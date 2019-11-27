Arrests made recently by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, the Auburn, Statham and Winder police departments and the Georgia State Patrol include:
AUBURN
•Brandon Lewis Doster, 35, 306 Goldenrod Lane, Auburn – interference with custody.
•Abigail Lynn Davis, 19, 512 Glenbrook Dr., Mt. Airy, Connecticutt – driving without a license on her person, knowingly driving a vehicle with a suspended registration, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, second-degree forgery (two counts), identity theft fraud and driving on a suspended license.
•Tarrence Jennings, 29, 40 Williams Ct., Apt. D, Winder – probation violation.
BCSO
•Michael Howard Leopard, 65, 328 Landing Dr., North Augusta, South Carolina – failure to obey a traffic control device, failure to report an accident, hit-and-run and driving on the wrong side of the road.
•Spencer Aaron Smith, 38, 910 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Bethlehem – simple battery-family violence (two counts).
•Joshua Devin Simon, 32, 120 Michelle Ln., Bogart – probation violation (three counts).
•Nehemias Lopez, 29, 124 Second St., Winder – probation violation.
•Josef-Jovon Wayman Eugene McKnight, 20, 329 Cobblestone Rd., Auburn – simple battery-family violence, obstructing a person making an emergency phone call, simple battery, aggravated stalking and kidnapping.
•Keith Allen Guy, 33, 588 Winder Hwy., Lawrenceville – probation violation.
•Leslie Bond Phillips Jr., 62,155 Landrum Dr., Bogart – probation violation.
•Kevin Chaz Daniels, 23, 513 Bentley Cir., Bethlehem – duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
•Ashley Brigett Collazos, 25, 916 Waverly Hills Ct., Lawrenceville – possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving under the influence of drugs.
•Margaret Kathryn Caldwell, 26, 304 Third St., Statham – theft by shoplifting, hindering punishment of a criminal, possession and use of drug-related objects, sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Autumn Janet Newell, 21, 222 Dogwood Ln., Lawrenceville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•James Daniel Malpass, 37, 304 Third St., Statham – theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, trafficking in illegal drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts), reckless driving, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, driving an unsafe vehicle, theft by receiving stolen property (five counts), falsification of VIN with intent to default (two counts), concealing the identity of a vehicle (two counts) and probation violation.
•Jason James Dugas, 48, 4317 McClure Dr., Oakwood – probation violation.
•Amber Lee Stewart, 40, 505 Stoney Creek Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Jonathon Leigh Stewart, 40, 505 Stoney Creek Dr., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Kerry Lynn Blackstock, 42, 383 Stonebooke Dr., Auburn – financial transaction card fraud (15 counts) and theft by taking.
•Jason Reyes, 17, 273 Ivey Dr., Bethlehem – speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Marcy Miria Hollingsworth, 26, 5157 Lackey St. SW, Covington – theft by shoplifting.
•Joseph Houston III, 37, 249 Acadia Dr., Athens – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
•Brenda Louise Partee, 62, 1613 Bismarck Cir., Winder – possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine.
•Thomas Scott Kobres, 49, 1272 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn – possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
•Noah W. Ferede, 21, 7480 Union Grove Rd., Lithonia – texting on a cell phone and driving on a suspended license.
•Ulises Quintanilla-Herrera, 21, 3739 Pointer Rd., Loganville – driving without a valid license.
•Austin Lee McElreath, 20, 381 Groveland Dr., Winder – probation violation
•Marcel Jamal Harris, 34, 627 Marigot Way, Statham – obstructing a person making an emergency phone call and simple battery-family violence.
•Charles Wayne Wilkins, 58, 2870 Dishroom Rd., Cumming – possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•Betty Sue Crick, 54, 777 Ode Peppers Rd., Winder – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Justin Quintin Elrod, 32, 954 Marshburn Rd., Homer – probation violation.
•Brian Seve Reid, 39, 1854 Smithfield Ave., Ellenwood – improper passing, expired license plate, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and speeding in a construction zone.
•Samara Betsabe Buricaga, 20, 331 Austin Rd., Auburn – driving without a valid license.
•Casey Thomas Price, 36, 109 Quail Valley Rd., Auburn – probation violation.
•Patrick Andrew Clem, 28, 466 Shannon Ct., Lawrenceville – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Katherine E. Hardy, 29, 381 Alexander Ln., Bethlehem – theft by shoplifting.
•Timmy Lee Nash, 48, 19 Parkview Dr., Winder – probation violation.
•Adrienne Dawn Graham, 23, 941 Grier Rd., Winder – probation violation (two counts).
•Jonathon Todd Kennedy, 36, 338 Third Ave., Winder – probation violation (three counts).
•Kristen Nicole Tanner, 31, 166 Mt. Moriah Rd., Auburn – manufacturing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony involving controlled substances (two counts) and possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
•Mark Randolph Metheny, 62, 64 Matthews School Rd., Winder – DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain lane.
•John Adam Briscoe, 43. 672 Hwy. 211 NE, Winder – failure to appear, reckless driving, removing tag with intent to conceal identity of vehicle, driving on a suspended license and striking a fixed object.
