Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Winder Police Department include:
BCSO
•Cameron Eugene Sherman, 31, 5024 Southgate Dr., Gainesville – probation violation.
•Richard Timothy Casper, 52, 128 Mears St., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Gerald Fredricia Dulaney, 39, 210 Dreamland Cir., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and parole violation.
•Phillip Marquis White, 21, 2841 Spring St., Dacula – theft by shoplifting.
•Kenneth Jeffery Gibbs Jr., 40, 514 Windy Trail, Bethlehem – public drunkenness, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (eight counts), solicitation of sodomy, battery (three counts), simple assault and simple battery against a police officer (four counts).
•Traquandis T. White, 25, 202 Windy Hill, Lawrenceville – cruelty to children (two counts), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and theft by shoplifting.
•Cynthia Ann Holloway, 61, 515 Marcel Park, Statham – pedestrian under the influence.
•Rashad Ronald Rolle, 23, 944 Nell Cir., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Amanda Saxon Boss, 33, 295 Seventh Ave., Winder – speeding and second-degree forgery.
•Sean Kelsey Stewart, 41, 705 Summerfield Dr., Winder – public drunkenness.
•Josefina N. Zarate, 21, 2585 Selman Dr., Duluth – driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe, DUI-alcohol, too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
•Mickell Rayanna Rose, 35, 31 Horton St., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Matthew David Chambers, 38, 50 N. Cross Ln., Monroe – driving on a suspended license and failure to maintain lane.
•John Luke Wood, 26, 120 Second St., Apt. 19, Winder – probation violation, held on an active warrant and theft by taking.
•Jeffrey Scott Wilson Jr., 36, 1355 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem – driving on a suspended license, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Charles Francis Gaughan, 57, 1514 Manley Place, Auburn – failure to maintain lane and hit-and-run.
•Madison Keith Martin, 35, 128 Ashwood Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Jeffery Edward Baracco, 36, 43 Sandy Springs Dr., Athens – deposit account fraud (two counts).
•Stanley Dak Ervin, 34, 164 Hwy. 124, Auburn – probation violation.
•Joseph Steven Arther, 61, 305 Booth Rd., Statham – probation violation.
•Vickie Leach Bishop, 57, 900 Church Way, Loganville – driving on the wrong side of the road and DUI-drugs.
•Dustin Otis Powell, 35, 310 Magnolia Way, Monroe – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and probation violation.
•Brittany Renae Everson, 34, 113 Plantation Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting and probation violation.
•William Rodney Gasaway, 36, 778 Chancey Cir. NW, Winder – aggravated stalking and simple assault-family violence.
•Troy Michael Barnhart, 48, 532 Than Skinner Rd., Winder – failure to appear.
•Zachary Adam Cole, 32, 84 Cypress Place, Winder – criminal trespass-family violence.
•James Christopher Broach, 20, 2130 Mergendollar Rd., Good Hope – failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended license.
•Jason Michael Turpin, 41, 1512 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – probation violation.
•Rogelio Tovar Tovar, 30, 1625 Imperial Ct., Norcross – violation of headlights requirement and driving without a valid license.
•Aaron Bailey Potts, 22, 1553 Josh Valley Ln., Lawrenceville – speeding and violation of limited driving permit.
•Jose Juan Ortiz, 37, 144 Lily Dr., Winder – driving on a suspended license, no insurance and failure to appear.
•Eric Lee Hetherington, 44, 327 Second Ave., Winder – failure to appear.
•Cristal Bedolla-Medina, 35, 132 Lily Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Ashley Nicole Miller, 29, 256 Nova St., Huntington, West Virginia – failure to appear.
•Gabriela Juarez-Hernandez, 35, 870 Laurel Ln., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•George William Pickett Jr., 56, 47 Creekwood Rd., Winder – failure to maintain lane, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and fleeing police.
•Tony Lamar Boone, 54, homeless, Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Brittany Danielle Little, 29, 40 Maynard St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, theft by taking, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Donna Lynn Boone, 57, homeless, Statham – drugs to be kept in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and open container violation.
•Feleshia Chamain Smith, 35, 501 Pine Park St., Monroe – probation violation.
•Michael Shawn Allen, 45, 228 Cumberland Way SE, Smyrna – probation violation.
•James Terry Moon, 31, 5503 Saddle Club Rd., Gainesville – loitering.
•Raymond Alvin Murrell Jr., 19, 690 Melinda Dr., Winder – theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Angela Kaye Beaty, 19, 392 Emma Dr., Winder – speeding in construction zone and racing on streets.
•Joseph Lee Thompson, 19, 824 Than Skinner Rd., Winder – speeding in construction zone and racing on streets.
OTHER AGENCY
•David Ray Graham, 33, 400 Bramble Ct., Woodstock.
•Linzell Baker Primous, 54, 3066 San Jose Dr., Decatur.
•Randi Lonon Perez, 34, 4800 Hwy. 83, Good Hope.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Brandon Kerr Lagos, 47, 3205 Plantation Run Dr., Loganville – probation violation.
WINDER
•Alvin W. McFall, 48, 169 W. Athens St., Winder – expired license plate and failure to appear.
•Adelfa Ramirez-Cruz, 53, 124 Second St., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Daniel Charles, 24, 1307 Clear Stream Ridge, Auburn – no insurance, knowingly driving a vehicle on a suspended registration, possession and use of drug-related objects and tag light required.
•Mattelyn Joann Martin, 19, 160 W. Candler St., Winder – battery-family violence.
•Victoria Jean Trotter, 21, 160 W. Candler St., Winder – battery-family violence.
•Cheyanne Christine Maslin, 19, 2472 Clubhouse Ln., Statham – battery and first-degree cruelty to children.
•Thomas Alexander Glass, 27, 476 Ashton Cir., Lawrenceville – speeding, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, open container violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Justin Eugene Hammond, 23, 301 Russell Cemetery Rd., Winder – loitering, public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Leeanna Marie Geiger, 37, 1259 Stewart Lake Ct., Monroe – duty upon hitting an unattended vehicle and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Danny Eugene Ledbetter, 56, 97 Circle Dr., Winder – possession of methamphetamine.
•Michael J. Watson, 32, 112 E. Wright St., Apt. 8, Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Barbara Elaine Blair, 59, 203 Mt. Moriah Rd, Auburn – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Darius Nathan Bailey, 21, 5347 Fernbrook Falls Ct., Flowery Branch – simple battery and disorderly conduct.
•Michelle Alane Arnold-Barwick, 28, 1050 Connolly Dr., Elko, Nevada – possession of use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Samantha Brooke Graciani, 27, 283 Ryan Rd., Winder – disorderly conduct.
•Kenzie Lamar Sapp, 33, 308 Johnson Dr. Braselton – Georgia resident has 60 days to change name or address, refusal to sign citation, disorderly conduct and expired license plate.
•Ricardo Ramon Mounger, 37, homeless – probation violation.
•Kelsey Leigh Timms, 22, 1483 Hwy. 124, Auburn – probation violation (four counts).
•Kenneth Clay Dukes, 20, 522 Corinth Church Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•William Andrew Kinsey, 46, 278 Third St., Statham – aggravated stalking.
•Rafael Suacedo Zapata, 33, 462 McCarty Rd., Statham – driving without a valid license.
•Stephen Harvey Mercer, 64, 255 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson – driving on a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.