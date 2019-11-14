Arrests made by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Statham and Winder police departments include:
BCSO
•Lanee Lashaun Butler, 46, 180 Capitol Ave., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Elijah Wynn, 17, 2707 Cove View Ct., Dacula – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts) and theft by taking.
•Jonathan David Jackson, 29, 123 Scott Dr., Winder – probation violation (three counts), criminal trespass and theft by taking.
•Anthony Steven Polk, 34, 711 S. Hamilton St., Dalton – probation violation.
•Steven Andrew Smith, 33, 5501 Glenridge Dr. NE, Atlanta – probation violation.
•Kenneth Franklin Seabolt, 65, 1506 Country Ct., Auburn – failure to obey a stop sign and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•Roberta Dawn Johnson, 64, 757 Evergreen Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Londa Laray Gillespie, 58, 1680 Hwy. 82, Winder – drugs to be kept in original container (two counts), failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of cocaine.
•Claudius George Britt III, 42, 124 Second St., Winder – failure to appear and probation violation.
•Mindarius Dante Roebuck, 28, 247 Covington Pl., Athens – violating lighted headlights law, failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Heather Leanne Teats, 33, 18 E. Wright St., Winder – probation violation.
•Iuz Damarize Rodriguez, 50, 271 E. Wright St., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence (two counts).
•Justin Kyle Russell, 22, 236 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder – pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge of road when sidewalk not available, pedestrian under the influence, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•John Wesley Barrett, 40, 1608 River Glen Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass-family violence (two counts) and probation violation.
•Margaret Kathryn Caldwell, 26, 304 Third St., Statham – possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael Lamar Mayfield, 32, 200 Riverside Ln., Tallapoosa – disorderly conduct.
•Aravee Martica Thomas, 26, 295 Maple Forge Dr., Athens – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, reckless conduct, failure to maintain lane, safety belt violation (children under 5), DUI-endangering a child under 14 and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Brent Thomas Smith, 34, 708 Westbury Ln., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Thomas William Healan II, 23, 194 Etheridge Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass-family violence, possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
•Michael Christopher Carden, 36, 313 Booth Rd., Statham – pointing a gun at a person, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, family violence battery, aggravated assault and probation violation.
•Kelley Denise Savage, 28, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of methamphetamine and hindering capturing a criminal.
•Todd Ashley Wages, 39, 161 Scott Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Christopher Allen Jones, 38, 110 Plantation Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and theft by shoplifting.
•Kyle Nicholas Hamburg, 33, 1227 Oak Springs Way, Statham – failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol.
•Steven Willis Hale, 45, 1215 Dale Dr., Monroe – aggravated stalking.
•Clinton Trevor Wise, 27, 484 Akins Rd., Statham – probation violation, drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and theft by shoplifting.
•John Michael Wood, 26, 1184 Hwy. 124, Hoschton – probation violation.
•Charles Kirby Mustachia, 57, 608 Rockwell Church Rd. NE, Winder – theft by receiving stolen property.
•Dawn Marie Green, 48, 36 Huckleberry Ln., Winder – drugs to be kept in original container (three counts), possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (three counts), possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance (two counts), possession of a schedule I controlled substance and trafficking in illegal drugs.
•Kendall Olivia Dorsey, 23, 106 Choke Cherry Ct., Liberty, South Carolina – headlight covers prohibited and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Michael Anthony Thompson, 40, 722 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – possession of a controlled substance or gun by an inmate.
•Terrill Mitchell Marcus, 41, 2201 Avalon Trace, Winder – probation violation.
•James Dewayne Griffin, 48, 455 Akins Rd., Statham – probation violation.
•Charles Emery Ledbetter, 63, no address given – possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (two counts), possess a counterfeit substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael David Hickox, 45, 654 Rivermill Rd., Bethlehem – unlawful for any person to have a controlled substance (five counts), possession of hydrocodone, reporting requirements for game animals and birds, hunting without a license and possession of methamphetamine.
•Stephanie Breanne Shirley, 27, 449 Skyline Way, Lavonia – taillight lenses required and possession of methamphetamine.
•Keema Lenora Curry, 28, 451 Maple Park Dr., Winder – theft by deception.
•Devin Tyrie Moon 27, 113 Williamson St., Winder – probation violation.
•Justin Clark Medders, 30, 312 Jonaquil Ave., Auburn – probation violation.
