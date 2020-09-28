An Auburn man was rescued unharmed after becoming stuck at the Martin Marietta rock quarry off Parks Mill Road on Sept. 24.
According to an Auburn Police Department incident report, a foreman at the site reported that he was checking on the pumps for the facility a little after 8:30 a.m. when he found an “incoherent” man with no shirt on who was confused and unable to hold a conversation. The foreman was unable to convince the man to come to the gate with him.
By the time a police officer responded, the man, whose name The Barrow News-Journal is not disclosing, had moved to another location surrounded by small rocks and boulders and had either become trapped or was hiding underneath the surface of an opening created by a recent detonation at the site. Various area law enforcement and fire agencies arrived on scene and were not able to get the man out right away due to rain and the risk of a wall of rocks and boulders collapsing, according to the report.
The responding Auburn officer spoke with the man’s sister over the phone, and she said he had been missing since the previous day, was refusing to take medication for a mental health condition and was potentially under the influence of narcotics.
After more than 12 hours, the man tried to move after dark and authorities were able to grab him, and he was unscathed aside from some scrapes and scratches. He was transported to an area hospital for an evaluation.
No charges were filed against the man at the time of the incident
OTHER INCIDENTS
The following were among the other recent incidents the APD responded to.
•A Buford man was arrested Sept. 22 for driving with a suspended license and a failure-to-appear warrant out of Gwinnett County after he was stopped for driving 53 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone in the area of Mount Moriah Road and 3rd Avenue.
•An Auburn man was arrested Sept. 22 on an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County when a police officer observed him outside a convenience store on Parks Mill Road.
•An Auburn woman was arrested Sept. 22 for possession of methamphetamine and heroin after she was found asleep in a running car at Dollar General on Atlanta Highway.
•An Athens man wanted on a warrant for simple assault was arrested Sept. 24 after he was stopped for driving with no headlights in the rain near the Texaco gas station on Atlanta Highway.
