montenegro, 41, 945 Grier Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Brenda Kennedy Alley, 59, 237 Bowman Mill Rd. SE, Winder – failure to report an accident, driving on a suspended license and failure to appear.
•Mary Gertrude Villalobos, 38, 411 Foxdale Rd., Winder – criminal trespass (two counts) and theft by shoplifting.
•Bradley Lee McManus, 38, 836 Fitts Davis Rd., Danielsville – probation violation.
•Jesse Michael Cowles, 45, 608 Rockwell Church Rd. NW, Winder – probation violation (two counts) and failure to register as a sex offender.
•Katrina Carlene Green, 38, 2358 Fountain Rd., Gordan – probation violation (two counts).
•John Allen McPherson, 30, 498 Golf Course Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Rodney Anthony Williams, 56, 355 Dartmouth Dr. SW, Atlanta – probation violation.
•Juan Manuel Ortega-Avalos, 33, 2680 Old Farmington Rd., Watkinsville – driving without a valid license.
•Jennifer Nicole Thomason-Cyran, 47, 191 Bellview St., Winder – failure to appear.
•Donna Lynn Boone, 57, homeless, Statham – criminal trespass.
•Kelsey Leigh Timms, 22, 1483 Hwy. 124, Auburn – probation violation (three counts), possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tony Lamar Boone, 54, homeless, Winder – criminal trespass.
•Victor M. McGuire, 26, 133 Pine Needle Dr., Commerce – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Tyler Michael Clark, 24, 1372 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – cruelty to children, criminal trespass-family violence, battery-family violence, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving on the wrong side of the road, open container violation and DUI-drugs.
•Willie Oscar Johnson, 46, 1046 Woodbridge Way NE, Conyers – DUI-drugs, reckless driving, fleeing police, too fast for conditions, speeding (two counts), passing on the shoulder of the road (two counts) and failure to obey a traffic control device.
•Charles Edward McCurdy Jr., 39, 375 Campbell St., Lawrenceville – probation violation.
•Yolanda Louise Hammond, 47, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Deletha Louise Adams, 47, 1879 Keri Ln., Winder – violation of Georgia employment security law.
•James Robert Puckett, 32, 937 Beaver Hill Dr., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Shonda Ciara Morrow, 31, 44 Wade St., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Danny Eldridge Daniel Jr., 38, 103 Hale Ct., Maysville – theft by taking.
•Benny Lewis Delay Jr., 50, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder – theft by taking.
•Ceddrick Demon Mercery, 27, 112 Norwood Ct., Athens – probation violation.
•Marcee Anne Gray, 38, 2439 Bear Creek Rd., Statham – failure to appear.
•Heather Marie Worden, 40, 471 Wages Rd., Auburn – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Joseph Timothy Knight, 55, 1018 River Bluff Dr., Winder – hit-and-run, following too closely, no insurance, concealing the identity of a vehicle and theft by shoplifting.
•Destiny Michelle Rash, 23, 1201 Brent Way, Winder – identity theft fraud.
•Joshua Mathew Sheppard, 34, 1513 Betts Mill Rd., Auburn – reckless conduct.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•James Lafaur Burgess, 55, 231 S. Broad St., Winder – parole violation.
STATHAM
•Jessica Dawn Stewart, 35, 226 Eastbrook Dr., Winder – theft by taking.
WINDER
•Brandon Stephen Williams, 29, 180 Williams Rd., Auburn – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, DUI-drugs, expired license plate and possession of methamphetamine.
•Katlyn Lackey, 18, 1271 Crooked Creek Rd., Watkinsville – possession of a schedule I controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 46, 1058 Clacktown Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass.
•Jean Carlos Ayala-Vazquez, 38, 124 Second St., Apt. 9, Winder – terroristic threats and acts.
•Laneika Jawanua Curry, 45, 260 Hawthorne Extension, Athens – driving on a suspended license.
•Jeffrey Austin Keown, 22, 3291 Greystone Ct., Loganville – DUI-multiple substances.
•Stevens Neilan, 31, 4510 Treecrest Parkway, Decatur – failure to appear.
•Alexis Bryanne Parson, 18, 29 Marion Lay St., Winder – crossing road other than at crosswalk, pedestrian under the influence, pedestrian to walk on road shoulder away from edge of road when sidewalk not available and public drunkenness.
•Ricky Vincent Allen, 64, 223 Baker St., Statham – driving on a suspended license.
•Kameron Allen Kirkland, 18, 122 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham – theft by taking, burglary and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Travious Demetrius Huff, 22, 116 Cameron Ct., Athens – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
•Kinsley Nicole Nash, 19, 828 Kenwood Ln., Winder – second-degree forgery.
•Pamela Brooke Parsons, 21, 280 Highland Park Dr., Athens – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Rolando Leyva, 59, 300 Mary Alice Dr., Winder – improper standing, parking or stopping on road, violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act and driving on a suspended license.
•Tina Louise Harvey, 40, 123 Martin Rd., Athens – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Shakena Denoka Lassiter, 32, 123 Martin Ct., Athens – obscured license plates and driving without a valid license.
•Christopher Raymond Clamp, 47, 524 Terrapin Ln., Winder – crossing a guard line of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession of methamphetamine and aggravated stalking.
•Natasha Ann Hull, 39, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Damian DeWayne Gordon, 31, 129 Plantation Ct., Winder – open container violation, public drunkenness and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Morey Bouchez Ferguson, 42, 40 Williams Ct., Winder – probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jacob Anthony Buice, 17, 115 Benson St., Lawrenceville – disorderly conduct.
•Manuel Humberto Garibaldi, 22, 151 W. New St., Winder – possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Jacob Lane Thomas, 20, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder – disorderly conduct.
•Azalia Soleil Adeyemo, 32, 262 Murray Park Dr., Dacula – held on an outstanding warrant.
•Raymond Edward Ludke IV, 23, 224 S. Myrtle St., Winder – possession of tools for the commission of a crime, theft by taking (two counts), criminal trespass and burglary.
•Amber Lynn Hale, 32, 291 Mallory Rd., Statham – probation violation (three counts).
•Joshua Paul Carlin, 32, 322 Shenandoah Cir., Winder – use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
•William Michael Jones, 22, 509 Valleyview Dr., Winder – possession of methamphetamine, DUI-drugs, seat belts violation (adults), failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Terence Lorenza Sewell, 42, 2001 Summerbrook Cir., Athens – driving on a suspended license.
•Kayla Rachael Stancil, 27, 197 Cole Cir., Bethlehem – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Angela Dawn Roberts, 31, 155 Creekwood Rd., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of a schedule III controlled substance.
•Paige Nicole Howard, 22, 168 Bellingrath Dr., Winder – battery-family violence.
