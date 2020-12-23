The following recent incidents were among those that the Auburn Police Department responded to.
•A Watkinsville man was arrested Dec. 7 on an outstanding warrant out of Barrow County after a car he was a passenger in was stopped on Atlanta Highway for not having a right-side mirror.
•A Bethlehem woman was arrested Dec. 8 for possession of methamphetamine after police were called to a Carter Road residence because she was refusing to leave. Police found her sitting in her vehicle in the driveway, and the complainant said they had asked her several times not to come back to the residence. The meth was found during a search of the vehicle, which was initiated due to a “strong odor” of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
•A Forsyth man and Dacula woman were arrested on drug charges Dec. 9 after the man was stopped for speeding near the intersection of Union Grove Church and Mount Moriah roads. A K-9 officer conducting an air sniff had a positive alert for drugs, and marijuana, drug-related objects and THC candy were located inside the vehicle, and a prescription bottle with morphine was found in the woman’s purse and belonged to her deceased father.
•A woman at a Cronic Town Road residence reported that a possible red car ran off the roadway and struck her mailbox on Dec. 11.
•An Auburn man was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants and for driving without a valid license Dec. 11 after he was stopped on Atlanta Highway for having blue lights on his bumper.
•A Lawrenceville man was arrested Dec. 11 for an outstanding Gwinnett County warrant and driving with a revoked license after he was stopped on Johns Bluff for failure to maintain his lane.
•A Dacula man and a Lawrenceville man were cited Dec. 14 for operating a body shop business on Auburn Park Drive while being delinquent on his taxes.
•A manager at a local restaurant reported that she had sent a group message about work schedules to employees and, in error, included the phone number of a former employee that now belongs to someone else. The person who now has the number replied back “threatening to shoot everyone” if he or she continued to be included on the texts.
•A Winder man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol (less safe) Dec. 17 following a traffic stop on Kilcrease Road at Brown’s Bridge.
•A Buford woman was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs (less safe) Dec. 20 after she was stopped on Mount Moriah Road for repeated failure to maintain her lane. The woman told police she took multiple pain medications and blood pressure medication.
