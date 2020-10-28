The following recent incidents were among those the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn man was charged Oct. 19 with possession of methamphetamine and drug-related objects when a car he was a passenger in was stopped on Atlanta Highway due to the driver having no insurance. The man was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and arrest warrants were later issued.
•A Dacula woman was arrested for driving with a suspended license Oct. 19 after she was stopped on Etheridge Road at its intersection with Wynfield Drive for having an illegible registration plate.
•An Auburn woman was arrested Oct. 20 on a felony probation violation warrant out of Barrow County after a car she was a passenger in was stopped on Parks Mill Road due to having a suspended tag.
•A Dacula woman was arrested Oct. 25 on outstanding arrest warrants after she was stopped at 4th Avenue and Mount Moriah Road for driving with expired registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.