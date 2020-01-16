Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•James Ashaunti Wright, 26, 2166 Autumn Chase Dr., Stockbridge – simple battery-family violence.
•Austin D. Massey, 21, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – failure to appear.
BCSO
•William Todd Ballew, 47, 283 Englewood Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Oliver M. Silva-Ferretti, 31, 2330 Hawthorne Trace, Monroe – probation violation.
•Amari Shondell Daye, 20, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – probation violation.
•Ali Abbassi, 68, 278 Stillwood Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting (two counts).
•Wanda Dianne Wilson, 53, 1355 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem – no insurance, failure to yield when entering an intersection and driving without a valid license.
•Jennifer Rochelle Tutt, 45, 270 Rutledge Dr. SE, Winder – failure to appear.
•Santiago Salazar-Rebollar, 41, 967 Haymon Dr., Winder – cruelty to children (two counts), simple assault-family violence, battery-family violence, false imprisonment and aggravated assault.
•Jose Enrique, 65, 225 Westwood Dr., Athens – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration and driving without a valid license.
•Morgan T. Roberts, 25, 209 Cliff Day Rd., Winder – failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•Jerry Glenn Criswell, 38, no address given, Auburn – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Michael Sean Foster, 27, 321 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation (two counts).
•John David Johnson Jr., 57, 517 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem – following too closely and DUI-alcohol.
•Vickie Sue Rogers, 54, 6 Myrtle Dr., Dawsonville – theft by shoplifting.
•Maria Michelle King, 19, 276 Stag Run Dr., Mansfield – theft by shoplifting.
•Mitchell Craig Gay, 22, 3804 Lower Tanners Bridge Rd., Monroe – held on warrant, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Troy Jacob, 27, 1046 Donnington Cir., Lawrenceville – speeding, reckless driving and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Chien Lee Nguyen, 32, 518 Edgewood Dr., Athens –possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, no insurance, a tag light required and rear window cracked.
•Lorin Malone Britt, 36, 2500 Harbin Springs Cove, Dacula – failure to maintain a lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Deanna Rose Petrea, 33, 1974 Township Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Holly Marie Britt, 32, 184 Creekwood Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Linda Silva Moore, 45, 41 Pressley Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Alyssa Aubrey Breshers, 30, 302 Oak Ridge, Auburn – simple battery-family violence.
•Kathy Denese Freeman, 57, 2538 Oak Valley Ln., Dacula – theft by shoplifting.
•Travis Lavell Wheeler, 36, 225 Dreamland Cir., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Javonte Dequez Milsap, 18, 300 Carly Ct., Bethlehem – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Juan Carlos Tolentino, 30, 363 Sanders Cir., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Bridget A. Rhinesmith, 23, 709 Paces Ct., Gainesville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Lydia Marce Garrett-Holcomb, 32, 110 Greentree Dr., Auburn – probation violation.
•April Lynn O’Conner, 34, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – use of communication facilities in commission of a felony involving controlled substances (two counts), manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance (two counts) and trafficking in illegal drugs.
•Jeremy O’Shaye Denton, 28, 690 Fourth St., Athens – driving on a suspended license (two counts).
•Derrick W. Sams, 59, 1115 Beaver Dam Rd., Hoschton – cruelty to children and battery-family violence.
•Marolyn Denise Jackson, 46, 48 Maynard St., Winder – simple battery-family violence and aggravated assault.
•Brandon Wayne Herndon, 26, 327 Boxwood St., Social Circle – financial transaction card theft (six counts), false imprisonment, aggravated assault, armed robbery, battery (two counts), identity theft fraud (two counts) and inmate in custody for court.
•Cassie Jasmine Jones, 28, 1242 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn – probation violation (two counts).
•Johnnie Edward Smith, 41, 3421 New Hope Rd., Dacula – probation violation (two counts).
•John Duane Bearden Jr., 45, 104 Presidential Cir. NW, Conyers – probation violation.
•Heather Nicole Brock, 37, 3416 Fairway Oaks Dr., Apt. C, Lawrenceville – driving on a suspended license.
•Adrian Latrese Rhodes, 50, 226 Dreamland Cir., Winder – probation violation (three counts).
•Ricky Joe Metcalf, 42, 479 Loganville Hwy., Winder – hold for other agency and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Bryan James Court, 34, 614 Fox Run, Winder – failure to use signal, driving without a valid license, no insurance, expired license plate, possession and use of drug-related objects, manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance (three counts), possession of a schedule I controlled substance (three counts), trafficking in illegal drugs, fleeing police and hit-and-run.
•Mark Egerton Hardy, 36, 471 Pendergrass Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Stacy Lynn Head, 58, 118 E. Kimball St., Winder – probation violation.
•David Claxton Meyer, 38, 434 Maple Park Dr., Winder – possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Tonya Michelle Murphy, 49, 1110 Ballpark Ln., Lawrenceville – possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (two counts), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain a lane.
•Hannah May Long, 21, 245 Clover Mill, Jefferson – failure to maintain lane and following too closely.
•Alonza Arriton White, 54, 1064 Wedgwood Ln., Tucker – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended license, expired driver’s license and fleeting police.
OTHER AGENCY
•Tyree Aurthur Bell, 24, 243 Baywood Way, Hiram – contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
•Patrick Eugene Swink, 34, 602 Peters St., Calhoun.
•Casadine Clayton, 19, 499 Pineburr Ln., Stone Mountain.
WINDER
•Edward Maurice Mills, 38, 1176 Cascade Rd. SW, Apt. 1D, Atlanta – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and deposit account fraud.
•Labradford T. Potts, 28, 70 Pine Valley Dr., Covington – failure to appear.
•Christy Rochelle Peek, 44, 105 A Lily Dr., Winder – violating family violence order.
•James Howard Rucker, 30, 1071 W. Galbrath Rd., Cincinnati – seat belts violation (adults) and driving without a valid license.
•Michael Gene Conner, 62, 3491 Old Mill Rd., Rutledge – violating a family violence order.
•Sharon Dianne Sawyer, 29, 45 Tufts Cir., Covington – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Senchael Clements, 36, 1628 Kirkland Rd., Covington – possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Joseph Samuel King, 28, 977 Highland Cir. SE, Conyers – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Matthew Benjamin Kelly, 40, 308 Third Ave., Winder – held on an outstanding warrant.
•Christopher Lee West, 44, 163 Summerfield Dr., McDonough – theft by taking (two counts).
•Porsha Brenae Fisher, 27, 405 Cedar Valley Trl., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jyusef Lorenzo Soto, 18, 1430 Princeton Dr., Statham – drugs to be kept in original container and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
•Frank Devine Soto, 24, 359 Third Ave., Winder – drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and failure to obey a stop sign.
•Melissa Faye Hart, 43, 101 S. Griffith St., Winder – no insurance and driving on a suspended license.
•Mohammed Arbaz Shaikh, 23, 2505 W. Broad St., Athens – driving on a suspended license.
•Glenda Eve McMillan, 53, 150 Brookview Terrace, Winder – simple battery-family violence and false imprisonment.
•Willie Joe Bray Jr., 62, 17 Marion Lay St., Winder – driving on a suspended license.
•Brendan William Gilchrist, 38, 2229 Bender Trl., Buford – driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.