Incidents reported recently to the Auburn Police Department include:
•An Athens woman was arrested for not having a driver’s license after a two-car accident at the intersection of Browns Bridge Road and Clover Drive. She also was charged with failure to stop at a stop sign and no insurance.
•A Lawrenceville woman was arrested after a domestic dispute at an apartment on Parks Mill Road. The woman was charged with second-degree damage to property after she admitted to putting curse words on a man’s car. She also was charged with possession of methamphetamine when a plastic bag of a white crystal substance was found in her wallet.
•An Auburn man was cited for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after he was found sitting at a gas pump at a local business. A “green leafy plant residue” was found in the driver’s seat.
