Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments include:
AUBURN
•Alicia Morgan Gonzalez, 18, 322 Goldenrod Ln., Auburn – simple battery-family violence.
BCSO
•Jeffrey Chandler Hall, 49, 380 Kay Dr., Winder – driving on a suspended license and driving under the influence of intoxicating substances.
•Gregory Renaldo Powell, 40, 1234 Willow Dr., Auburn – driving under the influence of alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain lane.
•Lisa Grace Love, 49, 288 Hillside Ct., Auburn – possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•George William Ramsey, 29, 5057 Balus Dr., Gainesville – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule II controlled substance (two counts), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts), giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•William Todd Ballew, 47, 283 Englewood Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Omari Glenn Riden, 34, 66 Buena Vista St., Winder – child support.
•Janelle Marie Lohnes, 29, 711 ½ E. Church St., Monroe – probation violation.
•Joshua Ryan Kitchens, 35, 76 Picklesimon Rd., Winder – theft by deception, party to a crime and theft by taking (two counts).
•Oleg Petrovich Motresku, 31, 15127 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn – insufficient use of turn signals, seat belt violation (adults), failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper passing (two counts) and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts).
•Davy Macio Holloman, 47, 608 Harris St., Monroe – aggravated stalking.
•Amberly Lynn Webb, 35, 1111 Bethlehem Rd., Winder – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Boris Alan Figueroa, 21, 1475 Sedgefield Trl., Bethlehem – speeding, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and class D license holder operating vehicle between midnight and 6 a.m.
•Adam Halley Morris, 33, no address given – possession and use of drug-related objects and disorderly conduct.
•Maxine Elain Erwin, 42, 160 Hickman Dr., Athens – speeding and driving on a suspended license.
•Aja Simone Hall, 28, 846 Cooks Hill Rd., Madison – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and theft by receiving stolen property.
•Chasity Marie Jackson, 29, 373 Mobile Dr., Winder – theft by taking, burglary and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Javaia Anquan Thrasher, 36, no address given – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Richard Adam Parker, 36, 292 Nancy St., Winder – probation violation.
•Amanda Helen Browning, 30, 2083 Collins Hill Rd., Lawrenceville – theft by shoplifting.
•Gloria Marie Jones, 51, 64 Main St., Auburn – theft by shoplifting.
•Rachel Nicole Norris, 22, 4793 Rabun Dr., Douglasville – open container violation, speeding and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Won Young Oh, 46, 9240 Prestwich Club Dr., Duluth – improper lane change, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, expired license plate, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving on a suspended license and DUI-drugs.
•David Lawrence Crocitto, 32, 709 Muirfield Dr., Winder – failure to report an accident.
•Gabriella Leigh McFarland, 25, 709 Muirfield Dr., Winder – false statements and writings.
•Marquez Dabonta Johnson, 38, 275 Camelot Dr., Athens – probation violation (two counts).
•Jordan Terrell Lipscomb, 20, 1790 Riverchase Cir., Conyers – theft by shoplifting.
•Taylor Rae Ethridge, 24, 346 Ashton Way, Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and probation violation.
•Richard Shane Brooks, 32, 4332 Edwards Rd., White Plains – probation violation.
•Sammy Wayne Burks, 49, 295 E. Wright St., Winder – simple battery.
•Kerry Edward Queen, 57, 749 Moon Bridge Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Taylor Danielle Khaleequzzaman, 23, 180 Hillcrest Ave., Fayetteville – probation violation.
•Christopher Allen Patrick, 21, 115 Holsenbeck School Rd., Winder – theft by taking.
•Shewanda Lashea Dotson, 38, 2120 Cardell Rd., Austell – party to a crime.
•Mallory Ann Mullinax, 23, 326 Cobblestone Rd., Auburn – simple battery and probation violation.
•Alexis Sharick Norman, 24, 103 Memorial St., Lawrenceville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Megan Marie Moore, 30, 223 Baker St., Statham – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Lykendra Lejai Malone, 24, 271 E. Wright St., Winder – theft by taking.
•Melinda Janet Delgado, 49, 105 Overlook Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Lamont Howard, 57, 2011 Venture St., Statham – battery.
•George William Pickett Jr., 55, 178 Creekwood Rd., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Andrew Edward Mann, 32, 469 Hwy. 60, Hoschton – probation violation.