•Brian Keith Thompson, 51, 844 Briscoe Mill Rd., Bethlehem – probation violation.
•Jaren Sherrod Washington, 30, 125 Jennings Mill Parkway, Athens – speeding and driving on a suspended license.
•Matthew Daron Haulk, 29, 288 Hillside Ct., Winder – theft by shoplifting, driving on a suspended license, failure to appear (three counts) and probation violation.
•Carlos Jesus Barcenas, 21, 1465 Hwy. 29, Lot A35, Athens – probation violation.
•Stacy Marie Wilson, 40, 719 Chicken Lyle Rd., Winder – probation violation.
•Carlos John Mcallister, 17, 1722 Laurel Song Trl., Dacula – probation violation.
•Jessica Kim Ramirez-Torres, 29, 840 Parklake Ct., Monroe – driving without a valid license.
•Regina Ann Gazaway, 56, 19 Pressley Rd., Winder – theft by shoplifting.
•Richard Donald Haney, 63, 1944 Dooley Town Rd., Statham – improper left turn, hit-and-run and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Eric Dale Malcom, 33, 1324 S. Madison Ave., Monroe – theft by shoplifting.
•Kavon Shaquille Williams, 23, 110 Marlborough Downs Rd., Athens – failure to maintain a lane and DUI-intoxicating substances.
•Alexa Oscar Ballard, 48, Heritage Rd., Dahlonega – probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Mario Tovar Martinez, 39, 460 E. Midland Ave., Winder – failure to maintain a lane and driving without a valid license.
OTHER AGENCY
•James Edward Harrison Jr., 35, 1189 Ervin Chambers Rd., Maysville.
•Gregg Forrest Shepherd, 48, 100 Stevens Entry, Peachtree City.
•Sojourner Renee Gregory, 27, 27 Lighthouse Dr., Winder.
•William Bradley Minor, 39, 4801 Ledan Extension, Gainesville.
•Rodneisha Winder, 294 Third Ave., Winder.
STATHAM
•Chloe Elaine Watkins, 28, 461 New Hope Rd., Lawrenceville – probation violation.
WINDER
•Chase Alan McDaniel, 29, 5120 Circle Dr., Shelby, North Carolina – failure to maintain lane, DUI-alcohol-less safe, driving on a suspended license, hit-and-run, failure to report an accident and theft by taking.
•Timothy Patrick McDaniel, 52, 4379 Spainhill Rd., Gainesville – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Antwoine Donnell Bolton, 34. 359 Mobile Dr., Winder – theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.
•Kenny Charles Floyd, 24, homeless – possession and use of drug-related objects (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and hold for another agency.
•Dakota Michael McQuiston, 23, 967 Lynn Ave., Jefferson – criminal trespass-family violence.
•Ricardo Gilberto Acosta, 36, 280 Burts Crossing Dr., Dawsonville – theft by shoplifting.
•Leroy Jackson, 62, 572 Peters St., Statham – failure to stop for a school bus and DUI-multiple substances.
•Jonathan Irizarry, 34, 826 Brandon Dr., Winder – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Brayson Eric Wertz, 28, 1463 Riveredge Ct., Bethlehem – public drunkenness and probation violation.
•Rashad Jermaine Zachery, 31, 76 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder – failure to obey a traffic control device and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
•Jason Lamont Howard, 25, 286 Apperson Dr., Apt. 23, Winder – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and no insurance.
•Hoyt Hayes, 65, 249 Capitol Ave., Winder – entry upon property and reckless conduct.
•Michael Christopher Davis, 36, 160 Buena Vista Ct., Winder – simple assault.
•Freeman Wilkerson, 48, 112 N. Williamson St., Winder – failure to appear.
•Quayla Rashanda Ross, 25, 48 Maynard St., Winder – public drunkenness.
•Carlos Tyreik Roundtree, 24, 63 Marion Lay St., Winder – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and probation violation.
•Leroy Jason Locke, 42, 241 Lynn Rd., Bethlehem – giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
•Victoria Christia Alford, 20, 837 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem – willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts) and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
•Savannah Renae Lott, 19, no address given – possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute (two counts) and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
•Natasha Ann Hull, 39, 133 Wood Ave., Winder – probation violation and entry upon property.
•Jason Gary Fisher, 40, 2521 Greenfield Ln., Monroe – disorderly conduct, open container violation, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, improper and illegal parking and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
•Jose Arellano Padilla, 20, 870 Winder Hwy., Jefferson – driving without a valid license and failure to dim headlight when approaching head-on.
•Arturo Hayakawa Mendoza, 41, 4078 Sardis Church Rd., Buford – failure to exercise due care when using a cell phone or radio and driving on a suspended license.
•Marvin Lancaster Jr., 51, 49 E. New St., Winder – failure to obey a traffic control device and driving without a valid license.
•Martqieace Dontreal Moss, 35, 455 Baron Dr., Monroe – driving without a valid license.
•Stacy Jane Barclay, 36, 35 Shenandoah Dr., Winder – failure to obey a stop sign, failure to maintain a lane and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
