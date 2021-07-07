The following incidents June 28 through July 4 were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•Police detained a wanted Clarke County man at Seventh Day Adventist Church on County Line-Auburn Road on July 1 after he was reported to be there by University of Georgia police, who were seeking him on charges of aggravated stalking.
•An Auburn woman was arrested on active warrants out of Barrow County June 28 following a traffic stop on Hickory Ridge Trail.
•Police gave a man a ride to a local hospital after he agreed to go there following a dispute at a residence where he was threatening to harm himself because his wife wanted a divorce.
•Police cited a man at a Cabot’s Ridge residence for a code violation due to his having a commercial vehicle and equipment from his tree business parked at his residence for extended periods of time.
•A woman at an Atlanta Highway residence was cited for property maintenance and nuisance code violations due to the yard having debris and an odor, described by police as a landfill smell with rotting trash, emitting from the inside of the home.
