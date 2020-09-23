The following recent incidents were among those the Winder Police Department responded to.
•Arrest warrants were issued for Li’James Nash, 22, of Athens, on charges of fleeing/eluding police, reckless driving, willful obstruction of law enforcement, improper passing after he fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of West Athens and North Broad streets around 7:30 a.m. Sept. 10 for a defective brake light. The vehicle had initially failed to stop at West Athens and Center streets. A passenger who got out of the vehicle said he and Nash were trying to get to work at a construction site. Nash also had outstanding warrants in Athens-Clarke County and Madison County.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass – damage to property after breaking the glass from a door during a domestic dispute at an East Broad Street residence on Sept. 11.
•An employee at Hill’s Ace Hardware on West Athens Street reported that a dark-colored Sedan had been seen on surveillance footage going through the intersection of West Athens Street and McNeal Road and knocking down a $5,000 gate in the early-morning hours of Sept. 11.
•Police arrested a Grayson man and Winder man on charges of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana after their car was spotted improperly parked in a Monroe Highway business parking lot and they were reported to be possibly asleep in the vehicle just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 11. The Grayson man was also charged with possession of drug-related objects. He admitted to smoking heroin within the previous two hours.
•A woman at a Martha Street residence reported that a firecracker went off in her vehicle with her in it around 7 p.m. Sept. 11. It was not immediately known who might have placed it in the backseat.
•A Winder man was arrested for criminal trespass – damage to property after he broke a television during a domestic dispute at a Sutherland Drive residence on Sept. 12.
•Two Winder men were arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a traffic stop for no headlights on South Broad Street just after 9 p.m. Sept. 12.
•A woman reported that her car was rear-ended in the area of West Athens and Horton streets just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and the other vehicle drove off.
•A College Park man was arrested for loitering and prowling on Sept. 12 after he was reported to be lying outside of the Midland Superette on West Midland Avenue and asking customers for money. The man had been asked multiple times by employees to leave the store and refused.
•Police arrested an Eatonton man on charges of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with the intent to sell, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects following a traffic stop on East May Street for no tag lights just before 12:30 a.m. Sept. 13.
•An arrest warrant was issued for a Bogart man for criminal trespass – damage to property after he damaged a door frame during a domestic dispute at a North Myrtle Street residence on Sept. 13.
•An employee at Smoke Stars on East May Street reported that a man in a white F-250 had struck his vehicle in the parking lot and drove off just after 9 p.m. Sept. 13. The suspect was described as a white male with a dark-colored beard, between 5-foot-11 and 6 feet tall and in his late 20s.
•Police arrested an Auburn man for dancing in the middle of the roadway in the area of North Broad Street and Porter Street just after 1:45 a.m. Sept. 14. Police had an encounter with the man earlier that evening at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow for disturbing the peace.
•Police were alerted to attempts to use a North Carolina man’s financial transaction card at the Ingles gas station on North Broad Street. The suspect was described as a young black male with medium build.
•A 17-year-old Winder girl was arrested for simple battery following a domestic dispute at a Natchez Circle residence Sept. 14.
•A man at a St. Germaine Place residence reported that a male with black hair driving a white SUV had struck his mailbox and left the scene.
•A Monroe woman was arrested for driving without a valid license following a traffic stop on South Broad Street on Sept. 15.
•The owner of a business on East Broad Street reported that a customer displeased with the service they received had posted on her Facebook page that she hoped the business would burn down and had physically threatened one of her employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.