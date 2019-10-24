Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and Auburn and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Christopher Tracy Jacks, 32, 241 Rutledge Dr., Winder – simple battery.
•Henry Alexander Sampson, 19, 316 Carter Rd., Auburn – aggravated battery.
BCSO
•Cayden Justin Williams, 38, 4025 Majestic Dr. SW, Atlanta – harassing communications.
•Elsy Marina Cruz, 40, 124 Second St., Winder – failure to obey a traffic control device and driving without a valid license.
•Robert Lamar West, 34, 1180 Lois Ln., Athens – probation violation.
•John Scott Windsor, 52, 106 Casper Ct., Winder – driving on a suspended license.
•Damian D. Gordon, 31, 9201 Assembly View Dr., Greenville – driving on a suspended license and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended registration.
•Shyanne Marie Roark, 21, 761 Franklin Mill Trace Ln., Loganville – simple assault-family violence (two counts), simple battery-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Austin Lee Dazis, 20, 506 Bulldog Dr., Statham – failure to maintain lane, driving on a suspended license and second-degree forgery.
•Nickolas Hunter Robertson, 25, 2972 Lake Edmond Rd., Loganville – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Henry Edwards, 58, 120 W. Candler St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and probation violation.
•Lindsey Renee Laib, 23, 3962 Clairmont Ct., Bethlehem – possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Knydaisha C. Williams, 25, 546 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher William White, 50, 5205 Noah Rd., Cumming – peeping tom, public indecency and loitering.
•Micah Elias Milligan, 39, 51 Main St., Auburn – simple assault.
•Detterace Markee Crumsby, 36, 604 Summerfield Ct., Winder – battery.
•Steven Lamar Johnson, 19, 2727 High Creek Run, Dacula – battery and simple battery.
•Andrew Lee Jones, 22, 738 Loganville Hwy., Winder – theft by taking and simple battery-family violence.
•Katelyn Gail Hendricks, 31, 191 Bellview St., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Tony Randall Bridges, 38, 149 Hedges St., Marietta – probation violation (two counts).
•Dennis Allen Holliday, 26, 323 E. Midland Ave., Winder – probation violation and battery-family violence.
•Quintonion Kishun Billings, 26, 1100 Indian Trail Rd., Tucker – probation violation.
•Tarik Lubisco Abbud, 23, 641 Trailwood Ln., Marietta – possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and armed robbery.
•Barry Leon Peters, 52, 521 Jones Rd., Statham – criminal trespass and probation violation (three counts).
•Lamar Steve Hughes, 54, 200 Douglas St., Monroe – probation violation.
•Rebecca Lynn Martin, 21, 4839 Remington Dr., Flowery Branch – operating an unregistered vehicle and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Jason Wade Durden, 32, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn – probation violation.
•Alicia Amy Gazaway, 33, 505 Saddle Ridge Rd., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting.
•Jennifer Nicole Oliver, 30, 1 John St., Winder – view obstructed and possession of a schedule I controlled substance (two counts).
•Veniamin Rusu, 43, 1360 Mountain Lake Dr., Auburn – simple battery-family violence.
•Chad Allen Mabry, 44, 200 Richard Way, Athens – following too closely and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•Justin Lee Pennington, 31, 277 Hidden Acres Rd., Winder – theft by taking.
•Jennifer Jean Johnson, 35, 1330 Enclave Way, Auburn – third-degree cruelty to children and battery-family violence.
•Rita Faye Barnes, 52, 220 Falling Shoals Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Amber Leann Nicholson, 28, 6152 Lollis Creek Rd., Flowery Branch – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Antonio Lajuane Oliver, 21, 2000 Harvest Ridge Cir., Buford – knowingly driving a vehicle on suspended registration, no insurance and improper passing.
•Cynthia Natasha Hooks, 27, 254 Springdale Dr., Winder – driving on a suspended license and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Onyekachukw Chike-Morah, 27, 1124 Ravenwood Dr., Bethlehem – battery-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•Stephen Gary Weathers, 46, 1058 Clacktown Rd., Winder – theft by taking.
•Troy Edward Jefferson, 53, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – speeding and driving on a suspended license.
•Raul Guerrero-Tellez, 43, 475 Ringtail Dr., Lawrenceville – driving without a valid license.
•Sterling Lon Price, 47, 1391 Beringer Dr., Hoschton – open container violation, failure to maintain lane, driving on a suspended license and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Christopher Alvarez, 25, 806 Noble Forest Dr., Norcross – contempt of Superior Court and probation violation.
•Richardo Ramon Mounger, 37, homeless – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana (two counts), possession and use of drug-related objects, littering, public drunkenness and criminal trespass.
• Alvarez Juan Ishmael, 46, 136 Pinecrest Rd. SE, Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Michael Sean Anoman, 41, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Ronald Edward Wilson, 32, 3670 Ashley Woods Dr., Powder Springs – probation violation.
•Destiny Leambra Jarrell, 24, 225 Graham St., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 19, 271 E. Wright St., Winder – speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Holly Ann Smith, 40, 484 Hawthorne Ave., Athens – probation violation (five counts).
•Derrick Kentay Carter, 42, 1560 Flint St., Griffin – disorderly conduct.
•Jeffery Alan Orr, 54, 38 Huckleberry Ln., Winder – second-degree cruelty to children and child molestation.
