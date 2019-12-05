Arrests reported recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Department and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments include:
BCSO
•Derrick Justin Mayweather, 37, 1678 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham – probation violation (two counts) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Chauci Glen Harris, 39, 507 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – battery, illegal U-turn, obscured or missing license plate, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of cocaine.
•Anthony Yoo, 21, 1569 Belmont Hills Dr., Suwanee – driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and speeding.
•Jeron Monterreal Simmons, 36, 4171 Wrexham Dr., Snellville – possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Zackery Kyle Fisher, 26, 2210 Malcom Bridge Rd., Bogart – possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Brandon Lee Buchan, 35, 539 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Alexander Marquis Whitney, 32, 1406 Carson Ive Dr., Dacula – failure to maintain lane, driving too fast for conditions and DUI (less safe).
•Orlando E. Penuela-Sanchez, 35, 6558 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs – failure to maintain lane and DUI-drugs.
•Jaquelin Tellez-Hernandez, 24, 240 Silverwood Dr., Gillsville – driving an unsafe vehicle and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Chandler Jordan Bailey, 20, 3145 Imperial Rd., Cumming – driving without a license on him, purchasing alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age, DUI-alcohol and second-degree forgery.
•John Dwayne Braswell, 48, 1132 Bethlehem Church Rd., Bethlehem – battery-family violence and simple assault-family violence.
•Keyron Pennyell Cannon, 30, 2350 Steven Center Dr., Duluth – theft by shoplifting.
•Cassie Leann Meeks, 30, 804 City Pond Rd., Winder – theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud.
•Christopher Carlton Rinker, 46, 1428 Wintercreek Ln., Hoschton – open container violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Tori Jacquelin Quillen, 20, 841 Briscoe Mill Rd., Lot 8, Bethlehem, simple assault and battery.
•Willie Norris McDowell, 43, 204 Harwell Place, Apt. C, Atlanta - felony probation violation.
•Judy Ann McGee, 48, 116 North Williamson St., Winder - use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances (two counts) and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute (two counts).
•Jonathan Paul Tuberville, 33, 1043 Jericho Rd., Monroe - simple battery and battery.
•Brittney Jay Josten, 32, 1043 Jericho Rd., Monroe - third-degree cruelty to children (two counts), battery, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, felony interference with government property and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Foday Kabba, 26, 3244 Sable Run Rd., Atlanta - speeding.
•Kenneth Raymond Adams, 51, 1119 Old Victron Dr., Hoschton - willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts).
•Eric M. Mengarelli, 20, 772 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder - battery.
•Marilyn Marie Reed, 41, 806 Kendall Park Dr., Winder - hit and run; duty of driver to stop or return to the scene of an accident.
•Derek Flack Herr, 19, 1838 Winchester Trail, Atlanta - misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Alivia Danielle Giles, 19, 52 Atlanta Ave., Winder, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and false statements and writings, concealment of facts.
•David Lamar Lynn, 39, 647 Thompson Mill Rd., Braselton - felony probation violation.
•D'Shawn Craft, 29, 170 Martin Ct., Athens - felony probation violation.
•Johnny Dwayne Bradford, 33, 38 Quail Ct., Winder - parole violation.
•Billy Lee Simmons, 27, 64 Main St., Auburn - battery.
•Joe El Rif, 28, 5205 Silver Creek Pkwy., Lilburn - driving without a valid license.
•Michael Christopher Davis, 36, 160 Buena Vista Ct., Winder - felony probation violation.
•Jennifer Lynn Formaro, 54, 621 Warren Way, Winder - failure to obey stop sign and DUI (less safe).
•Tristan Jon Moreno, 21, 1024 Solomon Ct., Winder - misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts) and hold for another agency.
•Frank Fue Her, 30, 272 Oak Ridge, Auburn - simple battery.
•Justin Michael Risener, 23, 4385 Bending River Trail SW, Lilburn - open-container violation, DUI (less safe) and speeding.
•Robert Lewis Montgomery, 50, 315 Lewis Rd., Winder - felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Patrick Arlin Clester, 32, 1505 Brisbane Dr., Dacula - DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane.
•Kameron Allen Kirkland, 18, 122 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham - battery.
•Kaitlyn James, 18, 782 Coleen Dr., Winder - failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
•Javion Laviotrice Maddox, 21, 1201 Casper Ln., Winder - hold for another agency.
•Jeffrey Rudolph Dyer, 53, 5500 Concord Circle, Gainesville - driving with a suspended or revoked license and misdemeanor probation violation.
•Grayson Tyler Womack, 24, 289 Old Good Hope Rd., Good Hope - misdemeanor theft by deception (four counts).
•Courtney Dawn Hall, 25, 11 3rd St., Gainesville - felony theft by shoplifting.
•Kaylin Michelle Dinnerman, 20, 223 Albert Ln., Jefferson - felony theft by shoplifting.
•Ian Carl Holbrook, 19, 122 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham - aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
•William Jonier Dooley, 29, 1626 Davenport Rd., Braselton - felony theft by receiving stolen property, tailight violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain a lane, reckless driving, aggressive driving and fleeing/attempting to elude police.
•Dorreous Arsenio Brooks, 30, 225 Woodlawn Ave., Winder - felony probation violation.
