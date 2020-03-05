Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Dawson Cohen, 21, 2215 Smyrna, Conyers – possession and use of drug-related objects, crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher Austin Barnett, 48, 3041 Centennial Rd., Rutledge – simple assault-family violence.
BCSO
•William Paul Lawson, 30, 77 12th St. NE, Atlanta – driving on a suspended license, expired license plate and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•Taleeka Lawrence, 22, 470 Village Green Ct. SW, Lilburn – theft by shoplifting.
•Ahikam Gedaliah Griffin, 22, 877 City Pond Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Jorge Luis Navarro Hernandez, 34, 457 N. Bluff Rd., Athens – driving without a valid license.
•Greg Marson Tedder, 55, 1168 Pinebrooke Rd., Auburn – simple assault-family violence.
•Jeffrey Scott Wilson Jr., 36, 1355 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem – theft by taking.
•Xavier Tremain Slayton, 36, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – probation violation (three counts).
•Josiman Rene Osorio-Rivas, 33, 1006 Carrick Ct., Bethlehem – failure to appear.
•Charles Reman Coppeak, 21, 1896 Bold Springs Rd., Monroe – parole violation and theft by shoplifting.
•Elizabeth Long-Myers, 35, 282 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn – violation of view obstructed law and driving on a suspended license.
•Lisa Weaver Treadwell, 57, 308 Crestview Dr., Monroe – theft by shoplifting.
•Dwayne Isaac Ballard, 38, 1306 Stonemont Rd., Auburn – third-degree cruelty to children (four counts), battery-family violence (three counts) and probation violation.
•Kevonte Xavier Bugg, 24, 109 Cellar Ct., Athens – theft by shoplifting.
•Charles Wayne Franklin, 37, 510 Stoneridge Dr., Winder – failure to maintain lane, theft by taking (three counts), violation of headlight requirements, hit-and-run, DUI-alcohol-less safe, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and fleeing police.
•Wesley John Canilao, 38, 832 Rustwood Rd., Winder – false report of a crime.
•Courtney Dawn Hall, 26, 11 Third St., Gainesville – theft by shoplifting.
•Meaghan Rose Gulley, 31, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – headlights violation and driving on a suspended license.
•Charlie Craig Hall, 28, 878 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – theft by conversion.
•Ruben Lopez-Acosta, 22, 1267 Kesler Rd., Winder – failure to obey a stop sign and driving without a valid license.
•James Carlton Lemmonds III, 45, 1055 Jones Chapel Shiloh Rd., Danielsville – probation violation.
•Raoul Anthony Cross, 27, 5051 Golfbrook Dr., Stone Mountain – probation violation.
•James Aaron Cantrell Jr., 33, 2935 Bridge Dr., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Jeffery Wayne Allen, 50, 208 Creekwood Rd., Winder – failure to appear.
•Melissa Ann Adams, 35, 714 Will Maynard Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Stephen Chase Hertzler, 29, 3336 Fairway Oaks Dr., Apt. C, Lawrenceville – theft by taking and probation violation (two counts).
•Donald Demetrius Kilgore Sr., 49, 659 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder – probation violation (two counts) and failure to register as a sex offender.
•Dennis Chad Peppers, 43, 1186 Peppers Rd., Auburn – probation violation (two counts).
•Ryan Michael Derose, 33, 1141 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – probation violation (two counts).
•Chauncey Devane Sims, 25, 1000 Duluth Hwy., Lawrenceville – first-degree forgery and theft by deception.
•Zachery Chadwick Clack, 24, 1203 Meadow View Dr., Monroe – identity theft fraud and inmate in custody for court only.
•Christin Kimberly Hooper, 38, 5053 Heartland Trail, Hoschton – theft by deception.
•Chadwick Brian Rhodes, 42, 728 Ridgeland Rd., Bethlehem – driving on a suspended license and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Matthew Wilson Gordon, 42, 1840 Crystal Hills Dr., Athens – possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Ashlie Dawn King, 32, 34 Forest Dr., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Abigail Marie Colley, 20, 335 Wyngate Rd., Auburn – theft by shoplifting.
•Donovan Franklin Kulp, 20, 324 Honeysuckle Terrace, Auburn – theft by shoplifting.
•Chance Michael Chadwick, 19, 580 Wood Hill Dr., Dacula – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•William Michael Platt, 25, 2758 Savage Rd., Bogart – trafficking in illegal drugs and probation violation.
