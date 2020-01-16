Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•A Winder man was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, driving on a suspended license and crossing the guard line of a correctional facility with drugs. He was stopped on Atlanta Highway after an officer identified his vehicle as belonging to him and he had a suspended license. Officers found two bags of methamphetamine and a glass pipe in a gym bag. When he was taken to the Barrow County jail, a bag of suspected methamphetamine was found on him.
•Two people, a Snellville man and a woman, were charged with drug violations after a traffic stop of a car seen on Kilcrease Road with an unknown insurance status. The man was arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, no insurance and no driver’s license. The woman was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. Officers found three bags of suspected methamphetamine, two bags of suspected marijuana, an electronic scale, rolling papers, plastic bags and a glass pipe. The man said the woman had a “diabetic episode” and he was trying to get her to a hospital.
•A Buford woman was cited for failing to maintain a lane of travel and for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a traffic stop at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Carl-Bethlehem Road. The woman admitted to having a “couple of grams” of the drug in her center console for herself and said she had just picked up about four grams in Gwinnett County for $70 for a friend of hers.
•A woman with an outstanding Barrow County warrant was arrested standing at a cash register in an Auburn restaurant.
•A Duluth man was arrested for an outstanding warrant in Gwinnett County after a traffic stop on Parks Mill Road.
•An Auburn woman said her child’s father called their son and told him he would take him to see fireworks New Year’s Eve. The mother said he could not go. The man and woman have no legal custody agreement about their son.
•An Auburn woman was arrested for driving on a suspended license and charged with violation of headlights requirement after a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Church Road.
•An Auburn man was held on an outstanding warrant from Barrow County after a domestic call involving his ex-wife. The man was drunk, an officer reported, and the woman said she wanted him to leave the house.
•An Auburn woman was held on a Barrow County warrant after a call on River Glen Road to help the Division of Family and Children Services.
•An officer served citations for a Wynfield Court house after several complaints that utilities were off at the house, but a man was living there. The man said he was the boyfriend of the owner, who left because her mother died in Virginia. He said neighbors let him use their bathroom and gave him water to pour in the toilet to flush.
