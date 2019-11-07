Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Braselton, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Amanda Lynn Sisk, 38, 1230 Cabot’s Ridge, Auburn – simple battery-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Frances Veronica Larsen, 49, 132 John’s Bluff, Auburn – possession of methamphetamine.
BRASELTON
•Nathan Joe Day, 24, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – violation of lighted headlights requirement, possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and DUI-drugs.
BCSO
•Joshua Abreham Mitchell, 25, 950 Jackson Trail Rd., Winder – simple battery-family violence (six counts), battery-family violence (22 counts), simple assault-family violence (two counts), second-degree criminal damage to property, false imprisonment and aggravated assault (two counts).
•Marco Antonio Rodriguez, 21, 2355 His Way, Lawrenceville – public drunkenness and battery-family violence (two counts).
•Andrew Douglas Nichols, 40, 38 Dunahoo Rd., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Todd Lee Holder, 42, 65 Alexander St., Winder – failure to appear.
•Donald Ellis, 29, 1582 Madison Ct., Bethlehem – probation violation (two counts).
•Shelley Ann Tucci, 53, 1422 Ruffner Lane, Lawrenceville – failure to maintain lane, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•James Jordan Jr., 55, 835 Georgian Hills Dr., Lawrenceville – battery-family violence and second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Christopher Chad Austin, 26, 592 Canterbury Ln., Winder – driving on a suspended license.
•John Thomas George III, 30, 132 Mears St., Winder – probation violation.
•Yer Yang, 31, 574 Casey’s Crossing, Winder – speeding in a construction zone and probation violation.
•Michael Anthony Miskimen, 41, 566 Kristin Ln., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Justin Lee Pennington, 31, 1601 Piney Grove Rd., Loganville – failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs, DUI-endangering a child under 14.
•Sirnorris Orlado Smith, 42, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Stephen Anthony Saavedra, 33, 1307 Stonemont Rd., Auburn – theft by shoplifting.
•Carlos Jesus Barcenas, 21, 1465 Hwy. 29, Lot A35, Athens – probation violation.
•Kelly Lynn Jackson, 48, 186 Giles Rd., Winder – battery-family violence (two counts), battery against a person 65 or older (two counts), simple assault-family violence (two counts) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jessica Leigh Elizondo, 35, 904 Nature Trl., Bethlehem – criminal trespass-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Mark Anthony Peacock, 50, homeless – possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
•Dylan Lee Carithers, 25, 232 S. Myrtle St., Winder – theft by taking and probation violation.
•Tyler Stephen Chick, 23, 930 Honeysuckle Trl., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Christopher Chiantay Green, 22, 241 Jamie Ct., Winder – possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
•Derek James Duden, 31, 653 Blair Ct., Bethlehem – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass-family violence.
•Jennifer Denise Thompson, 45, 856 Pine Shadow Ln., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Lee Britt, 27, homeless – possession of a schedule I controlled substance, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.
•Heather Leigh Poss, 27, 48 Banks Rd., Jefferson – probation violation.
•Jose Luis Contreras, 20, 445 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass-family violence, false imprisonment, simple assault-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Nora Marie Berger, 23, 753 Buckskin Cir., Norcross – hit-and-run, striking a fixed object and failure to report an accident.
•Eric Antonio Dotson, 51, 1964 Long Dr., Decatur – probation violation.
•Timm Eric Jones, 52, 1068 Merchants Dr., Dallas – probation violation.
•Fredrick F. Hunter, 48, 193 Sarsen Cir., Athens – operating an unregistered vehicle, concealing the identity of a vehicle, no insurance, speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Wesley Allen Bagwell, 31, 110 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn – simple assault-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence.
•Hayley Nicole Holland, 26, 506 Richmond Pl., Loganville – violation of lighted headlights law, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and DUI-drugs.
•William Kim Garmon, 56, 458 Callie Ln., Statham – obstructing a person making an emergency phone call, simple battery-family violence and aggravated assault.
•Steven Willis Hale, 45, 1215 Dale Dr., Monroe – reckless conduct, simple battery-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Stellamai Theodoshia Harris, 36, 1525 Farmington Way, Winder – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Travis Centell Jackson, 40, 629 Marigot Way, Statham – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Henry Leon-Ordonez, 27, 836 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – battery.
•Dustin Brooks House, 37, 739 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – probation violation.
•Cameron Alexander Gregory, 21, 5528 Sallee Dr., Oakwood – theft by taking.
•Ian M. McCarter, 20, 167 Langford St., Winder – probation violation.
•Trixy Tywanna Jones, 44, 2880 Hearn Rd. NW, Monroe – theft by shoplifting (two counts).
•William Jessie Reynolds, 55, 285 Hillside Ct. NW, Winder – failure to appear.
OTHER AGENCY
•Alexis Christine Patelis, 35, 1186 Peppers Rd., Auburn.
•Larry A. Townsend, 23, 132 Circle Dr., Winder.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Tavaris Dejuan Latimore, 29, 103 Court St., Monroe – parole violation.
•Jessika Marie Gurule, 33, 245 Walton Dr., Bethlehem – parole violation.
STATHAM
•Shawn Dean Ruden, 50, 462 McCarty Rd., Statham – expired license plate and driving without a valid license.
•Larry Ralph Morgan, 48, 2011 Ventura St., Statham – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, no insurance, driving without a valid license and knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration.
•Robert Allan Brown, 36, 204 Oceanliner Dr., Winder – DUI-alcohol.
•Andrew Douglas Demuth, 42, 843 Brandon Dr., Winder – driving on a suspended license.
WINDER
•Ishia Elizabeth Billings, 28, 129 Ashwood Way, Winder – criminal trespass-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Destiny Elizabeth Gilbert, 20, Richardson Rd., Stockbridge – purchasing alcoholic beverages by people below legal age, open container violation and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Monica Michele Davis, 44, 187 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Timothy Shane Fulcher, 37, 1140 Ridgeway Rd., Bogart – tag light required and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Joseph Myles Welch, 18, 4259 Sierra Creek Dr., Hoschton – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Rhonda Darlene Braswell, 46, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – financial transaction card fraud and theft of lost or mislaid property.
•Emmanuel Dukes, 31, 1233 Crystal Bend Cir., Monroe – parole violation and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Taaj Wesley Cannon, 23, 212 Nunnally Rd. SE, Winder – driving on a suspended license.
•Alexis Nicole Whitman, 19, 305 Mary Alice Dr., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Eight Dinirio Slayton, 20, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – battery-family violence.
•Jason Wade Bullock, 44, 1610 Brentridge Dr., Lawrenceville – driving on a suspended license.
•David Albarran Rodriguez, 42, 34 S. Williams St., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Chrystia Ashley Nelson, 31, 3730 George Washington Dr., Ellenwood – taillight lenses required, possession and use of drug-related objects, knowingly driving a vehicle with a suspended registration and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Craig Steven Granville, 59, homeless – urban camping and improper use of public places.
•April Marie Attaway, 31, 316 Carter Rd., Apt. 17, Auburn – failure to maintain lane and DUI-drugs.
•John Wesley Queen, 49, 222 Douglas St., Monroe – probation violation.
•Veronica A. Franklin, 32, 609 Miles Patrick Rd., Winder – permitting unlicensed person to drive, permitting unlawful operation of vehicle and no insurance.
•Jessica Leanne Hodges, 27, 470 Jasmine Dr., Winder – disorderly conduct.
•John Dehmie Wongen, 26, 221 Stag Ct., Winder – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
