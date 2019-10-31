Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Edwin Daniel Reid, 31, 482 Natasha Dr., Auburn – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Norman B. Davis, 61, 205 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn – simple assault-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Matthew Ryan Rakestraw, 31, 174 Mystic Ln., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Charles Albert Buchanan Jr., 63, 95 Sharpton Dr., Auburn – disorderly conduct.
•Dustin Wayne Hull, 28, 1126 Bradford Park Dr., Auburn – simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Jonathan I. Barra-Valencia, 24, 487 Glen Terrace Rd., Auburn – enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation.
BCSO
•Amanda Lee Ray, 34, 32 Joseph St., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Christopher James Doughty, 35, 1112 Bethlehem Rd., Winder – child support.
•August Jean Bell, 26, 2028 Lantern Dr., Jefferson – theft by shoplifting, drugs to be kept in original container and possession of a schedule III controlled substance.
•Amanda A. Cerda, 28, 480 Natasha Dr., Auburn – theft by shoplifting.
•Mikal Khalid Arrington, 38, 131 Quail Valley Rd., Apt. B, Auburn – speeding, driving on a suspended license, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement official.
•Mark Anthony Jordan Jr., 21, 4107 Country Lane, Hephzibah – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Houston Lee Grant, 21, 1506 Caleb Way, Hephzibah – violation of headlight requirements and driving on a suspended license.
•Adarien Bernard Wright, 34, 5 Creekwood Dr., Hull – failure to maintain lane, expired license plate, no insurance, driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence of alcohol.
•Sandra Lee Martz, 71, 88 Creekwood Ct., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Bradley Ford Wingo, 27, 25 Thurmond Rd. SE, Statham – failure to appear.
•Calvin Tyler McIntyre, 18, 248 Wood Ave., Winder – probation violation.
•Brandon Crayton Fascilla, 34, 5341 Redfield Way, Flowery Branch – theft by shoplifting.
•Davion L. Taylor, 23, 1627 Cedar Shoals Dr., Athens – battery-family violence.
•Jasmine Irene McIntrye, 31, 685 Tanners Bridge Cir., Bethlehem – battery-family violence, simple assault-family violence, false imprisonment, theft by taking (three counts) and probation violation.
•Areka Vernard Lester, 29, 619 Davis Dr., Bethlehem – battery-family violence (two counts), simple battery-family violence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts), driving without a valid license, possession of methamphetamine, obstructing a person making an emergency phone call, criminal trespass-family violence, driving without a valid license, abandonment of certain controlled substances and driving an unsafe vehicle.
•Clayton Keith Crowe, 20, 1406 Perkins Rd., Winder – cruelty to a child, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery against a child under 16, child molestation (three counts) and aggravated sodomy.
•Brittany Danielle Martin, 27, 688 Mulberry Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Raul Ville-Gomez, 25, 344 Fairview Ct., Winder – enticing a child for indecent purposes, child molestation (three counts), statutory rape and aggravated child molestation.
•Javion Laviotrice Maddox, 21, 1201 Casper Ln., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Demetri Quintez Robinson, 29, 694 MLK Jr. Dr., Winder – carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and possession of methamphetatmine.
•Ryan Scott Tittle, 25, 220 Purple Star Ln., Cleveland – probation violation.
•Nathan Avery Attaway, 18, 119 Lily Dr., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Marquise Delonte Harris, 22 366 Mobile Dr., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Dustin G. Wilkes, 17, 46 Second Ave., Winder – criminal trespass.
•Victor Garcia-Calixtro, 28, 211 Campbell Way, Oxnard, California – false imprisonment.
•Timothy Allenby Ritch, 24, 206 Tia Ct., Bethlehem – failure to maintain lane, violating restrictions of driver’s license, reckless driving, speeding and improper passing.
•Pedro Guzman Gonzalez, 29, 1301 Foster Rd., Statham – driving without a valid license and violating Hands-Free Georgia Act.