•Richard Avon Brown, 41, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder - hit and run; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, reckless driving, failure to obey a stop sign (four counts), driving with a suspended or revoked license, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of methamphetamine and felony probation violation.
•Brittany Nicole Ludke, 27, 707 Russell Ridge Rd., Winder - misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Deandre Yamil Clark, 26, 670 Michael Circle, Monroe - misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
•Deidra Ashley Dove, 39, 1772 Miller Springs Dr., Bethlehem - battery (three counts), simple assault and criminal trespass.
•Joseph Nathan Wolf, 34, 334 Shenandoah Circle, Winder - failure to appear.
•Stephanie Michelle Whisnant, 25, 513 Thurmond Circle, Statham - felony probation violation (three counts).
•Wyatt Easton Miller, 23, 118 Scott Dr., Winder - willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, false statements and writings, concealment of facts and misdemeanor theft by deception.
•Barry Alan Ford, 35, 1204 Brent Way, Winder - theft by receiving motor vehicle.
•Antonio Lavante Johnson, 38, 16500 Joy Rd., Detroit, Mich. - failure to excercise due care when using cell phone/radio and following too closely.
•Sandra Marie Harvey, 46, 248 Eastbrook Dr., Winder - misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by taking.
BRASELTON
•Bennie Lee Herren, 43, 1115 Victron Dr., Hoschton – theft by shoplifting.
•John Dillard, 19, 3721 Quail Creek Dr., Buford - hold for another agency.
•Sarah Ann Bell, 54, 1900 Henderson Falls Way, Braselton - obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls and battery.
HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
•Linzell Baker Primous, 53, 3066 San Jose Dr., Decatur.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Casey Elizabeth Sloan, 35, 191 W. Midland Ave., Winder – probation violation.
STATHAM
•Jeffrey Keith Broome, 45, 272 Faulkner St., Cleveland - possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tommie Riden, 56, homeless, Winder - drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and felony probation violation.
WINDER
•Vivien E. Aganoua, 22, 115 Sherwood Ct., Athens – tail lights lenses required and driving on a suspended license.
•Keith Andre Coley Jr., 28, 455 Rocky Dr., Athens – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts), speeding, battery-family violence, cruelty to children, criminal trespass and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Antony Jamaine Jackson, 37, 231 Graham St., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Daisy Fernanda Carreno, 17, 2006 Massey Ln., Winder – battery-family violence.
•Richard Gonzalez Jr., 22, 1022 Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass – driving on a suspended license.
•Preston Edward Dean, 27, 481 Providence Club Dr., Monroe – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Angel Evaristo Mendez Juarez, 61, 811 Central Falls Rd., Asheboro, North Carolina – violating standards for brake lights and driving without a valid license.
•Johnny Everett Tuggle, 54, 183 Charles Ct., Winder – drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear.
•Corey Lee Hammontree, 31, 201 Georgia Ave., Winder - felony probation violation, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with the intent to distribute (six counts), possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (five counts), possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, and possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts).
•Pavlino Padilla-Perez, 23, 6072 Hwy. 53, Braselton - driving without a valid license, improper passing and speeding.
•Artatus Edwin Rouse, 43, 361 Hemlock Dr., Lawrenceville - misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•William C. Maddox, 33, 621 Barber Creek Rd., Statham, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (three counts), and purchase, possess, manufacture, distribute or sale of marijuana.
•Shunquez Thurmond, 25, 52 Marion Lay St. 36B, Winder - misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Uriah Anthon Slocum, 22, 708 Worth Ct., Bethlehem - willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, false report of a crime and false statements and writings, concealment of facts.
•Travis Charrod Kelly, 38, 116 Oak St., Monroe - misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
•Eric Paul Ray, 52, 1350 Morgan Way, Apt. 105, Winston Salem, N.C. - DUI (less safe).
•Eric F. Martinez-Ramires, 22, 1420 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder - no insurance, operating unregistered vehicle, open-container violation, driving without a valid license and DUI (less safe).
•Wesley Scott Hunt, 42, 907 Westwood Ln., Winder - driving with a suspended or revoked license.
•Nicole Jessica Mackey, 40, 40 East New St., Winder - hold for another agency.
•Zachary Cantrell, 28, 912 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson - possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•John Marshall Goode, 33, 907 Dogwood Ln., Winder - DUI (drugs), possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and window tint violation.
•Sheyna Nicole Williams, 28, 57 Oceanliner Trail, Winder - simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Brian Steven Hancock, 43, 271 East Wright St., Apt. 36, Winder - hold for another agency.
•Isaiah Mayala Vuma, 17, 1109 Otis Dr., Bethlehem - driving without a license, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and expired license plate.
•Breani Roya, 17, 264 Wood Ave., Winder - criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and entering automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
•Esau Bin-Abraham, 23, 506 Embassy Walk, Winder - criminal trespass, criminal damage to property and enteriing automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony.
•Christopher Michael Jacks, 32, 241 Rutledge Dr., Winder - felony probation violation.
•Will Lee Parks, 35, 576 Curk Roberts Rd., Braselton - taillight violation, safety belt violation, driving without a valid license, DUI (less safe), DUI-endangering a child under 14 years of age (four counts) and felony probation violation.
