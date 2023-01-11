The Winder Police Department responded to a house on James Street in Winder in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. The responding officers arrived on scene to find the rear part of the home fully engulfed in flames and no one inside the home. Dispatch was able to contact the homeowner, who said he left the home earlier that night because his baby’s mother had people coming to the home to “jump” him. The incident is currently under investigation.
The following incidents were also recently reported to the Winder Police Department:
• Violation of Family Violence Order Jan. 4 at 285 N Broad St., where a man reported missing was in an altercation with his girlfriend who had a Family Violence Order against him for breaking her back and cheating on her.
• No insurance; expired license plate Jan. 4 at E Athens St., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Forgery-4th degree Dec. 19 at 65 E May St., Winder, where a bank teller reported fraudulent checks.
• Identity fraud theft Jan. 3 at 149 S Broad St., where a man reported a loan was taken out with his name fraudulently.
• Theft of lost or mislaid property Jan. 1 at 21 E Athens St., where a woman reported the jewelry she was wearing on New Year’s Eve valuing $4,000 was missing.
• Failure to obey traffic control device; consumption/open container of alcoholic beverage in passenger area; no insurance; expired license plate Jan. 2 at 113 E Athens St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Battery-Family Violence; false imprisonment; obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls Jan. 2 at 486 Township Ct., Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred.
• Marijuana possession less than 1 oz.; failure to obey stop sign Jan. 2 at 19 Mimosa St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Discharge of firearms, similar devices Dec. 30 at 286 Apperson Dr., Winder, where an accidental discharge occurred in an apartment building.
• Arson Jan. 1 at 192 James St., where a house fire occurred.
• Battery-Family Violence Jan. 1 at 259 Elks St., where a physical domestic dispute occurred.
• Driving without a valid license; failure to obey traffic control device; arrest warrant Jan. 1 at 95 N Broad St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Possession and use of drug related objects Dec. 31 at 189 W Athens St., where a man suspected of shoplifting on a previous date was seen walking along the sidewalk.
• Theft by shoplifting Dec. 31 at 155 W Athens St., where a person suspected of shoplifting fled on foot.
• Lost and found property Dec. 31 at Jefferson Highway, where a fire extinguisher left at the scene of a vehicle fire by a Winder Police officer was missing when he returned to retrieve it.
• Arrest warrant Dec. 31 at 125 E Midland Ave., where an officer located a woman known to have an active warrant.
• Arrest warrant Dec. 31 at 490 Gainesville Hwy., where a dispute was reported.
• DUI-alcohol; impeding flow of traffic Dec. 31 at Bill Rutledge Rd., where a vehicle was sitting off the roadway with its emergency flashers on and the driver asleep.
• All other offense Dec. 30 at 1955 Township Dr., where a woman reported custody issues with her ex-husband.
• Public drunk Dec.30 at 93 E May St., where a male was lying on the floor in a public bathroom.
• Arrest warrant Dec. 29 at 6 W May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• Hold for other agency; tag light required Dec. 29 at E May St., where a traffic stop was conducted.
• DUI-alcohol; fail to yield while turning left Dec. 29 at E May St., where a vehicle accident without injuries occurred.
• Damage to property Dec. 29 at E May St., where a hit and run was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.