•Mark Narciso, 56, 1483 Hwy. 124, Auburn – battery-family violence, simple battery-family violence and obstructing a person making an emergency phone call.
•Ebony Ladawn Landers, 20, 550 Tanners Ln., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Phillip Kristopher Wilson, 41, 113 Thornton Rd., Winder – sexual exploitation of children.
•Christopher Lee Bernal, 52, 118B Woodlawn Ave., Winder – probation violation.
•Dustie Dawn McDowell, 35, 4631 Cedar Dr., Loganville – possession and use of drug-related objects, dumping waste under 500 pounds or 100 cubic feet in volume and possession of methamphetamine.
•Andrew Ivy Phillips, 36, 1310 Baylor Dr., Bethlehem – theft by taking.
•Marlon Jermaine Hooks, 38, 1301 Hillendale Dr., Lithonia – failure to appear.
•Tracie Jean Hollis, 44, 723 Smith Cemetery Rd., Winder – simple assault, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, pointing a gun at another person and aggravated assault.
•Maria Leticia Garcia-Negrete, 34, 462 McCarty Rd., Statham – reckless conduct (two counts).
OTHER AGENCY
•Jacob Ellijah Jones, 24, 3481 Hwy. 330, Statham.
•Paul Edward Nelkie, 49, 2120 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson – driving on a suspended license and hold for another agency.
•Crystal Marie Edmonds, 34, 1335 Herrington Rd., Duluth.
STATHAM
•Rhonda Leigh Hutchins, 33, 1844 Broad St., Statham – battery-family violence.
•Shanda Coltrain Gould, 44, 1884 Broad St., Statham – terroristic threats.
•Luis Antonio Martinez-Cabrales, 30, 462 McCarty Rd., Statham – sexual battery (four counts) and child molestation (two counts).
WINDER
•Wesley James Devore, 52, 271 E. Wright St., Winder – false report of a crime.
•Richard Armando Dibuccio, 45, 198 Georgia Ave., Winder – simple assault-family violence, battery-family violence, cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
•Christin Blair Rutledge, 43, 295 Ambassador Cir., Winder – obstruction with driver’s view or control and pedestrian under the influence.
•Erika Hicks Baker, 46, 564 Jefferson Hwy., Winder – battery-family violence.
•Lakaris Stephael Hunter, 30, 14 Parkview Dr., Winder – probation violation, unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using profane language to intimidate 911 officer and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christina Marie Hurff, 33, 120 Second St., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Joshua A. Jackson, 36, 753 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without a valid license.
•Joshua Reuel Thompson, 26, 105 Dunahoo Rd., Winder – knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended registration, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•William Michael Platt, 24, 2758 Savage Rd., Bogart – failure to appear and driving on a suspended license.
•Monica Deneen Lawson, 48, 112 E. Wright St., Winder – probation violation.
•D’Mari Jahmal Gates, 20, 282 Apperson Dr., Winder – simple assault-family violence.
•Sharon Lee Wilson, 49, 87 Clifton Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Gerald Lavert Dunn, 28, 320 Stone Henge Way, Athens – theft by shoplifting.
•Thomas Randall Basham, 21, 314 Milledge Ave., Monroe – disorderly conduct and criminal trespass-family violence.
•Jessica Ivy Ferguson, 37, 136 Arnold Rd. SE, Statham – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jimmy Dwain House, 54, 452 Gainesville Hwy., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects (three counts), possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•David Paul Pingleton, 50 13 W. Wright St., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers (two counts) and battery-family violence.
•Taylor Alexis Evans, 21, 836 Idlewood Rd., Winder – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of amphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance and manufacture or sale of marijuana.
•William Jarrod Dickson, 36, 2032 Moores Ford Rd., Bogart – theft by taking.
•Bruce Wendell Butler, 56, 128 Campbell, Winder – violating family violence order (two counts).
•Michael Douglas Carter, 51, 306 Rockwell Church Rd. NE, Winder – open container violation, DUI-intoxicating substances and stalking.
•Hoyt Hayes, 65, 249 Capitol Ave., Winder – disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Robert David Worley, 27, 940 Honeysuckle Trl., Winder – expired license plate and driving on a suspended license.
•Roy Mitchell Adkins 26, 24 Duke Cir., Winder – failure to obey a stop sign and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.