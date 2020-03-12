Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia State Patrol and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Triston Dean Spiker, 23, 320 Wyngate Rd., Auburn – theft by deception (three counts).
•Mark Elton Murray Jr., 21, 316 Carter Rd., Lot 5, Auburn – criminal trespass and violation of a family violence order.
BCSO
•Hermin Krasnic, 36, 1416 Flanagan Mill Dr., Auburn – battery-family violence.
•Luis Enrique Esteva-Franco, 24, 66 Norwood Dr., Sandy Springs – driving an unsafe vehicle and driving without a valid license.
•David Anthony Massey, 39, 832 Georgetowne Dr., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Stephen Jarrod Skinner, 27, 870 Will Maynard Rd., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Kelly Marie Ryno, 34, 5134 Burns Rd., Lilburn – driving on a suspended license.
•Andrew Joseph Laurie, 20, 3737 Griffin Dr., Gainesville – operating an unregistered vehicle, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and driving under the influence of drugs.
•Judy Howard Hewatt, 62, 1306 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – reckless conduct and third-degree arson.
•Zechiarah Diamond Rodney, 22, 804 Long Leaf Cir., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Victor Paul Lovett, 29, 108 Betts St., Apt. 3, Winder – probation violation.
•Victor Thomas Leford, 55, 387 Castle Ave., Winder – drugs to be kept in original container and unlawful conduct during 911 calls.
•Jeffery Michael Maples, 25, 665 Aubrey Dr., Bogart – probation violation.
•Christopher David Seagraves, 31, 321 Stokes St., Monroe – probation violation.
•Thomas Ray Ulrich, 54, 1105 Bankhead Hwy., Winder – probation violation.
•Renata Monique Greene, 39, 101 Foreman St., Claxton – probation violation.
•Terrance Willie Tunson, 38, 1422 Cragston Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Alisha Dianne Moore, 35, 2525 Amber Brook Ln., Grayson – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, speeding and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Ethaniel Taylor Baker, 18, 561 Saddle Ridge Dr., Bethlehem – battery-family violence.
•Amber Christene Adams, 30, 4432 Circassian Place, Gainesville – crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, drugs or intoxicants, possession of a schedule I controlled substance (three countss), speeding (two counts) and failure to maintain lane (two counts).
•Michael Brandon Roberts, 37, 836 Crystal Meadow Dr., Winder – simple assault-family violence and battery-family violence.
•David Wade Breheim Jr., 32, 1132 Bethlehem Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Dustin Keith Gaddy, 33, 2014 Kirkland Cir., Statham – probation violation (two counts) and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Rachael Michele Eriz, 28, 229 Beech Creek Cir., Winder – improper stopping on road, failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and DUI-drugs.
•Courtney Renee Patterson, 26, 1860 Cleveland Rd., Athens – theft by conversion, disorderly conduct, possession and use of drug-relate objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Taylor Austin Shedd, 20, 78 Pleasant Hill Church Rd.SE, Winder – probation violation.
•Stacey Ann Pennington, 38, 1796 Suwanee Valley Rd., Lawrenceville – possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of a schedule I controlled substance (two counts), possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts) and DUI-drugs.
•Angelina Leticia Acosta-Mendez, 52, 8400 Hwy. 81, Bethlehem – driving without a valid license.
•Phillip Collin Harry, 38, 159 Kensington Trace, Bethlehem – simple assault-family violence.
•Shunquez Thurmond, 25, 52 Marion Lay St., Winder – probation violation.
•Jeffery Deferio Jones, 45, 250 Big Oak Cir., Athens – probation violation.
•Fred Paul Woolen, 56, 18 Lake Elder Cir., Auburn – possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
•Ashley Nicholsha Billings, 27, 92 E. Wright St., Winder – possession of a schedule II controlled substance and maintaining a disorderly house.
•Devarian Reshard Williams, 27, 18 S. Williams St., Winder – probation violation.
