Arrests made by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments and the Georgia State Patrol include:
AUBURN
•Troy Joseph Beagle, 17, 137 Springbrook Dr., Auburn – simple battery-family violence.
•Albert Hamilton Lutz, 54, 196 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•James Everett Weathers, 42, 1503 Quail Run, Auburn – possession of methamphetamine.
BCSO
•Rasaan Jaquan Griffith, 18, 225 Daley Ave., Winder – disrupting a public school.
•Lon William Martin, 34, 125 Sylvan Rd., Athens – probation violation.
•Matthew Michael Hatcher, 35, 112 Fair Oaks Dr., Athens – probation violation.
•Kisha Dawn Harrison, 39, 2882 Florance Dr., Gainesville – theft by receiving stolen property, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and probation violation.
•Courtney Keith Zachery, 32, 323 Chimney Trace Dr., Winder – probation violation (three counts).
•Michael Scott Black, 47, 3025 Cedar Ridge Rd., Commerce – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, second-degree cruelty to children (three counts) and driving on a suspended license.
•Joshua Blue Pruitt, 39, 15 Mimosa St., Winder – probation violation (three counts).
•Brent Kyle Brooks, 28, 143 Quail Valley Rd., Apt. B, Auburn – probation violation.
•Ryan Jeffrey Quinn, 28, 1173 Atlanta Hwy. NW, Auburn – probation violation.
•Jonathan Lane Orr, 42, 2075 Ellenburg Rd., Quitman – theft by taking (three counts), second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of tools for the commission of a crime (three counts) and entering an automobile with intent to commit a felony (three counts).
•Jesse Nicholas Mott, 31, 200 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – criminal trespass, theft by shoplifting and theft by taking.
•Alexis Shiann Davis, 21, 5982 Patillo Ln., Lithonia – probation violation.
•Lanee Lashaun Butler, 46, 181 Capitol Ave., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Diego Joe Gonzalez, 22, 3588 Mansfield Ln., Snellville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, hit-and-run and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•Israel Dominguez, 20, 215 Pine Valley, Lawrenceville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Darryl Harrison Long, 59, 2405 Peace Cir., Statham – driving too fast for conditions, failure to obey a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, driving on a suspended license, hit-and-run and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Robert Allan Brown, 36, 204 Oceanliner Dr., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Armani Chanel Brown, 23, 206 Second St., Winder – failure to appear.
•Roberto Fausto Callejas-Hernandez, 31, 234 Daley Ave., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence, simple battery-family violence (two counts) and battery-family violence (two counts).
•Mary Gail Poteat, 56, 1395 Hwy. 124, Auburn – possession of methamphetamine.
•Tracie Jean Hollis, 44, 723 Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder – possession of methamphetamine.
•Infinity Rachelle Gordon, 26, 32 Hwy. 211 SE, Statham – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Joshua William Wilson, 33, 201 Deer Run Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Alvaro Martinez, 19, 1112 Owens Cir., Bethlehem – simple battery and second-degree criminal damage to property.
•Adriana Cardenas, 40, 314 Hammond Dr., Monroe – possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Lindsey Deanna Wicker, 31, 314 Hammond Dr., Monroe – possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
•Matthew Dustin Wade, 33, 5342 Milieo Place, Lilburn – probation violation (five counts).
•Robert Wayne Griffin, 44, 19421 Santa Elena Dr., Fort Myers, Florida – DUI-alcohol-less safe, and duty on striking an unattended vehicle.
•Tony Aaron Thomas, 28, 418 Wilshire Ln., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Robert Zachary Wilson, 26, 79 Bowman Mill Rd. SE, Winder – probation violation (three counts).
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Austin Thomas Cash, 22, 52 Beech Creek Cir., Winder – failure to appear.
•Brittany Laine Panchou, 23, 308 Scott Alex Cir., Auburn – probation violation, failure to appear, DUI-intoxicating substances and seat belts violation (adults).
OTHER AGENCY
•Casey Ryan Crawford, 43, 2821 Crabapple Ln., Dacula.
•Argentina Octavis Powell, 41, 2969 River Court Park, Decatur.
•Karly Brook Cartwright, 28, 705 Davis Rd., Lawrenceville.
STATHAM
•Mang Yang, 58, 181 Jefferson St., Statham – third-degree cruelty to children (two counts) and simple battery-family violence (two counts).
•Gordon Lee Conley, 39, 391 Sunset Dr., Statham – simple battery-family violence and obstructing a person making an emergency phone call.
WINDER
•Jaylen James Fortson, 18, 533 Terrapin Ln., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, criminal trespass-family violence, aggravated assault, entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft (five counts), theft by taking (eight counts) and burglary.
•Nargel Freedman Carter, 27, 485 Lexington Dr., Lawrenceville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Edward Divonte Wright, 27, 485 Lexington Dr., Lawrenceville – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Garrett Alexander Hance, 28, 3302 Flat Run Dr., Bethlehem – public drunkenness.
•Elijah Arthur Mosley, 20, 120 Mary Glen Rd., Toccoa – probation violation.
•Adrian Rojo, 35, 5430 Hillview Dr. SW, Oxford – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obscured or missing license plates and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Robert Frank Mullin, 20, 619 Bowling Ln., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Danielle Yvonne Johnson, 37, 86 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – disturbing the peace.
•Antony Jamaine Jackson, 37, 231 Graham St., Winder – disturbing the peace.
•Feng Tou Yang, 30, 186 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn – driving without a valid license.
•Marissa Karolyne Carr, 22, 442 Miracle Ct., Hoschton – possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on a suspended license, speeding and DUI-drugs.
•Allen George Cowles, 70, 933 Grier Rd., Winder – disorderly conduct.
•Troy Isaac Bedwell, 23, 490 Barnett Shoals Rd., Athens – failure to appear.
•Robert Wayne Griffin, 44, 19421 Santa Elena Dr., Fort Myers, Florida – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation and DUI-multiple substances.
•Brandon McDaniel-Waddell, 25, 253 Apperson Dr., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, simple battery-family violence and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
