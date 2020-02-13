Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Auburn and Winder police departments and Georgia State Patrol include:
AUBURN
•Tyler Gaige Clark, 26, 775 Kennesaw Dr., Forest Park – battery-family violence.
BARROW COUNTY
•Austin Lane Lee, 20, 984 Mundy’s Mill Rd., Jonesboro – criminal trespass, drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Stephen Brent Greeson, 45, 344 Lakeview Dr., Winder – failure to maintain a lane and driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe.
•Nyrieah Recole Howard, 19, 2848 Shadowstone Way, Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Jerry Trimaine Carruth, 39, 1926 Ethridge Rd., Jefferson – battery-family violence (two counts) and aggravated assault.
•Marquize Maurice Jackson, 30, 467 Smith Mill Rd., Winder – battery, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (two counts), possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance (two counts), possession of a schedule I controlled substance, fleeing police, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, striking a fixed object, hit-and-run, driving while unlicensed, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Jason Wade Bullock, 45, 238 Hillside Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Brandon Decarlo Davenport, 38, 821 Mather Ct., Stone Mountain – probation violation.
•Heather Marie Knight, 42, 286 Hillside Ct., Winder – probation violation.
•Jordan Terrell Lipscomb, 21, 861 Hwy. 98, Winder – crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession of methamphetamine, theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Steve Benny Joseph, 19, 3503 Bridge Walk Dr., Lawrenceville – purchasing alcoholic beverages by people below the legal age, failure to maintain lane, speeding and DUI-under 21.
•Zachary Ryan Bass, 21, 1673 Trey Ln., Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Mark Anthony Atkinson, 31, 1573 Downing Creek Rd., Dacula – fleeing police, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and driving on a suspended license.
•James Roland Ward, 54, 835 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder – failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine.
•Ana Rafaela Leyva, 62, 1038 Octavia Ct., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Anisleidis Leyva, 32, 1525 Farmington Way, Winder – drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and theft by shoplifting.
•Bobby Daniel Pugh, 57, 22 Windsor Dr., Winder – open container violation, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, improper parking on road, passing on the shoulder of road, fleeing police, following too closely, improper passing, hit-and-run and disorderly conduct.
•Matthew Gerald Durham, 26, 113 Plantation Rd., Winder – theft by taking, financial transaction card fraud, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and probation violation.
•Austin Tyler Edgeworth, 20, 5999 Bark Camp Rd., Murrayville – probation violation.
•Danny Keith McDougald, 55, 405 Cedar Valley Trail, Winder – probation violation.
•Katharine Louise Bowman, 49, 434 Blueberry Ln., Winder – probation violation.
•Tyler C. Hatter, 26, 6509 Alford Way, Lithonia – probation violation.
•William Roger Woodall, 54, 391 Price St., Statham – deposit account fraud.
•Justin Alexander Robinson, 25, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn – probation violation.
•Jeffrey Scot Cannon, 42, 664 Wylie McGuire Rd., Statham – third-degree cruelty to children, simple assault-family violence and aggravated assault.
•Jose A. Rosales, 23, 38 Herald Dr., Bethlehem – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on a suspended license and DUI-multiple substances.
•Corissa Bettis Laws, 33, 3305 Westheimer Rd., Stone Mountain – driving on a suspended license.
•Zachary Dan Grissom, 27, 3276 Northside Parkway NW, Atlanta – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and battery.
•Towanna N. Burgess, 35, 42 Lee St., Winder – probation violation.
•Micah James Mitchell, 49, 159 Stillwood Dr., Newnan – probation violation.
•Joni Mae Osier, 34, 343 Cedar Creek Rd., Winder – contempt of Superior Court.
•Michael M. Morgan, 25, 340 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder – operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid license and driving on a suspended license.
•Bryan Patrick McNeese, 38, 852 Manning Gin Rd., Monroe – battery against a person who is 65 or older, kidnapping, exploitation of elder persons and probation violation (four counts).
•Michael Deric Nailey, 41, 764 Dee Kennedy Rd., Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Christopher Allen Jones, 38, 110 Plantation Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, failure to obey a stop sign, possession of methamphetamine (three counts) and violation of standards for a turn signal.
•Reggie Nelson Hickman, 47, 65 Wellington Dr., Hull – probation violation.
•Andrew Joseph Mann, 30, 29 Main St., Auburn – theft by taking, false statements and writings and inmate in custody for court only.