•Jeffery Jordan Taylor, 32, 543 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Jorge Alberto Zappata-Reyes Jr., 36, 170 Landor Place, Athens – DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Atrez Dennard Gladmon, 27, 1165 Blakewood Ln., Bethlehem – probation violation (two counts).
•Clayton David Bennett, 30, 619 Rosebud Ln., Winder – probation violation.
•Christopher Edwin Haney, 23, 304 Church St., Pendergrass – crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and parole violation.
•Gregory Peyton Doster, 20, 540 Valleyview Dr., Winder – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, crossing the guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and probation violation.
•Grayson Eady Anderson, 22, 732 Westbury Dr., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting.
•Juan Amador Sanchez, 22, 652 Valleyview Dr., Forest Park – driving without a valid license and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Brent McKenzie Shealey, 27, 1422 Dillard Heights Dr., Bethlehem – improper use of central turn lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving on a suspended license.
•Richard Lee Hollis, 52, 125 Rustwood Dr., Athens – theft by shoplifting.
•Jeremy Joseph Hoefle, 43, 1317 Manning Way Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Benjamin Todd Dykes, 46, 331 Woodland Trail Rd., Cochran – probation violation.
•Kyle Wade Franchiseur, 28, 1405 Flanagan Mill Dr., Auburn – probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Joshua Matthew Welborn, 38, 1027 Old Hog Mountain Rd., Auburn – failure to maintain lane and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Dilma Bartolon, 43, 16 Preston St., Winder – violation of Hands-Free Georgia Act and driving without a valid license.
OTHER AGENCY
•Lorenza Stephenson, 59, 151 Quail Valley Rd., Auburn.
•Kaela Nicole Horne, 26, 3587 Chestnut Dr., Doraville.
•Savannah Jane Filmore, 32, 172 Melrose St., Winder.
•Elijah Pedro Wynn, 18, 2707 Cove View Ct., Dacula.
•Raphael A. Davis, 43, 7667 Pond View Ln., Lithonia.
STATHAM
•Jeremy Phillips, 39, 301 Pamela Ann Ct., Winterville – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, no license plate, failure to obey a stop sign and altered license plate.
WINDER
•William Kevin Jones, 29, 4284 Mt. Olive Rd., Commerce – theft by shoplifting.
•Sebastian Wolfegang Williams, 24, 2688 County Rd., Cullman, Alabama – driving on a suspended license.
•William Brandon Potts, 27, 318 Dreamland Ct., Winder – speeding, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Ricardo Alfredo Recinos, 31, 537 Hiram Way, Winder – failure to appear.
•John Joseph Diienno, 26, 1243 New Hope Church Rd., Loganville – driving on a suspended license.
•Frankie Rene Quarles, 52, 155 Winding Brook Trail, Winterville – unlawful possession of open containers and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Michael Hubert Riley, 57, 129 Elm St., Winder – probation violation.
•Arnetta Richardson Day, 51, 120 Second St., Winder – theft by taking.
•Kevin Nathaniel Atkinson, 21, 112 E. Wright St., Winder – speeding and driving on a suspended license.
•Jerome Johnson, 56, 3555 Hazy Ct., Decatur – driving on a suspended license.
•Tarvial Shantarus Moss, 41, 415 Logmont Trace, Bogart – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Walter Lee Hobbs Jr., 54, 112 Lanthier St., Winder – public drunkenness.
•Jermaine Debar Tanner, 39, 21 Windsor Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Karen Eilleen Dozier, 19, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Eboni Keisha Sealey, 33, 500 Williams Dr., Marietta – failure to appear.
•Darius Nathan Bailey, 30, 5347 Fernbook Falls Ct., Flowery Branch – reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, hit-and-run, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Martin Sanchez Perales, 64, 162 Celestial Run, Winder – theft by shoplifting (four counts), improper use of central turn lane, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving on a suspended license.
•Justin Eugene Hammond, 23, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder – public indecency.
•Valdis Antonio Starks, 34, 42 Lee St., Winder – probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.