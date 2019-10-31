Incidents reported recently by the Auburn Police Department include:
•An Atlanta man was charged with driving without a license after he was found sitting in a truck in a church parking lot near Carter and County Line-Auburn roads.
•A woman who was a passenger in a car with a man who had been parked in a church lot was held on a Jackson County warrant.
•A BMW with three men in it was stopped for traffic violations at County Line-Auburn Road and Fourth Avenue. Two men were given citations and a backseat passenger was held on an outstanding warrant.
