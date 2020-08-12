The following recent incidents were among those the Auburn Police Department responded to:
•A Florida man was arrested for possession of more than an ounce of marijuana and manufacturing THC edibles following a traffic stop for a non-functioning brake light at the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Mount Moriah Road on Aug. 3. According to the report, the officer smelled an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the car and asked the man for his information. A search returned that he was wanted in Florida on a burglary charge and was driving with an invalid license. After the officer asked the man to step out of the car, the officer searched the vehicle and found a small bag of marijuana, a blue tube with suspected ecstasy, black tubes with blunts filled with marijuana, a mason jar filled with marijuana, different types of edible candies with “contains THC” stamped on the packages and bottles of liquid containing THC. The man claimed he didn’t know the edibles were illegal in Georgia.
•A Jefferson woman and Stockbridge man were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop at 6th Street and Atlanta Highway for non-functioning brake lights on Aug. 5. After noticing the female driver was sweating excessively and had a tightly-clenched jaw while talking with a fast pace, the officer asked her to step out of the vehicle and conducted a search. He located a digital scale, multiple clear, plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and a loaded syringe. A 5-year-old child was also found sitting in the back seat without proper restraints. The child was released to her mother, who lives near the scene of the stop. The man was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. The woman was arrested on the same charges and also cited for driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle and the child safety belt violation.
•A Conyers man was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a Covington woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects after a vehicle both were passengers in was stopped at Mount Moriah and Union Grove Church roads for failing to stop at a stop sign on Aug. 6. The driver was cited and released at the scene.
•A Buford man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, giving a false name to law enforcement and driving while unlicensed among other charges after he was stopped off Mount Moriah Road near Cronic Town Road for driving 66 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone on Aug. 7.
•An Auburn man was arrested for possession and trafficking of methamphetamine after he was pulled over for not properly stopping at a stop sign at Mount Moriah and Harmony Grove Church roads on Aug. 8. After confronting the driver, the officer located a smoking pipe on the front passenger seat and a search of the car resulted in the discovery of 42.5 grams of meth.
•A Winder woman was arrested on a pair of misdemeanor marijuana possession charges after a traffic stop in the McDonald’s parking lot for “unknown” insurance status on Atlanta Highway on Aug. 8. After smelling a strong odor of marijuana, the officer asked the woman if there was marijuana in the vehicle and she admitted there was in a cigarillo package. The officer searched the vehicle and also found a package of THC-laced gummies, which she said she forgot were in the vehicle.
