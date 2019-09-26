Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Anthony Robert Miller, 31, 1396 High Sierra Ct., Lawrenceville – probation violation.
•Micah Antonio Logan, 21, 307 Spring Creek Ln., Sandy Springs – violation of classes of licenses and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Nikita Sheree Riley, 42, 473 Bramden Cir., Lawrenceville – second-degree criminal damage to property and possession of methamphetamine.
BRASELTON
•Maomi Jhene Casteel, 46, 1399 Traditions Way, Jefferson – theft by shoplifting.
BCSO
•Jennifer Ann Hoff, 44, 2668 Wynter Snow Run, Bethlehem – criminal trespass, following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and interference with government property.
•Keelee Rian Green, 40, 928 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Winder – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and simple battery-family violence.
•Haley Rebecca Vanderford, 27, 175 Buena Vista St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts), possession of a schedule II controlled substance (three counts) and possession of methamphetamine.
•Kevin Richard McDougald, 32, 1242 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn – possession of methamphetamine.
•Brittany Leigh Clarke, 32, 1165 Thurston Snow Rd., Good Hope – theft by taking and theft by deception (five counts).
•Derix Ocravius Mapp, 44, 232 Sherwood Dr., Winder – deposit account fraud.
•Patrick Hilton Edwards, 32, 450 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Andrew Carl Gutermann, 21, 4701 Wills Pl., Woodstock – DUI-alcohol-less safe and following too closely.
•Cristobal Acosta Martinez, 21, 443 Smith Mill Rd., Winder – simple assault-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence.
•Sanford Lee Roberts, 62, 82 Giles Rd., Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Chelsea Nicole Worrell, 24, 914 Dogwood Trl., Winder – probation violation (three counts).
•Zara Ann Ramey Ward, 51, 835 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Tabitha Gail Moon, 47, 1744 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham – theft by shoplifting and probation violation.
•Yasmin Lewis-Nero, 34, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting.
•Paulaisha Bernice Nero, 36, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting.
•Heriberto Torruco-Elston, 35, 819 Georgetowne Dr., Winder – simple assault-family violence.
•Robert Eugene Duvall, 37, 1015 Lakemount Dr., Gainesville – probation violation (two counts).
•Brittany Nicole Bowyer, 30, 8601 Roberts Dr., Apt. 1409, Atlanta – probation violation.
•Mary Lorraine Wolak, 23, 1251 Cabin Bridge Rd., Bethlehem – failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended license.
•Jimmy Ryan House, 28, 1091 Clacktown Rd., Winder – probation violation (three counts) and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Joshua Todd Mason, 34, 5530 Center Hill Church Rd., Loganville – simple battery.
•Breanne Marie Jarvis, 25, 367 Sanders St., Winder – aggravated stalking.
•Nikolas Gazetas, 21, 1525 Laurel Crossing Pkwy., Buford – theft by taking.
•Tegra Nishell Butler, 30, 135 Martha St., Winder – tampering with evidence (two counts).
•Tyler Michael Pritchett, 20, 1163 Victron Rd., Hoschton – battery-family violence, criminal trespass-family violence and obstructing a person making an emergency phone call.
•Troy Lee Allred, 47, 346 Centennial Dr., Bethlehem – criminal trespass-family violence, second-degree criminal damage to property and aggravated assault.
•Charles Dachon Perry, 28, 3737 Wolverton Cir., Lithonia – probation violation.
•Jessica Ivy Ferguson, 37, 136 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham – interference with custody.
•Ray Shawn Watson, 26, 176 Pine St., Jefferson – burglary (two counts), theft by taking, simple assault-family violence (two counts), aggravated stalking (two counts) and criminal trespass-family violence.
•Dechera Nicole Smith, 26, 192 Graham St., Winder – probation violation.
•Jerrica A. Hardeman, 30, 331 Dreamland Ct., Winder – DUI-endangering a child under 14, DUI-alcohol-less safe and speeding.
•Victor M. McGuire, 26, 133 Pine Needle Dr., Commerce – probation violation.
•Lewis Clinton Miles, 50, 2984 Freemans Mill Rd., Dacula – probation violation.
•Joshua Dean Futch, 42,1661 Prince Mill Rd., Bishop – probation violation.
