Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•James Wesley Sprague, 36, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass and battery.
•James Kimsey Archer, 69, 604 Blackstock Rd., Auburn – probation violation.
•Kelly M. Lewis, 37, 1707 Rock Springs Rd., Lavonia – crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, violation of height requirements for auxiliary lights and possession of a schedule II controlled substance (two counts).
•Jerry Glenn Criswell, 37, 131 Atha St., Lawrenceville – making a false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene language to intimidate a 911 officer.
BRASELTON
•Parker Dean, 20, 704 Sierra Valley Dr., Braselton – theft by receiving stolen property.
BCSO
•Mark Anthony Peacock, 50, possession of methamphetamine.
•Phillip Ricky Cole, 64, 7333 Clubcrest Dr., Flowery Branch – probation violation.
•Euriseo Deraine Sorrells, 42, 48 East New St., Winder – held on an outstanding warrant.
•Michael Raymond Peaco, 39, 263 Jordan Cofer Rd., Statham – failure to register as a sex offender.
•Ashley Nicole Patterson, 26, 798 City Pond Rd., Winder – held on an outstanding warrant.
•Sharaya Rayoni Johnson, 24, 31 Horton St., Winder – theft by conversion.
•Kevin Joseph Massey, 29, 316 Carter Rd., Lot 46A, Auburn – theft by taking.
•Frank Boscarino III, 28, 1037 Beaver Dam Rd., Hoschton – probation violation.
•Ervin Smith, 80, 162 Capitol Ave., Winder – keeping a gambling place and maintaining a disorderly house
•Carolyn Louise Johnson, 61, 673 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – probation violation (two counts).
•Charles Thomas Shear, 37, 80 Jordan Ave., Sebastian, Florida – probation violation.
•Douglas J. Merritt, 27, 197 Georgia Ave., Winder – interference with government property.
•Jaiferal Lee, 42, 263 Wood Ave., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (two counts), drugs to be kept in original containers (two counts) and manufacturing marijuana.
•John Taylor Shupe, 33, 1881 Fox Ridge Dr., Hoschton – failure to maintain lane and driving under the influence of intoxicating substances.
•Kyle Christopher Porter, 33, 532 Greenfield Dr., Statham – speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI-drugs and possession of low THC oil (more than 20 fluid ounces) with intent to distribute.
•Corey Gerrad Redding, 44, 1603 Babbling Brook Cove, Lawrenceville – failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Ryan Jerel Jackson, 31, 426 Northridge Ln., Winder – contempt of Superior Court.
•Tyundrey Requon Starks, 21, no address given – probation violation.
•Ayotunde Olufemi Ezekiel, 38, 204 Bowen Cir., Atlanta – unlawful for any person to possess any controlled substance, failure to maintain lane and DUI-multiple substances.
•Dylan Sampson Tiller, 22, 450 Canterbury Ln., Lawrenceville – must give signal to turn, failure to maintain lane and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Robert Gene Edwards, 55, 420 Courtland St., Atlanta – fleeing police, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving on a suspended license, failure to obey traffic control device and theft by shoplifting.
•Darryl Harrison Long, 59, 2405 Peace Cir., Statham – failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license and DUI.
•Josephine Vasquez Coleman, 49, 1410 Etheridge Dr., Auburn – probation violation.
•Melizza Elizando Cortez, 39, 527 Sugarloaf Reserve Dr., Dacula – probation violation.
•Suzanna Gwen Johnsa, 30, 1223 Finch Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Robert Thomas Adamson, 36, 112 Perimeter Rd., Dawsonville – driving on a suspended license.
•Kristopher Jon Moreno, 46, 4492 Benefield Rd., Braselton – probation violation.
•Matthew Fred Goldsberry, 30, 826 Registry Terrace NW, Kennesaw – probation violation.
•Desmond Eric Floyd, 33, 1545 Mill Creek Rd., Bethlehem – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Tarrence Jennings, 29, 40 Williams Ct., Apt. D, Winder – probation violation.
•Duncan Mitchell, 49, 310 Caesar Rd., Winder – taillight/lenses required and driving without a valid license.
•Matthew Dustin Wade, 33, 5342 Milieo Place, Lilburn – probation violation (four counts).
•Devin Cason, 26, 1255 Bailey’s Garage Rd., Bowersville – racing on streets.
•John Richard Hellams, 65, 4771 Powers Ferry Rd., Atlanta – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ethian V. Varella, 34, 1992 Fence Rd., Dacula – driving on a suspended license.
•Christopher Tracy Jacks, 32, 241 Rutledge Dr., Winder – expired license plate and driving on a suspended license.
•Timothy Craig Hall Jr., 31, 929 Grier Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ron Christopher Pendley, 25, 6335 Eidson Dr., Cumming – probation violation (two counts).
