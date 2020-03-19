Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Brandon C. Barnard-Gonzalez, 21, 322 Goldenrod Ln., Auburn – battery.
•Dennis A. Walters, 56, 255 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn – terrorist threats.
BRASELTON
•Christopher Neal Harrelson, 38, 1076 Beaver Dam Rd., Hoschton – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
BCSO
•Rebecca Ann Wilkes, 38, 766 Than Skinner Rd., Winder – failure to appear.
•Carrie Doris Daniel, 36, 714 Cather Ct, Decatur – driving on a suspended license.
•Angela Michelle Hardigree, 42, 469 Akins Rd., Statham – probation violation.
•Tina Lecrecha Peters, 50, 340 Caesar Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Dequaiver T. Williams, 36, 218 Hickory Trace, Auburn – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Terrance Darcy Simonson, 33, 4138 Valley Brook Rd., Snellville – public drunkenness and reckless conduct.
•Celine Whitney Wiley, 26, 320 Ashland Manor Dr., Lawrenceville – hit-and-run.
•Yonatan Ramirez-Nambo, 32, Superior – failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•Celia L. Hooper, 61, 1414 Langdon Park Ct., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Terry Bullock, 63, 1414 Langdon Park Ct., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Terry Wayne Funderburk, 60, 604 Old Gainesville Hwy., Pendergrass – theft by shoplifting.
•Kerry Michelle Funderburk, 31, 604 Old Gainesville Hwy., Pendergrass – theft by shoplifting.
•William Andrew Kinsey, 46, 278 Third St., Statham – reckless driving and serious injury by vehicle.
•William Todd Ballew, 47, 283 Englewood Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Josh Peppers, 26, 1027 Beaver Hill Dr., Bethlehem – simple battery-family violence, battery-family violence, third-degree cruelty to children and aggravated stalking.
•Nicholas Lee McDaniel, 28, 74 Howard Cir., Winder – probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
•Nigel Tajhza Harvey, 19, 249 Glen Ave., Winder – simple assault (two counts).
•Richard Adam Parker, 37, 292 Nancy St., Winder – probation violation.
•Saif Ameer Cola, 25, 181 Capitol Ave., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Damaris G. Acevedo, 53, 614 E. Marable St., Monroe – failure to yield while turning left and hit-and-run.
•Michael Glenn Langley, 46, 404 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Jason Lee Dimpfl, 21, 1146 Providence Rd., Statham – theft by taking.
•Tanesha Nicole Harris, 24, 701 Reed St., Monroe – failure to appear.
•Christopher Patrick Hewitt, 37, 966 Compass Dr., Bethlehem – criminal trespass-family violence (two counts), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, simple assault-family violence, simple assault against a person 65 or older, battery-family violence, exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults or elder persons and aggravated assault (two counts).
•Richard Martin Barry, 39, 515 Oxford Ridge, Winder – battery (four counts) and aggravated assault.
•Heather Leigh Poss, 27, 263 Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass – probation violation.
•Brandon Chappelle Johnson, 29, 30 Quail Ct., Winder – probation violation.
•Jeffrey Scott Wilson Jr., 36, 1355 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem – possession of a schedule II controlled substance, crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, view obstructed on a vehicle, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended registration and driving on a suspended license.
•Share Shanna Riden, 32, 97 Lily Dr., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Anthony Steven Polk, 35, 6829 Capital Farm Rd., Flowery Branch – probation violation.
•Kevin Tyler Kinney, 20, 2023 Emerald Pointe Dr., Winder – failure to appear, DUI-under 21 and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Julio Cesar Encarnacion, 24, 152 Hickory St., Commerce – probation violation.
•Fausto E. Oblea Gonzalez, 28, 1845 Pleasant Cir., Gainesville – failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions and driving without a valid license.
•James Ashaunti Wright, 26, 196 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – theft by shoplifting.
•Juan Carlos Nava-Serrano, 27, Pressley Rd., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Tyler Lee Barnett, 34, 24 Bowman Mill Rd. NE, Winder – criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•William David Warren, 44, 257 Partridge Trail, Winder – tag light required, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine (two countss).