OTHER AGENCY
•Joshua Alan Donnelly, 25, 202 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn.
•Stephanie Ann Sherrill, 37, 316 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem.
•Antonio Jarques Watkins, 30, 1300 Mineral Springs Rd., Elberton – fugitive from justice.
•Aldin Planincic, 27, 446 Ashton Cir., Lawrenceville.
•Stacy Marie Powell, 45, 1909 Hwy. 82, Statham.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Jessica Deon Allen, 35, 20 Viper Ln., Braselton – parole violation.
•Alexander Montez Mayweather, 32, 1678 Doc McLockin Rd., Statham – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.
WINDER
•Sean Michael McCright, 18, 1350 Mount Moriah Rd., Auburn – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Lamonta George Mack, 20, 253 Glen Ave., Winder – child molestation.
•Christy D. Martin, 42, 604 Blackstock Rd., Auburn – held on an outstanding warrant.
•Keith Fitzgerald Moreland, 55, 220 Brooks Ln., Winder – probation violation.
•Carrie Belinda Herringdine, 37, 457 Flyway Ln., Winder – public drunkenness.
•Grant Alvin Henderson, 42, 7840 Hog Mountain Rd., Statham – drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (two counts) and DUI-drugs.
•Ricky Harold Martin, 58, 346 Pinkney St., Winder – failure to appear.
•Tracy Elizabeth Gordon, 47, 338 Patterson Rd., Lawrenceville – probation violation.
•Bailey Bonner Stephens, 22, 1021 Secret Trl., Sugar Hill – failure to appear.
•Atrez Dennard Gladmon, 27, 1165 Blakewood Ln., Bethlehem – use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances.
•Damian D. Gordon, 31, 9201 Assembly View Cir., Greenville – open container violation, removing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle and driving on a suspended license.
•Amador A. Delarosa, 53, 119 Davis St., Springfield, Tennessee – open container violation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•William Todd, 18, 338 Shenandoah Cir., Winder – simple assault-family violence.
•Kelsey Leigh Timms, 22, 1483 Hwy. 124, Auburn – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher Wayne Keith, 28, 12 Forrest Hill, Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Darel James Strickland, 47, 128 Lily Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Christopher Dewayne Miller, 30, 3363 Sag Harbor Ct., Buford – probation violation.
•Jerimo Vicente, 31, 103 Mears St., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Timothy Lee Mize, 46, 810 Jackson Trail Rd., Winder – hit-and-run, driving without a valid license, failure to maintain lane and probation violation (three counts).
•David Antwaun Spratlin, 28, 48 Village Ct., Winder – driving on a suspended license and, on a separate case, simple battery-family violence (two counts) and criminal trespass-family violence.
•Lamont Deter Jackson, 44, 237 Doster Dr., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and failure to register a vehicle.
•Kennin L. Salas Centeno, 18, 5716 Hammond Dr., Norcross – failure to appear.
•Charles Logan Roper, 31, 170 Williamsburg Way, Winder – contempt of State Court.
•Markevious D. Bullay, 24, 432 Utoy Cir. SW, Atlanta – disorderly conduct.
•Donald Riden, 37, 254 Griffith St., Winder – third-degree cruelty to children (two counts), simple battery-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Tyler Joseph Jones, 22, 502 Heritage Ln., Winder – failure to appear.
•Kevin Douglas, 61, 172 Venture Way, Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and theft by shoplifting.
•Jennifer Marie Newell, 32, 1639 Fred Kilcrease Rd., Bethlehem – driving on a suspended license and no insurance.
•Brian Keith Baughcum, 35, 167 Langford St., Winder – possession of cocaine and probation violation.
•Corbin Dale Nichols, 24, 4330 Links Blvd., Jefferson – driving on a suspended license and hold for another agency.
•Charleston Donquavaus Johnson, 35, 42 Lee St., Winder – aggravated stalking.
•Kevin Andrew Daw, 61, 1043 Ramesh Ln. Monroe – driving on a suspended license, open container violation and taillight lenses required.
•Marquez Wydell Mitchell, 21, 515 Snowfall Terrace, Palmetto – battery.
•Catherine Skanes, 55, 371 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Jonae Martresa Skanes, 21, 371 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Desmond Leonard Gantt, 29, 224 Oceanliner Dr., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, battery and aggravated assault.
•Sherri Arlette King, 46, 116 Ashmore Ct., Athens – fourth-degree forgery (three counts).
•William Robert Hall, 55, 333 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder – failure to appear.
•Lee Clifford, 56, 197 Nunnally Rd., Bogart – possession of a schedule II controlled substance, terroristic threats and acts and aggravated assault.
•Towanna N. Burgess, 35, 42 Lee St., Winder – pedestrian to walk on shoulder of road away from edge when sidewalk not available and disorderly conduct.
•Brandon Lavanajack Jones, 34, 236 Tanglewood Dr., Monroe – improper stopping on road, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Ashley Marina Maynard, 28, 665 Pleasant Hill Church Rd. NE, Winder – open container violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Damian DeWayne Gordon, 31, 129 Plantation Ct., Winder – defective tires, knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration and driving on a suspended license.
•Rigoberto Gutierrez, 42, 1822 Thompson Dr., Winston Salem, North Carolina – failure to obey a traffic control device and driving without a valid license.