•Gregory Scott Moss, 54, homeless – simple battery-family violence.
•Christina Joye Davis, 29, 271 E. Wright St., Winder – simple assault-family violence and second-degree damage to property.
•Gerald Walter Dulaney, 59, 596 Eighth St., Statham – probation violation.
•Jeffery Wayne Okelley, 47, 399 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder – driving without a valid license.
•Melissa F. Treadwell, 47, 1522 Winter Park, Statham – failure to maintain a lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Emily Maria Munoz, 22, 588 Eighth St., Statham – DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Brian Daniel Smith, 51, 1655 Trey Ln., Winder – battery-family violence.
•Kathryn Michelle Moore, 36, 7154 Turner Lake Rd. NW, Covington – probation violation.
•Shawn William Berns, 32, no address given – probation violation.
•Brandon Christopher Butler, 29, 310 Caesar Rd., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Brittany Leigh Clarke, 32, 1165 Thurston Snow Rd., Good Hope – theft by deception (five counts).
•Justin Christopher Yale, 23, 723 Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder – possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal trespass.
•Amy Michelle Stillwell, 34, 915 Nature Trail, Bethlehem – drugs to be kept in original container, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and criminal trespass.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Sandra Kay Nanfeldtlott, 63, 195 Hidden Hill Rd., Athens – first-degree homicide by vehicle and failure to obey stop sign.
OTHER AGENCY
•Jesse Allen Stephens, 24, Green Valley Dr., Winder.
•Jharion Syone Spencer, 20, 180 Deep Springs Way, Covington.
WINDER
•Stella Christina Hammond, 40, 354 Emily Cir., Winder – probation violation, giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, loitering and disturbing the peace.
•David Rivera, 24, 4075 Poplar Springs Rd., Gainesville – possession and use of drug-related objects, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony.
•Cheyenne Faith Simerly, 21, 310 Dreamland Ct., Winder – simple battery-family violence.
•Dante Akeem Abraham, 30, 1095 Hunters Crossing Ln., Monroe – stopping on railroad tracks and DUI-drugs.
•Timothy Craig Hall Jr., 31, 191 Dreamland Cir., Winder – probation violation and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Ruthie Elizabeth Clements, 20, 543 Walton Dr., Bethlehem – possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Jerome Jerry Dawson, 58, 1852 Commons View Cir., Snellville – driving on a suspended license.
•Denzell Omar Davis, 27, 172 Highland Park Dr., Athens – driving on a suspended license.
•Claudia Denice Rodriguez, 43, 34 E. New St., Winder – public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
•Ricky Billings Jr., 58, 235 Sycamore Dr., Athens – failure to obey a traffic control device and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Brittany Danielle Downer, 32, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens – crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, possession of cocaine, knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended registration, no insurance and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Jonathan Andrew Pierce, 18, 206 Second St., Apt. 29, Winder – purchasing alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age and criminal trespass.
•William Blake Pierce, 19, 206 Second St., Apt. 29, Winder – purchasing alcoholic beverages by a person below the legal age, littering and criminal trespass.
•Jaelle Laetitia Payoute, 33, 391 Pinnacle Dr., Winder – window tint violation, driving without a valid license, open container violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Ronda L. Silzewski, 50, 5234 Wheat St., Covington – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on a suspended license and DUI-multiple substances.
•Michael Douglas Huff, 52, 494 Valleyview Dr., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Ryan M. McCormack, 44, 112 Lanthier St., Winder – public drunkenness.
•Ryne Christopher Hood, 33, 1661 Kennesaw Due West Rd. NW, Kennesaw – failure to appear.
•Patrick James Nerber, 51, 369 Mobile Dr., Winder – failure to appear.
•Sheria Shiraye Broome, 39, 8177 Mountain Pass, Riverdale – attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud.
•Stanley Nathaniel Burgess, 51, 40 Williams Ct., Apt. D, Winder – theft by taking and robbery.
•Zamaiah Anes Johnson, 17, 215 Dreamland Cir., Winder – simple assault-family violence and disorderly conduct.
•Daniel David Parham, 52, 206 Second St., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Johnifer Mathis Jackson, 48, 86 Elm St., Winder – possession of cocaine, crossing guard lines of a correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs, battery and public drunkenness.
•Imani A. Scott-Blackwell, 24, 870 N. Chase St., Athens – failure to appear.