•Bobby Joe Barnes, 57, 795 City Pond Rd., Winder – probation violation (three counts).
•Fredrick Christopher Jones, 45, 1103 New Lacy Rd., Hoschton – theft by shoplifting (two counts).
•Dylan Lewis Criswell, 24, 952 Dogwood Trl., Winder – probation violation (two counts) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jason Scott Hooker, 34, 303 Anchors Way, Winder – theft by taking and theft by deception.
•Timothy Allen Dooley, 32, 1644 Davenport Rd., Braselton – probation violation.
•Phil Alan Golden, 68, 83 Cypress Pl., Winder – criminal trespass.
•Connie Heard, 43, 1216 Old Monroe Madison Hwy., Monroe – failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
•Elizabeth Ann Robertson, 36, 966 Beaver Hill Dr., Bethlehem – probation violation.
OTHER AGENCY
•Gary Dean Cox, 48, homeless.
•Barry Steven Wagner, 65, 3390 Venture Pkwy., Duluth.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Gerson E. Quinonez-Mendez, 29, 462 McCarty Rd., Statham – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, improper lane change, reckless driving and speeding.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Joseph William Vanderford, 48, 989 Fred Kilcrease Rd., Winder – parole violation and probation violation.
STATHAM
•Kevin McCroskey, 30, 1491 Nolan Store Rd., Madison – possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Noah Higgins, 19, 98 Bishop Woods Ct., Bethlehem – hit-and-run.
WINDER
•Jodi Ficco Wagner, 56, 92 Woodlawn Ave., Winder – possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, drugs to be kept in original container, simple battery-family violence and crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs.
•Francisco Ortiz-Rodriguez, 28, 73 E. Wright St., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Ashley Nicole Miller, 29, 256 Nova St., Huntington, West Virginia – theft by taking, first-degree forgery and giving a false name, address, or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Kristina Joy Haney, 21, 396 Morris Trl., Carnesville – simple battery-family violence.
•Ramon Mora, 41, 69 Jefferson Rd., Statham – driving without a valid license.
•Jerold Travis Head, 26, 78 Richard King Rd., Lavonia – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Cassie Jasmine Jones, 27, 250 W. Dougherty St., Apt. 308, Athens – cursing, abusing an officer making an arrest, disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kevin Richard Mcdougall, 32, 1242 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn – probation violation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and fleeing police.
•Vanessa Ann Sims, 41, 368 Sanders Cir., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Ricky Lavar Thompson, 32, 220 Graham St., Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Adrienne Dawn Graham, 23, 941 Grier Rd., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Andrew James Walkden, 42, 727 Moonlite Trace, Winder – drugs to be kept in original container, open container violation, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and expired license plate.
•Ian Anthony Dewey, 19, 224 Ryan Rd., Winder – driving on a suspended license.
•Mack Bernard Love, 51, 181 Capitol Ave., Winder – theft by shoplifting, possession and use of drug-related objects and probation violation.
•Taras Tarvas Howard, 39, 375 Blackberry Cir., Auburn – disorderly conduct.
•Alexis N. Daniels, 21, 45 Mayberry Ln., Winder – disorderly conduct.
•Amanda Dawn Kenyon, 38, 15 Virginia Ave., Winder – hold for other agency, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Corey Patrick McGivern, 40, 160 N. Broad St., Winder – improper passing on the left, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving on a suspended license, too fast for conditions and reckless driving.
•Dalton Jace Crimm, 28, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – violation of the Hands-Free Georgia Act and driving on a suspended license.
•Raymond Eugene Johnson, 51, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – aggravated assault.
•Shannon Bryant Edwards, 31 2861 Wallace Rd., Gainesville – driving on a suspended license.
•Johnifer Mathis Jackson, 47, 86 Elm St., Winder – public indecency.
•George Edward Greer, 39, 173 Hamilton Ave., Apt. B, Winder – child molestation and public indecency.
