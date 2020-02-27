Incidents reported recently to the Winder Police Department include:
•A total of 15 people were charged after two drinking incidents on Springdale Drive. Eleven people were charged after a call Feb. 14. In the first incident, six people were charged with underage drinking. One was charged for giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer and underage drinking. One was charged with underage drinking and having multiple identifications on him after a South Carolina license was found in his wallet. One was arrested for underage drinking and a disorderly house. Four people were charged Feb. 16 at the same apartment with underage drinking at an apartment. Eight other people, including three juveniles, were released. The leasee of the apartment also was charged with maintaining a disorderly house. Officers said “several open containers (were) in plain view.”
•A man said his Honda Civic was stolen from a local business, where he left it because it was smoking.
•A man on East Wright Street said a cooler that looks like a Snap-on tool box was taken from his front porch.
•A clerk at a local store said a man took three Pop Pod vaping devices and did not pay for them.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop on South Jackson Street.
•A Winder man said someone bought a cell phone from a Verizon Wireless store in Florida in December 2019 using “some type” of his identifying information. He said he did not authorize the cell phone purchase.
•A Winder man said he was notified by a T-Mobile account alert that a phone upgrade, costing $80 was made in Vero Beach, Florida Feb. 17. The man said he was not in Florida that day or any day recently.
•A Winder man said a check was stolen from his truck and later cashed for $927.
•A Winder man said someone stole a Volvo parked at a gas station and he saw it on the top of a concrete curb. Damage was done to the front end of the car — the bumper and grill.
•A Lawrenceville woman was held on a warrant from Gwinnett County after a noise complaint was registered at a local hotel.
•A Winder woman was arrested for simple battery-family violence and simple assault-family violence after a domestic argument between her husband and her on Apperson Drive. Both were drunk, an officer said.
•A Winder woman said she was using her computer to visit websites such as Craigslist and Gmail when she got an error message. She said she talked to a man identified as being with Microsoft. He told her she must send $2,500 in gift cards to him to remove the rest of the balance. The officer said no evidence exists except the woman’s testimony document that the loss occurred; the gift cards have not been verified; and the account statements have not been reviewed.
•Vandalism was reported at the Community Farm of the Winder Housing Authority. A watering system was broken and plants and seeds were lost in the flood.
•A Winder woman on Exchange Boulevard said a Moncler jacket, valued at $1,000, was stolen from her Kia while she was at work.
•A man who said he was a “loss prevention officer” for a Buford car dealer said he found a Chevrolet Malibu that was reported stolen in October. It was ruled a dispute between a woman and the car dealership.
•An employee of a local church said she was told a credit card she used to reserve a room was rejected. Later she was told there were two charges for a state inmate care package. Only one charge was processed. Three others were declined.
•An officer made a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram pickup truck and recognized the vehicle and driver from a previous encounter. He was arrested during that incident for a suspended license, suspended registration on the truck and no insurance. He was charged in the second stop with suspended registration and violation of the seat belt law.
•A Winder man was charged with driving on a suspended license and possession of drug-related materials after a traffic stop on North Avenue. The man was “hindering the investigation” of another traffic stop. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow for treatment of an ankle injury.
•A Statham man was arrested for driving without a valid license after a traffic stop in the area of East May and North Jackson streets.
•A Jefferson man was charged with driving on a suspended license after a traffic stop in the area of West May and South Beulah streets.
•A vehicle fire, suspected as a case of arson, was investigated on Lily Drive.
•A Buford man was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe and speeding after a traffic stop on West May Street. The man’s vehicle was going 58 mph in a 45-mph zone.
•An Auburn man was arrested on charges of possession and use of drug-related objects and safety belt violation after a traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue near West Midland Avenue.
•A Winder man was charged with firing a gun and reckless conduct after he said he shot a gun that his cousin brought to his house. He said he “accidentally” shot the gun and hit a car in the drive. He said his cousin usually had blanks in his guns, but that was not the case here.
•A Stephens man was charged with multiple violations after a domestic dispute at a local hotel. The man was in the hotel room and was held on an outstanding Barrow County warrant. The dispute had been between a woman in the room and another man. The man arrested was held on the warrant. When he got out of the car at the jail, an officer saw a “white crystal substance” on his hoodie and particles in the floorboard. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the methamphetamine in the car and possession of heroin found in the room, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of drug-related objects found in the room.
