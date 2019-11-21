Incidents reported recently to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office include:
•An Auburn man was arrested on multiple charges after a domestic dispute on Etheridge Drive. He was stopped by a deputy after he left the house and failed to yield to the deputy. The man was charged with battery-family violence, third-degree cruelty to children and criminal trespass-family violence in the domestic dispute. His live-in girlfriend said the argument started about 9 p.m. She said he wanted her to “hang out” with him and she did not want to do so. The man left and came back, throwing kitchen chairs and knocking pictures off the wall. She also said he was lying in the yard “yelling he was dead.”
•A woman at work said someone entered her Dodge Charger and stole her wallet. Missing were a Georgia driver’s license, Social Security card, a debit card, three credit cards and the wallet. The debit card was used to buy a ride through Lyft and other online purchases through Doordash and Grubhub. She said she thought she locked the doors, but they were unlocked.
•A woman said she had a wallet, business cards, an alcohol pouring permit, Visa card, insurance card and $300 stolen from her at a local business.
•A local business owner in Auburn said a 200-pound welder, valued at $4,800, was stolen in the middle of the day Nov. 13.
•A homeless man and woman were held on Barrow County warrants for failure to appear after a traffic stop on Atlanta Highway.
•A man said the lock on his storage unit was facing “the opposite way” from how he left it and his belongs “had been rummaged through and boxes were not where he had left them.” He said it appeared nothing had been taken.
•A Watkinsville man was arrested for driving without a valid license and taillight lenses required after a traffic stop near Pleasant Hill Church and Whispering Pines roads.
•A Bethlehem man said a vehicle ran through his yard and over his mailbox, destroying it.
•A woman on Foxdale Road said someone tried to use her debit card twice. She said she learned of it when she tried to use the card to buy groceries and it was rejected. The card was tried to be used at a liquor store in Marietta, which she said she had not been in and did not know where it is.
•A man on Beech Creek Circle, Winder, said a group of individuals threatened his son when he was in high school and told his son they were “going to do a ‘drive-by’” on his parents’ house. The boy no longer lives there, but he told his father he should “stay elsewhere” that night.
•A man said he gave another man a check for $2,000 in January to install a $4,000 gate. It was not installed, he said, and the man said he had “hit a rough spot” and would mail the check back. That was in September and he has not received a check.
•A woman said she used her credit union debit card at Walmart and later noticed the card had been used again for $361. She said attempts were made twice more to use the card, one at Walmart.com and one for a MoneyGram.
•A Walmart employee reported a woman took several makeup items without paying for them.
•A Winder man and woman were charged with theft by shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she saw them “under scanning” items. The store also asked that the two be given prohibited entry notices from the store for five years.
•A woman on Elliott Lane said she called police because neighbors across the street were “revving motors” and her dog barked. She said she went to get the dog and a man across the street yelled at her and called her vulgar names. The man said he did not threaten her and asked her why she called police.
•A man on Octavia Court said a four-wheeler was stolen from his front yard. He said he believed it was rolled away because the keys were inside and it was loud.
•A Winder man was charged with two violations after an officer was helping other officers and saw him in the road. An officer saw him and later saw him again. The man ran into a field when he saw the officer.
•A Winder man was arrested on nine violations after he ran from officers, was tased and resisted being handcuffed. The man was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, DUI-alcohol-less safe, driving on a suspended license, fleeing police, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain a lane, safety belt violation (adults) and improper stopping on a road. An officer saw the man’s pickup “parked partially” in Atlanta Highway and Cosby Road. When the officer pulled behind the truck, the man got in the driver’s side, drove off, swerved “in and out of the lane” and drove "in the oncoming lanes for periods of time.”
•A man on Langdon Park Drive said a window on the front left side of his house was broken and someone took a box of clothes and a bottle of lotion.
•A Winder man was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Barrow County after an officer said he saw him walking on a road shoulder with an open can of beer.
•A man on Kendall Park Drive said he left a gun on the hood of a car and his wife drove off in the car. He said he did not find the gun, a semiautomatic Hi-Point 9 mm that had a magazine with four bullets.
•A man on Manning Gin Road said several items of jewelry, an unknown amount of shoes and clothes and about $550 were taken from his house. He said two four-wheelers also were moved from the garage to woods beside the house.
•A man said he was followed by a Toyota Tacoma truck that began to “speed up and slow down in front of him.” At a red light, he said, the driver of the truck “threw a handful of coins” at his passenger side window and damaged the window.
•A man and woman said a man fired two shots in the air after an argument about a woman who was bed ridden at a Highway 82 house. An officer met four people at a gas station to discuss the incident. One woman said there “was a lot of yelling and cursing,” but it was only a verbal argument.
•A security guard at a car lot said a Tesla and Audi were stolen from the lot Nov. 8. He said no one had entered the lot so the thieves “must have jumped the fence.”
•A Hoschton man was charged with DUI-alcohol-less safe and failure to maintain a lane after a two-vehicle accident on Highway 211 near the intersection with Lee Stone Road.
•A woman on Ravenwood Court said a rock was thrown through a kitchen window of her house. She said broken glass and pieces of the window frame also were on the ground outside and a portion of the fence “was leaning forward as if the fence had been pulled downwards.” Nothing appeared to be missing, she said.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested for driving without a valid license after an accident at the intersection of Highway 316 and Hog Mountain Road.
•A woman on Hidden Acres Road said her mail was being stolen. She said it had occurred three times in a week.
•A Commerce man was charged with multiple violations after he walked and jogged away from his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, cracked windshield, driving on a suspended license and affixing tag with intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle. He also was held on a warrant from Barrow County. He put a syringe with methamphetamine in it in a crawl space under a house.
•A school resource officer at Winder-Barrow High School said a boy told him someone stole his debit card and $120 during his gym class.
•A man on Downing Drive said he was told in a letter from Home Depot that he applied for a credit line and someone tried to open it two weeks ago. Later he received a bank letter saying his application for an account was denied. He said he had not applied for the account. The same man reported he received another fraudulent debit card with his name. This is the third time in a year he has reported fraud, he said.
•A Memphis man was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony after a traffic stop at Highway 316 and Harry McCarty Road in Bethlehem. A Taurus G2 9 mm handgun and marijuana in a glass container were taken.
•A car lot in Winder reported that a Chevrolet Corvette, Dodge Charger and a Jaguar were stolen. The three vehicles were worth an estimated $100,000.
•A Walmart employee said a man took several tools worth about $582 without paying for them.
•A fraudulent prescription was presented at the Walmart pharmacy and the doctor’s office said it was not the doctor’s signature. The person who dropped off the prescription was from Tennessee, the address for the prescription was Winder and her phone number is from Texas.
•A woman reported a missing wallet with five credit cards, a debit card, Georgia driver’s license and military ID card.
•An Auburn man was arrested on five violations after a traffic stop on Etheridge Road. The officer was going to a domestic dispute when he saw the pickup truck. The officer said the driver’s “erratic driving got my attention.” The man was charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, DUI-alcohol-less safe and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.