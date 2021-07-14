The following incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to last week.
•A Flowery Branch man was arrested July 6 following a traffic stop on Mount Moriah Road on an active warrant for failure to appear in court in Hall County on charges of second-degree vehicular homicide there. A police officer was alerted to the man’s status after running the vehicle’s information when he noticed it traveling with a tail lamp hanging off of it.
•A Dacula man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving with a suspended license July 5 following a traffic stop at Atlanta Highway and Etheridge Road. The meth was found in a plastic bag in an open Coca-Cola can in the center console.
•A property owner at a Saddle Creek Road residence was issued a citation for their grass not being cut after multiple notices. An officer measured the grass to be two feet tall in most places on July 6. The owner has moved to another county but has not yet sold the house, according to the incident report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.