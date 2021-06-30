The following incidents June 21-27 were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn man was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs (less safe) and possession of a synthetic narcotic June 21 after police received a report from the man’s wife and a friend that he had gotten his truck stuck in a ditch on Kilcrease Road and its intersection with St. Andrews Drive. He was also acting “paranoid and aggressive” and tried to punch his wife, the women said. Police later stopped the man in the area after he had gotten out of the ditch. The drugs were found in his vehicle during a search.
•An Atlanta man was arrested June 21 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a cul-de-sac on Hickory Ridge Trail and running, but with no headlights on. The man and two other occupants, including the driver, of the vehicle, told police they had pulled over there to sleep, but a search was conducted after an officer spotted a marijuana blunt on the front passenger seat. The man arrested admitted to all the drugs that were found — which included three baggies of marijuana, pills, other bags, a digital scale and a large sum of money — being his.
•A public works employee with the city reported around 1:50 p.m. June 22 that the city work truck he was operating had been struck by another vehicle on Atlanta Highway, causing a mirror to be broken. The other vehicle did not stop and turned down 6th Street.
•A South Carolina man was arrested June 25 on a warrant out of Barrow County June 25 after he called police about a welfare check on an elderly person.
•A Winder woman was arrested June 27 on a warrant out of Barrow County after she was stopped on Atlanta Highway for driving with no tag light.
