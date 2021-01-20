The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn man was arrested around 8:30 p.m. Jan. 17 for felony terroristic threats and acts, obstructing law enforcement officers and interference with government property after he reportedly called his wife and mother-in-law from another location and threatened to kill them. The man also had active warrants for simple battery and criminal trespass stemming from an incident involving the same victims on Jan. 16. Officers arrested him at CVS after employees there reported that he went into the bathroom, and while he was being led to the police car, he tried to run. He also kicked a back door to the police car while inside, causing damage, and intentionally banged his head repeatedly against the partition.
•An employee at an Atlanta Highway gas station reported that someone had illegally dumped trash in the business’ dumpsters in the overnight hours between Jan. 15 and 16.
•A Pendergrass woman was cited for misdemeanor marijuana possession and operating a vehicle without a valid tag decal Jan. 11 following a traffic stop on County Line Road near its intersection with 3rd Avenue.
•An Auburn woman was cited for operating an unregistered vehicle and using a differen’t vehicle’s tag on her vehicle Jan. 12 following a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
•An Auburn man was arrested around 8 p.m. Jan. 14 for giving a false name to law enforcement and also charged with driving a vehicle with expired registration and driving with an unsafe cracked windshield following a traffic stop on Cross Creek Court. The man also had an active warrant out of Jackson County for family-violence battery.
•A man reported Jan. 15 that he saw a male suspect on his security camera going through his vehicle at an Oak Ridge residence while he was at work. The suspect, wearing a dark sweatshirt/hoodie and tan boots, didn’t take anything and walked off down Oak Ridge toward Carl-Cedar Hill Road.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested Jan. 15 for driving without a license and also cited with driving with expired registration following a traffic stop and Mt. Moriah and Cronic Town roads.
•A Winder man, Auburn woman and Covington man were all arrested on multiple charges just after 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16 when the vehicle they were in was stopped at the intersection of Parks Mill and Harmony Grove Church roads for failure to maintain a lane twice and a “strong odor” of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The Winder man, who was driving, was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with an expired license and failure to maintain a lane. The Auburn woman was charged with possession of heroin, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor marijuana possession. The Covington man was charged with possession and use of drug-related objects and giving a false name to law enforcement. He also had an active arrest warrant out of Athens-Clarke County.
