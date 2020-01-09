Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Auburn and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Adam Preston Franklin, 42, 43 E. Wright St., Winder – child support.
•Waymon Gatlin Jones Jr., 57, 54 East Ave., Winder – crossing guard lines at a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving on a suspended license.
•Clara Angela Davis, 46, 119 Lily Dr., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Donald Eugene Dunham, 51, 1887 Town Place, Snellville – trafficking in illegal drugs, driving without a valid license, no insurance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
BCSO
•Eduardo Parra-Salinas, 30, 443 Smith Mill Rd., Winder – speeding and driving on a suspended license.
•Rashem Asis Sharperson, 43, 1877 Clarke Lane, Decatur – probation violation
•Jonathan Douglas Smith, 48, 243 Dreamland Cir., Winder – child support.
•Sierra Brooke Brown, 30, 4305 Paxton Ln., Lilburn – probation violation.
•Dazie Rae Sexton, 23, 250 Pugh St., Buford – probation violation.
•David Michael Najour Jr., 20, 542 Saddle Ridge Dr., Bethlehem – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Lauren Danielle Prickett, 24, no address given – probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher William Martin, 49, 519 Thurmond Cir., Statham – probation violation (two counts).
•Keri Anne Boyd, 32, 2350 Harbins Oak Dr., Dacula – criminal trespass.
•Henry Lee Stover, 54, 143 West Right, Winder – probation violation.
•Sherry Joann Camp, 49, 154 Horton St., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Joe Barthodus Camp, 55, 154 Horton St., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Gavin Robert Phillips, 19, 786 Baskins Cir., Bethlehem – driving on a suspended license.
•Anthony Ray Thompson Jr., 36, 4197 Glen Loural Dr., Snellville – possession and use of drug-related objects (three counts) and possession of methamphetamine (three counts).
•Erich Carl Durrenberg, 53, 4177 Sutton Ct., Powder Springs – possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, hit-and-run, striking a fixed object, failure to report an accident, failure to obey a traffic control device, expired license plate (two counts), no insurance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
•Denesha Bene Taylor, 28, 810 Hampton Square Dr., Lawrenceville – driving under the influence and endangering a child under 14 and DUI-drugs.
•Donald Demetrius Kilgore Sr., 48, 271 E. Wright St., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Johnny Lynn Chance Shedd, 30, 253 Barber St., Commerce – driving in the emergency lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Robert Reagan, 48, 2982 Briarcliff Rd., Atlanta – criminal trespass.
•Bradley Nelson Dockery, 35, 705 Michael Dr., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Marcos Roberto Lagos-Mendoza, 42, 4106 Rockbridge Heights Dr., Stone Mountain – tag light required and driving without a valid license.
•Brian Scott Donnelly, 44, 507 Harbins Ridge, Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, simple assault-family violence, simple battery-family violence and second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Matthew Austin Llewellyn, 23, 345 Constellation Ln., Crawfordville – speeding and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Richard Lamar Wilson Jr., 41, 28 Swiss Dr., Cleveland – probation violation.
•Demarcus Odell Broadus, 35, 105 Brighton Rd., Greensboro – no insurance, following too closely and seat belts violation (adults).
•Martin Loera Santos, 25, 435 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn – speeding and driving without a valid license.
•James Joseph Snyder, 27, 154 Serenity Ct., Hoschton – pedestrian under the influence.
•Andrew Keith Teal, 39, 227 Ryan Rd., Winder – improper lane change, expired license plate and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Timothy Shane Hepitnstall, 33, 180 Lee Rd., Opelika, Alabama – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Febronio Olvera-Diaz, 40, 4957 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, Illinois – failure to maintain a lane, driving in the emergency lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Tavares Andrew Harmon, 30, 268 Highland Park Dr., Athens – parole violation.
•Donald Lee Treadway, 26, 315 Tall Pine Ln., Athens – failure to maintain a lane, open container violation and hit-and-run.
•Quincy Diane Queen, 35, no address given – theft by shoplifting.
•Walter Edward Pogue, 24, 1703 Windrush Way, Grayson – violation of lighted headlights, speeding, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and fleeing a police officer.
•Richard L. Knighton, 31, 131 Poplar Way, Winder – battery-family violence and robbery.
•Linda Carol Moon, 52, 1277 New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens – deposit account fraud.
•Ashley Nicole Marsh, 21, 4221 Old Douglasville Rd., Douglasville – fourth-degree forgery.
•Frantz Merino Jean, 30, 5980 River Oaks Dr., Flowery Branch – probation violation.
•Sandra Deneen Flanigan, 54, 115 Lily Dr., Winder – probation violation (three counts).