•Damien Lee Stephens, 34, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder – obstructing a person making an emergency phone call, cruelty to children and battery-family violence.
•Matthew Hoke McDaniel, 36, 91 Albert Ln., Jefferson – deposit account fraud.
•Lisa Diann Wilson, 33, 1355 Loganville Hwy., Bethlehem – cruelty to children, criminal trespass-family violence, simple assault-family violence and battery-family violence.
•Mark Warren Sneddon, 48, 2582 Oak Bluff Dr., Dacula – violating restrictions of driver’s license, failure to maintain lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
PROBATION/PAROLE
•Tyrek Elijah Ford, 21, 7206 Russell Rd., Durham, North Carolina – probation violation.
•Tony Aaron Thomas, 28, 418 Wilshire Ln., Bethlehem – probation violation.
STATHAM
•Leroy Jackson, 62, 572 Peters St., Statham – open container violation.
•Alyssa Babecka, 20, 2118 Broad St., Statham – simple battery-family violence (two counts).
•Bruce Justin Smith, 53, 247 First St., Statham – battery-family violence.
•Madeline Kate Smith, 22, 247 First St., Statham – battery-family violence.
•Lamont Howard, 57, 1744 Doc McLocklin Rd., Statham – expired license plate, no insurance and driving without a valid license.
WINDER
•Eric Lamar Thomas, 36, 418 Northridge Ln., Winder – terroristic threats and acts and simple assault.
•Nicholas Brian Pittman, 36, 5457 Oakfern Trl., Flowery Branch – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Mack Bernard Love, 51, 181 Capitol Ave., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Parise Latrell Isaac II, 20, 201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Heather Leanne Teets, 33, 18 E. Wright St., Winder – disturbing the peace.
•Tarvial Shantarus Moss, 40, 833 Castilla Way, Winder – obstructing a person making an emergency phone call and criminal trespass-family violence.
•Scott Darrell Roya, 46, 264 Wood Ave., Winder – violation of limited driving permit.
•Jonathan Kayshun Lewis, 26, 10 Waverly Ln., Winder – simple assault-family violence.
•Aperil Hatfield Sellers, 44, 180 Carleton Gold Trl., Dacula – driving on a suspended license.
•Hugo Michael Lopez-Vincente, 22, 124 Second St., Winder – simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
•Dylan Charles Ashley, 20, 205 Griffith St. N., Winder – failure to appear.
•Tavaris Dejuan Latimore, 29, 103 Court St., Monroe – failure to maintain lane, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Ashley Brooke Reese, 30, 186 Giles Rd., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Nathan Avery Attaway, 18, 362 Jefferson Ave., Bogart – theft by taking.
•Elijah Wynn, 17, 2707 Cove View Ct., Dacula – theft by taking (two counts), entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Kerry Dwayne Perkins, 56, 23 Duke Cir., Winder – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Kenneth Allan Kurtz, 51, 93 E. Midland Ave., Winder – disorderly conduct.
•Danny Sexton, 37, 1603 Colton Landing Rd., Winder – failure to maintain lane, speeding and reckless driving.
•Tracy Scott Wood, 51, 118 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder – pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge of road when sidewalk not available and pedestrian under the influence.
•Martin Sanchez Perales, 63, 162 Celestial Run, Winder – speeding and driving on a suspended license.
•Jeremy Mark Reese, 17, 74 Church St., Winder – terroristic threats and acts.
•Brittany Nicole Casper, 26, 5959 John Burrruss Rd., Cumming – possession of methamphetamine.
•James Wesley Ware, 59, 202 Dreamland Cir., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, pedestrian to walk on shoulder away from edge of road when sidewalk not available and public drunkenness.
•Stephanie Nichole Armor, 34, 547 Fagan Dr., Inman, South Carolina – theft by deception.
•James Benjamin Britt, 40, 689 Mulberry Rd., Winder – DUI-intoxicating substances and stopping on railroad tracks.
•Natasha Ann Hull, 39, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – probation violation.
•Katherine Nicole David, 27, 1436 Hog Mountain Rd., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and theft by taking.
•Dion Mario Davis, 44, 166 N. Fifth Ave., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