•Farrell Todd Collins, 41, 1307 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – aggravated stalking.
•Jennifer Culpepper, 50, 108 Treemont Way, Winder – battery-family violence.
•Frank Boscarino III, 28, 1037 Beaver Dam Rd., Hoschton – probation violation (two counts).
•Royce Clarke Campbell, 49, 107 Jefferson Rd., Statham – probation violation (three counts) and failure to register as a sex offender.
•Halle Kalil Burgess, 22, 68 Marion Lay St., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Brittany Daniels, 33, 18 E. Wright St., Winder – possession of methamphetamine.
OTHER AGENCY
•William Cole McCleskey, 21, 3567 Tom Brewer Rd., Loganville
•Clinton Andrew Jones, 43, 511 Bentley Cir., Bethlehem.
•Jesse Nicholas Mott, 31, 200 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn.
•Leticia Antoinette Bacon, 53, 89 Rankin St., Huntsville, Alabama.
•Kevin Berkley Anderson, 38, 1531 Pine Creek Dr., Lawrenceville.
•Felton Leon Goodman, 40, 129 Village Ct., Winder.
•Jeffery Alan Lavender, 58, 1365 Brookhaven Dr., Monroe.
•Justin Michael Jones, 27, 1055 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Auburn.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Earl Taft Benson, 72, 1367 Lance Cir., Winder – parole violation.
•James Lafaur Burgess, 56, 231 S. Broad St., Winder – parole violation
STATHAM
•Michael Robert Reagan, 48, 2982 Briar Cliff Rd., Atlanta – DUI-intoxicating substances.
WINDER
•Shurita Lashay Davis, 28, 206 Second St., Winder – disorderly conduct.
•Kendrick Davis, 28, 280 Capitol Ave., Winder – manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance (five counts), seat belt violation (children under 5), DUI-endangering a child under 14 (four counts) and DUI-multiple substances.
•Dwayne S. Johnson, 39, 6822 Timbers East Dr., Lithonia – failure to obey a stop sign and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Brianna Danyelle Roussell, 25, 400 Mackinaw Dr., Bethlehem – driving without a license on her, improper stopping on road and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Edward Lee Herring, 20, 142 W. Fifth St., Monroe – criminal trespass and urban camping and misuse of public places.
•Holly Anne Griswold, 30, no address given – probation violation (two counts).
•Delvaughn Martel Stanley, 25, 1063 Gage Dr., Winder – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, second-degree forgery and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Erik Adan Rivas, 26, 738 York View, Auburn – driving on a suspended license.
•Herman Lee Dowdy, 21, 1525 Farmington Way, Winder – probation violation.
•Jaiferal Cortez Lee, 42, 57 E. Stephens St., Winder – battery-family violence.
•Tevin Deunta Young, 28, 1778 Miller Springs Dr., Bethlehem – possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation (four counts).
•Amanda Gale Pendergrass, 33, 287 Union Grove Cir., Auburn – probation violation (two counts).
•Casey Christopher Tuggle, 32, 183 Charles St., Winder – probation violation.
•Quayshawn L. Burroughs, 27, 737 Summer Ridge Ln., Lawrenceville – violation of brake lights standards and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Dylan Lee Driver, 17, 160 W. Candler St., Winder – battery-family violence.
•Olivia Simone Gleichauf, 27, 211 Shield St., Winder – failure to appear.
•Korey Demeterius Bolton, 40, 622 Veribest Rd., Carlton – simple battery-family violence.
•Abraham Isai Lara Martinez, 19, 10107 Holland Place, Lawrenceville – driving permit holder without a licensed driver 21 or older in vehicle.
•Matthew Ryan Freeman, 24, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – driving without a valid license and obscured license plates.
•Ashley Nicole Powell, 32, 521 Green St., Monroe – open container violation, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, no insurance, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and failure to yield.
•Edward Ravine Mobley, 50, 75 S. Broad St., Winder – probation violation.
•Alexander Jason Markham, 42, 3518 Thompson Bend Rd., Gainesville – failure to appear.
•Stacey Dewayne Peppers, 51, 248 Amber Ridge Rd., Statham – DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Sergio Francisco Mendez, 22, 271 E. Wright St., Winder – failure to obey a traffic control device and driving without a valid license.
