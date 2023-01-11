The Winder Police Department responded to a house on James Street in Winder in the early morning hours of Jan. 1. The responding officers arrived on scene to find the rear part of the home fully engulfed in flames and no one inside the home. Dispatch was able to contact the homeowner, who said he left the home earlier that night because his baby’s mother had people coming to the home to “jump” him. The incident is currently under investigation.

The following incidents were also recently reported to the Winder Police Department:

