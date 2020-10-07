The following recent incidents were among those the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•An Auburn man was arrested Sept. 28 for driving under the influence of drugs, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related objects after he was stopped for speeding and failing to maintain his lane on Harmony Grove Church Road.
•An Auburn man was arrested Oct. 4 for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) after he was stopped in his van on Hill’s Shop Road for keeping his bright headlights on, repeatedly failing to maintain his lane and driving at a low rate of speed — 33 miles per hour in a 45-mph zone. After pulling into the Texaco gas station at Atlanta Highway, the man was approached by a police officer and he had slurred speech, according to the report.
•A woman at a Carter Road residence reported that someone had damaged her vehicle with an unknown object sometime between 4 a.m. and noon Sept. 30.
