The following recent incidents were among those the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•Police arrested Martin D. Lockhart, 57, of Auburn, for disorderly conduct on Sept. 3 after he was viewed on his neighbor’s security camera footage verbally harassing her about her religious practices on her property. According to the report, Lockhart had repeatedly accused the woman of “practicing voodoo.”
•Police arrested Christopher D. Johnson, 50, of Bethlehem, on Aug. 31 for driving on a suspended license stemming from failure to appear in court on a separate traffic offense in Gwinnett County.
•Police arrested James Michael Flanigan, 61, of Auburn, for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) and misdemeanor possession of marijuana following a traffic stop after he was observed at an employee at Ingles to be possibly intoxicated while operating his vehicle on Aug. 31.
•Police arrested Channing Tub Moua, 21, of Hoschton, for driving with a suspended license and excessive speeding after he was stopped on Sept. 1 for driving 70 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone near the intersection of Parks Mill and Harmony Grove Church roads.
•Police arrested Davidson Allen Oesterle, 25, of Monroe, on an outstanding warrant for probation violation in Walton County on Sept. 2 after he was stopped at Mount Moriah and Cronic Town roads for unknown insurance status.
•Police arrested Kelly Marie Ryno, 34, of Lilburn, on an outstanding Barrow County warrant, after they were called to a civil dispute at an Elk Grove Road residence.
•Police arrested Wesley Allen Bagwell, 32, of Winder, on a charge of terroristic threats and acts after he refused to leave a Bradford Park Lane residence when asked and told two people there he would shoot them in the head if they called the police.
