An Auburn man remained in the Hall County Jail on Thursday, Jan. 14, following his arrest for kidnapping a woman at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 13.
Moises David Peguero, 33, is charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping, both felony counts.
According to a Hall County Sheriff's Office news release, at approximately 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, deputies responded to a kidnapping call at a residence in the 300 block of Highland Terrace of Georgia 13/Atlanta Highway. The kidnapper drove the adult female victim back to her residence, where she was able to escape the vehicle and call for help. The suspect left the scene.
According to the preliminary investigation, the victim arrived home to find Peguero in her driveway. The victim and Peguero were previously in a relationship.
According to authorities, Peguero loaded a handgun in the victim’s presence, chambered a round of ammunition and forced the victim into his vehicle at gunpoint. He also grabbed the victim’s hair and one of her legs to prevent her from getting out. Peguero drove around with the woman in his vehicle before returning to her residence.
Deputies issued a law enforcement be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) for Peguero, and Investigators were able to find a Barrow County address for him. Barrow County Sheriff’s deputies took him into custody at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday and turned him over to Hall County deputies.
The case remains under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