•Jeffery Allen Buckner, 34, 655 Singley Dr., Lawrenceville – probation violation.
•Monica Danea Reynolds, 38, 821 Will Maynard Rd., Winder – simple assault-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Johnathan Benjamin Fuller, 30, 227 Dyno Trl., Statham – possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Steven Alan Howard, 21, 937 Honeysuckle Trl., Winder – driving unsafe vehicle, taillight lenses required, defective tires, violation of headlight requirements, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
OTHER AGENCY
•Jessica Michelle Dorsey, 26, 460 Hays Mill Rd., Carrollton.
•Brandon C. Jackson, 27, 1432 Princeton Rd., Statham.
•Terrence Antonio Pullins, 32, 316 Carter Rd, Lot 82, Auburn.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Aaron Neico Carmack, 27, 6250 Cottage Hill Rd., no city given – parole violation.
STATHAM
•Cecil Stuart Myers, 60, 605 Summerfield Ct., Winder – driving on a suspended license and possession of methamphetamine.
•John Kennedy Holmes, 55, 590 Peters St., Statham – driving on a suspended license.
WINDER
•Elder Lara, 34,2525 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Bogart – driving without a valid license.
•Henry Lee Stover, 54, 136 Mears St., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Alphonso David Kemp, 43, 2394 Macon Dr., Atlanta – manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
•Susan Michelle Conway, 33, 1601 Summit Ridge, Auburn – driving without a valid license.
•Jamie Alen Slayton, 59, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – maintaining a disorderly house.
•Royce Tyrone Slayton, 61, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – maintaining a disorderly house and possession of cocaine.
•Johnny Ray Collins, 62, 1597 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham – possession of methamphetamine.
•Mackenzie Kaye Wigley, 27, 314 Lokey’s Ridge Rd., Bethlehem – DUI-intoxicating substances, open container violation and speeding.
•Kentavous Browner, 27, 206 Second St., Winder – seat belts violation (adults) and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Edward Ravine Mobley, 49, 505 Providence Cir., Statham – probation violation (two counts).
•Reyna Cecilia Lindero-Emiliano, 36, 234 Scott Cir., Winder – obstructing an intersection and driving without a valid license.
•Tyler Guy Styles, 26, 516 Monroe Hwy., Bethlehem – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Maduria Sears, 61, 220 Graham St., Winder – pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge of road when sidewalk not available, public indecency and public drunkenness.
•Darnell Brown, 33, 1125 Baltic Ct., Loganville – failure to obey a traffic control device and driving without a valid license.
•Tyler Jordan David Lindler, 20, 75 Pinkston Farm Rd., Winder – simple assault-family violence.
•Keith Justin Barry, 30, 750 N. Clayton St., Lawrenceville – aggravated assault, theft by taking, second-degree criminal damage to property, battery-family violence (four counts), criminal trespass, obstructing a person making an emergency phone call and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Luis M. Viera Flores, 26, 1811 Arbor Dr., Duluth – expired driver’s license
•Juan Gabriel Sanchez, 29, 37 Lillian Cir., Stockbridge – held on an outstanding warrant.
•Johnny Ray Collins, 62, 1697 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Statham – parole violation.
•Christopher Allen Knight, 33, 7 Picklesimon Rd., Winder – contempt of State Court.
•Zachery Isiah Carter, 22, 105 Carterdale Ct., Bethlehem – taillight lenses required, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•August Robert Lemaire, 53, 80 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder – expired license plate and driving on a suspended license.
•Morgan Leanne Babcock, 17, 309 Jacobs Ln., Statham – entry upon property.
•George Thomas Singleton, 35, 461 Cedar Trl., Winder – driving on a suspended license.
•David Clark Hampton, 34, 463 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•James Preston Franklin, 34, 125 Griffith St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Jessica Leanne Hodges, 27, 470 Jasmine Dr., Winder – public drunkenness.
•Jerry Plott Penland, 50, 5536 Our Rd., Oakwood – violation of bicycle equipment requirements and possession of methamphetamine.
•Tamekia Lashae Mensah, 35, 316 Carter Rd., Lot 82, Auburn – seat belts violation (adults) and driving on a suspended license.
•Patricia Elizabeth Frady, 37, 114 Quail Valley Rd., Auburn – disorderly conduct and pedestrian on road to yield right-of-way to all vehicles.
•Latonya Boyd, 38, 325 Hill’s Pointe Rd., Bethlehem – disorderly conduct.