•Justin Clark Medders, 31, 312 Jonaquil Ave., Auburn – probation violation.
•Derrick Justin Mayweather, 38, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham – disorderly conduct, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, interference with driver’s control, pedestrian under the influence, battery, false imprisonment and reckless conduct.
•Shaquille Kenez Peters, 26, 298 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Ebony Ladawn Landers, 20, 550 Tanners Ln., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Cameron Mateo Hoffman, 19, 1422 Silvergate Way, Winder – theft by taking.
•Angel Alexis Nunez, 17, 135 Hamway Ln., Winder – second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Austin Tylar Chaffin, 20, 255 Cheyenne Way, Auburn – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and headlights not working properly.
•Jeremy Kyle Cooper, 24, 253 Georgia Ave., Winder – battery-family violence (two counts) and simple assault-family violence.
OTHER AGENCY
•Floyd Stone Jr., 64, 435 County Rd., Bryant, Alabama.
•Joseph Daniel Autry, 32, 122 Arnold Rd., Statham.
STATHAM
•Tammy Pierce Orr, 56, 3037 Tallassee Rd., Statham – drugs to be kept in original container, open container violation, driving on a suspended license, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
•Esmeralda Marisol Heredia-Carias, 28, 42 Pine Hollow, Athens – following too closely, failure to report an accident and driving without a valid license.
•Demario Demond Tanner, 32, 320 Knight St., Monroe – failure to register vehicle, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property.
WINDER
•Natasha Ann Hull, 39, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – criminal trespass, simple assault-family violence and aggravated assault.
•Marcus James Streeter, 41, 290 Massey Dr., Winder – failure to appear.
•Gerald G. Yancy, 45, 418 Jasmine Dr., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Elijah Arthur Mosley, 20, 120 Mary Glen Rd., Toccoa – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Charles Jamaal Armstrong, 27, 149 Horton St., Winder – failure to obey a traffic control device, tag light required, expired license plate, no insurance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Daniel Wayne Crowe, 52, 352 Fairview Ct., Winder – battery-family violence and cruelty to animals.
•Shannon Marie Knittel, 44, 490 Gainesville Hwy., Winder – expired license plate.
•Carlos Rashun Tillman, 43, 759 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Cameron Mateo Hoffman, 19, 1422 Silvergate Way, Winder – DUI-drugs and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
•John Vang, 18, 307 Cobblestone Rd., Auburn – class D license holder operating a vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m., failure to maintain lane, DUI-intoxicating substances, buying alcoholic beverages below the legal age.
•Marvin Lyn Bagwell, 51, 410 Blueberry Ln., Winder – probation violation.
•Robert Anthony Booth, 42, 457 Cedar Trl., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (three counts), public drunkenness, simple battery (two counts), disorderly conduct (two counts) and simple battery-family violence.
•Jennifer Marie Bridges, 35, 5061 Pilgrim Ln., Auburn – theft by shoplifting (two counts), deposit account fraud, driving on a suspended license, driving an unsafe vehicle, use of another person’s driver’s license, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Dawn Michelle Carver, 37, 342 Fairview Ct., Winder – crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, allowing another to use driver’s license, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Jocelyn Pavielle Williams, 35, 6530 Hillandale Dr., Norcross – improper use of central turn lane and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Casey Christopher Tuggle, 32, 183 Charles Ct., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Jasmine Toins, 30, 23 Herald Dr., Bethlehem – driving on a suspended license.
•Garrett Alexander Hance, 28, 3302 Flat Run Dr., Bethlehem – false imprisonment and simple battery-family violence.
•Misty Dawn Sorrough, 26, 65 Wade St., Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Nicholas Remone Little, 26, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder – child support.
•Alexander Jason Markham, 42, 3518 Thompson Bend Rd., Gainesville – possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass.
•Maurice Andrew Preston, 28, 128 Bellingrath Dr., Winder – driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.