•David Lee Smith Jr., 28, 2012 Broad St., Statham – probation violation (three counts).
•Ryan Michael Derose, 33, 1141 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – parole violation and probation violation (two counts).
OTHER AGENCY
•Andrew Ryan Brewer, 36, 2344 New Hope Church Rd., Monroe.
•Marcus William Jackson, 47, 491 New Cut Rd., Braselton.
•Hiram Marco-Martinez, 40, 552 Scrooch Ct., Winder.
•London Alexander Clements, 17, 3626 Cresthill Dr., Oakwood.
•Brayan Omar Cruz, 17, 3722 Fern Creek Dr., Flowery Branch.
STATHAM
•Gordon Lee Conley, 39, 301 Sunset Dr., Statham – probation violation and aggravated stalking.
WINDER
•Holly Anne Griswold, 29, 119 Lily Dr., Winder – possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, unlawful to come inside guard lines to deliver a controlled substance to an inmate and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Patrick Robert Giswold, 54, 97 Circle Dr., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and criminal trespass.
•Christopher Blake Whitley, 35, 438 Slew Ave., Lawrenceville – violation of headlight requirements, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Brooke Renee Phillips, 43, 874 Briscoe Mill Rd., Lot 63, Bethlehem – failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and theft by shoplifting.
•Andrea Nicole Johnson, 36, 759 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Adrian Demond Watson, 35, 124 N. Williamson St., Winder – manufacturing a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and gambling dice play.
•Xavier Tremain Slayton, 35, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
•Roasmaria Rivera, 27, 978 Dee Kennedy Rd., Auburn – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, violation of lighted headlights, failure to maintain lane and DUI-multiple substances.
•Cecil Stuart Myers, 60 605 Summerfield Ct., Winder – failure to appear.
•Ryan Landon Moore, 36, 437 Jasmine Dr., Winder – failure to appear.
•Quillard T. Collins, 65, 27 Jerome St., Winder – probation violation.
•Euloge C. Gnonde, 33, 141 Walker St., Winder – contempt of Superior Court.
•Conrad Thomas Lawarnce, 23, 2767 Brook Forest Dr., Lawrenceville – DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Lisa Marie Callahan, 36, 216 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Joshua Lee Gutierrez, 27, 655 Potter House Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•James Martin Brown III, 40, 413 Sevilla Ln., Englewood, Florida – interference with government property and stalking.
•Jerecki Hall, 64, 162 Capitol Ave., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Ervin Smith, 80, 162 Capitol Ave., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Joseph Nathan Wolf, 33, 334 Shenandoah Cir., Winder – contempt of State Court and failure to appear.
•Robert Wade Crawford, 17, 797 Murphy Rd., Winder – terroristic threats.
•Wanda Austin Smith, 61, 71 Sims St., Maysville – theft by taking.
•Monika White, 22, 28 Hardage Cir., Opp, Alabama – simple battery against a police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts) and pedestrian must walk on sidewalk when it is available.
•Nikkie Shalane Fleeman, 33, 245 Apperson Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Donna Lee Rutledge, 33, 884 Atlanta Hwy., Auburn – interference with government property.
•Joshua Keith Moore, 29, 204 Milford Dr., Athens – probation violation and theft by taking.
•John William Hardigree, 59, 1321 Lackey Rd., Winder – public drunkenness.
•Douglas James Knight, 23, 531 Green Valley Dr., Winder – reckless driving.
•Jaylen James Fortson, 18, 533 Terrapin Ln., Winder – furnishing alcoholic beverages to people under the legal age, criminal trespass-family violence, aggravated assault, entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony (five counts), theft by taking (eight counts) and burglary.
•Hoyt Hayes, 65, 249 Capitol Ave., Winder – entry upon property.
•Christopher E. Jackson, 31, 1273 Kesler Rd., Winder – simple assault-family violence and battery-family violence.
•April Clark, 54, 870 Main St., Talmo – simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass.
•Melanie Christene Mosley, 26, 197 James St., Winder – third-degree cruelty to children (two counts), battery-family violence and contempt of Superior Court.
•Darren Michael Leone, 41, 431 Graystone Dr., Winder – probation violation and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Georgette Samantha Tonge, 36, 1037 Oglethorpe Ave. SW, Atlanta – possession and use of drug-related objects, following too closely and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•George William Curtis, 60, 825 Ideal Place, Winder – failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Timothy Roosevelt Parks, 35, 128 N. Williamson St., Winder – failure to appear.
•Christopher Michael Peppers, 40, 1770 Oak Spring St., Statham – disorderly conduct.
•Loretta Lynette Bearden, 52, 234 Wood Ave., Winder – false report of a crime.