•Tommy Jonathan Payne, 31, 1766 Miller Springs Dr., Bethlehem – criminal trespass-family violence.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Jacob Tyler Bowles, 19, 944 Dogwood Trl., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI-drugs.
•Kevin Tyler Kinney, 20, 54 Laurie Williamson Rd., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI-under 21.
•John Kennedy Holmes, 56, 590 Peters St., Statham – expired license plate and driving on a suspended license.
•Joshua Melvin Healan, 29, 496 East Broad St., Winder – probation violation (two counts), driving without a valid license and making an illegal U turn.
•Tabori Demond Johnson, 39, 128 Williamson St., Winder – seat belts violation (adults).
OTHER AGENCY
•Aliyah Hanifah Ramey, 28 144 Longstreet Cir., Oxford.
•Raymond Earl Spinelli Sr., 43, 297 Georgia Ave., Winder.
•Emily Carole Hudson, 36, 4506 Holly Forest Dr., Gainesville.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Trevor Allen Judy, 26, 1011 Smith Sisters Rd., Winder – probation violation.
STATHAM
•Alexander Jason Markham, 42, 3518 Thompson Bend Rd., Gainesville – knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration and driving on a suspended license.
•Stephen Marcous Muniz, 32, 125 Jennings Mill Parkway, Athens – driving on a suspended license and expired license plate.
WINDER
•Devion Timetreus Bolds, 40, 396 Summerour St., Norcross – illegal disposal of garbage and driving on a suspended license.
•Carlos Morel, 38, 105 Griffith St. Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Jennifer Samford Donnelly, 34, 215 Springdale Dr., Winder – knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration, violating standards for brake lights and DUI-alcohol.
•Deanndra Sue Brown, 18, 75 Circle Dr., Winder – simple battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence-damage or interference with property.
•Jason William Walkup, 39, 612 Beau Ct., Winder – possession of methamphetamine.
•Steve Frederick Taylor, 62, 245 Apperson Dr., Winder – violating a family violence order.
•Dontrell Antoine Woods, 35, 519 Green Valley Dr., Winder – disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and pedestrian must not dart in traffic.
•Tabitha Renne Pilgrim, 34, 344 Wages Rd., Auburn – seat belts violation (adults), DUI-drugs, speeding, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (two counts), possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Emily Brea, 24, 527 Terrapin Ln., Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Daniel Thomas Kemph, 29, 1135 Beaver Dam Rd., Hoschton – window tint violation, expired license plant, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
•Lyndon Charles Jordan, 30, 235 Ryan Rd., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and hold for another agency.
•Patrick Ian Ruiz, 21, 123 Sarah St., Winder – reckless driving.
•Antwan H. Barnes, 43, 311 E. Midland Ave., Winder – driving on a suspended license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Rex Chase Leviner, 31, 2353 Greeson Rd., Statham – cursing and abusing officer who made the arrest and disorderly conduct.
•James Michael Enright, 36, 124 Second St., Winder – aggravated stalking.
•Sierra Hubbard, 27, 119 Lily Dr., Winder – driving an unsafe vehicle and driving on a suspended license.
•Delvin Deallow Huff, 19, 2922 Howard Ave., Columbus – disorderly conduct.
•Timothy Cadarral Cannon, 31, 200 Deer Walk Dr., Winder – disorderly conduct.
•Mark Saquann Owens, 37, 234 Evergreen Way, Loganville – disorderly conduct.
•Regina L. Ford, 40, 500 Jasmine Trl., Athens – disturbing the peace.
•Zanika Ne Chele Mason, 21, 500 Jasmine Trl., Athens – disorderly conduct.
•Tyanna Kiara Barnett, 19, 104 Westchester Ln., Apt. 4, Athens – disorderly conduct.
•Phillip Scott Dyess, 36, 215 Hwy. 211 SE, Winder – criminal trespass.
•Payton Carey, 20, 948 Century Oaks Dr., Winder – unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
•Timothy Wayne Berrios Cosme, 24, 431 Graystone Dr., Winder – battery-family violence, aggravated stalking, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, drugs to be kept in original container and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
•Adam Pengsu Cha, 24, 1062 Jim Johnson Rd., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to obey a stop sign and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Kayla Ann Barnard, 22, 431 Graystone Dr., Winder – reckless conduct.
•Forrest Demetrius Eberhart, 48, 2004 Massey Ln., Winder – failure to maintain a lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Christy Rochelle Peek, 44, 105 A Lily Dr., Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Jason Allen Iler, 44, 406 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem – failure to appear.
•Jaadil Haq Abd Al-ahad, 21, 243 Addenbrooke Way, Hoschton – driving on a suspended license and expired license plate.
