Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•A homeless Auburn man was charged with shoplifting at the Ingles Supermarket. The man admitted to taking a block of cheese and some medicine from the store. Items were taken from his pockets.
•An Auburn man was charged with disorderly conduct after a dispute between neighbors. The man was “visibly distraught, yelling and waving a wooden stick” at the neighbors when officers arrived. The man first said he was upset by dogs on the neighbor’s property, then “went off on a tangent” about the Secret Service, utility companies and medical staff conspiring against him.
•A family dispute over medication was reported on Parks Mill Road. A woman was accused of stealing pills from her grandmother.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving while intoxicated with alcohol and failing to maintain a lane. The man was stopped on Etheridge Road after an officer said he saw him commit a violation of traffic laws on Mount Moriah Road.
•A man was held on an outstanding warrant while he was in city court in Auburn.
